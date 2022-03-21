Hannah Einbinder Presents at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, Plus Jake Gyllenhaal, Blake Lively and More

By People Staff Updated March 21, 2022 12:35 PM

Top Prize

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Hannah Einbinder presents the Comedy/Variety Talk Series Award at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, hosted by the Writers Guild of America, East and West, on March 20 in L.A.

Paris Premiere

Credit: Thomas SAMSON/AFP/Getty

Costars Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II share a laugh during a photocall for the Ambulance premiere in Paris on March 20.

A True 'Gem'

Credit: The Image Direct

Blake Lively heads to the 20th Gem Awards at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani on March 18.

Garden Party

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

In L.A., Yara Shahidi arrives at the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up on March 18.

In Theaters on April 1

Credit: Gerald Matzka/Getty

Jared Leto poses at the Morbius photocall at Hotel de Rome on March 21 in Berlin.

The Good Life

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Billy Porter poses at the opening night after party for his production of The Life on Broadway at Encores New York City Center on March 20.

Date Night

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead hit the red carpet at the 33rd Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in L.A. on March 19.

The Host Is Here

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

LL Cool J attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards press preview, ahead of his hosting duties, at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on March 20.

Live at Lollapalooza

Credit: AVIER TORRES/AFP/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza 2022 in Santiago, Chile on March 20.

Royal Tour

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton visits the village of Hopkins in Belize during her and Prince William's Caribbean tour on March 20. 

Horsin' Around 

Credit: Courtesy Francesca’s

Kenzie Ziegler rocks a francesca's outfit from the boutique's pop-up at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. 

Vibrant Vocals

Credit: David A. Smith/Getty

Yola takes the stage at Saturn Birmingham on March 20 in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Atlanta Meets Texas

Credit: Gary Miller/WireImage

Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson, Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Stephen Glover attend the season 3 premiere of Atlanta at SXSW in Austin on March 19.

In His Blood

Credit: Hutton Supancic/Getty

Shawn Mendes gives his all during a powerful performance for Samsung Galaxy and Billboard at SXSW in Austin on March 19.

Tickle, Tickle

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Tick, Tick... Boom! star Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda share a laugh at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in L.A. on March 19.

If the Shoe Fits

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Ayesha Curry proudly shows off her JustFab spring collection collab launch at Sweet July in Oakland on March 18.

Hello, Dolly

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Dolly Parton busts out her guitar at SXSW's Dollyverse event in Austin on March 18.

Smooth Moves

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly hold hands at the SXSW premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth in Austin on March 18.

Darling in Dior

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Natalie Portman poses at the opening of the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up in L.A. on March 18.

Ice Cold

Credit: Ryan Muir/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Daniel Radcliffe joins Jimmy Fallon for a round of "Cold as Ice" for his episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 18.

Killer Style

Credit: The IMage Direct

Charli XCX makes her way to a performance in London on March 18.

Loving 'The View'

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Michael Bublé sends positive vibes as he arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on March 18.

Rise and Shine

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson cuddles up to fiancé Danny Fujikawa during their morning walk in L.A. on March 18.

Crash Course

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto get all dressed up on March 17 for the premiere of WeCrashed in Los Angeles. 

Getting Lucky

Credit: Rachpoot/Splash News Online

Mila Kunis gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit on March 17 while out in L.A. 

Color Wonder

Credit: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba brings a pop of color to the VIP opening of Restoration Hardware San Francisco on March 17.

Make It a Date

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Also at the March 17 RH opening event in San Francisco: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Tennis Time

Credit: Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Reunited couple Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller wave to the crowd on March 17 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. 

Model Moment

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Julianne Hough looks right out of a photo shoot while crossing the street in N.Y.C. on March 17.

Bringing the Fun

Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty

John C. Reilly is the international guest of honor for Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17.

Going Green

Credit: BFA

Gina Gershon gets a little bit Irish on March 17 at Neon's special N.Y.C. screening of The Worst Person in the World. 

Towering Talents

Credit: Efren Landaos/Shutterstock

Upload stars Zainab Johnson and Andy Allo hit their marks as they visit New York City's Empire State Building on March 17.

Lady Who Lunches

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Danielle Macdonald gets all dressed up for the March 17 Women of Influence luncheon, hosted by Los Angeles Confidential magazine in Beverly Hills.

Stylish and Stunning

Credit: The Image Direct

Kelly Rowland waves to fans as she steps out in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Center Stage

Credit: Chris Saucedo/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers and Haley Dahl get tangled up onstage during their Saddest Factory SXSW Music Showcase performance at SXSW on March 16 in Austin.

'Marvel'ous Night

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The cast of Marvel Studios' original series Moon Knight — Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and Oscar Isaac — pose with fans at the U.K. special screening on March 17 in London.

Fashion Statement

Credit: Backgrid

Charli XCX wears a pink crop top that reads, "They don't build statues of critics," while out at Sexy Fish Mayfair in London on March 17.

The Whole Fam's Here!

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union brings her husband, Dwyane Wade and their children Zaya and Kaavia to the premiere of Cheaper By The Dozen in L.A. on Mar. 16. 

Birthday Girl

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday at Poderistas in L.A. on Mar. 16. 

Big Smile

Credit: CHRIS JACKSON/Getty

Kate Middleton smiles big as she receives a posy of flowers from a young girl during their visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for their St. Patrick's Day Parade on Mar. 17 in London. 

Green with Envy

Credit: Dave Starbuck/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keke Palmer arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Mar. 16 in L.A. wearing a bright green ensemble. 

Thinking Pink

Credit: Paul Hampartsoumian/Shutterstock

Maluma rocks a hot pink look while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in London on Mar. 16. 

Lady in Red

Credit: Sipa USA

Natalie Portman attends the Apple TV+ premiere of Pachinko on Mar. 3 in L.A. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: MEGA

 Nicky Hilton, who is expecting her third child, takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Mar. 16. 

Premiere Pose

Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Splash news online

The cast of Apple TV+'s Pachinko pose at the show's premiere in L.A. on Mar. 16. 

Pretty in Purple

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Odessa Young wears a bright lilac suit at the special screening of Mothering Sunday in N.Y.C. on Mar. 16. 

Mother-Daughter Night Out

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix

Lady Gaga and and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, celebrate at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony on Mar. 16 in N.Y.C. 

Making Moves

Credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty

Quarterback Russell Wilson holds up his new jersey at the Denver Broncos Headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on Mar. 16 alongside his wife, Ciara and their kids, Sienna, Future and Winn. 

A Life & Beth Situation

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The cast of Life & Beth — including Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, LaVar Walker and more — attend the show's premiere in N.Y.C. on March 16

Having a Ball

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Yellowstone stars Piper Perabo and Kelsey Asbille catch a Knicks Game on Mar. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. 

Having a Chat

Credit: Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photography

Kristen Stewart attends a screening of Spencer and discussion with Thelma Adams at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Mar. 11. 

Back in the City

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash news online

After a long fashion month, Gigi Hadid is back in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Craig Robinson snaps a selfie with Myles Frost and Whoopi Goldberg backstage at MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical on March 15 in N.Y.C.

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo enjoy the warm weather as they hit the streets in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Pop of Color

Credit: Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber sports a trench coat and a blue and white checkered bucket hat while out in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Pattern Maker

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Anne Hathaway goes bold on March 15 outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.

Twice as Nice

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Alan Kim greets the cameras on March 15 at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Better Nate Than Ever. 

Purple Reign

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

King Richard costars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis attend the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on March 15. 

Dream Team

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman of Licorice Pizza attend the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on March 15. 

Cut It Out

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Also at the National Board of Review gala on March 15: Zazie Beetz, who stuns in a black-and-white ensemble. 

Silver Belle

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The National Board of Review gala red carpet continues on March 15 with Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie. 

Wonder Woman

Credit: Maggie Boyd/Sipa

Ashanti takes the mic during a Women's History Month panel at SXSW in Austin on March 15. 

No Sweat

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Rihanna continues her too-cool maternity style streak on March 15 as she grabs dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. 

