Star Tracks: Monday, March 21, 2011
ROYAL FLUSH
After hinting at an Down Under honeymoon, Prince William plays some Aussie rules football Sunday at the Marrabit Recreational grounds during his goodwill mission in Kerang, Australia, where he visited with families affected by Hurricane Yasi.
'BOOKIE' WOOK
After hanging with her friendly ex, Ashlee Simpson and 2-year-old son Bronx team up for a good cause Sunday at the 2nd annual Milk + Bookies Story Time event at L.A.'s Skirball Cultural Center.
HAVING HER CAKE…
…And eating it too! Eva Longoria strikes a pose next to her towering birthday cake at Eve Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday. Celebrating her 36th year alongside her? New beau Eduardo Cruz (not pictured). "Everything in my life is perfect," the newly divorced star tells PEOPLE.
FAMILY TIES
Pregnant Kate Hudson, who is expecting a baby with beau Matt Bellamy, reconnects with ex Chris Robinson, his wife Allison and their daughter Cheyenne, 1, in L.A. on Saturday to cheer on their 7-year-old son Ryder at a baseball game.
LEGENDARY ENCOUNTER
Halle Berry basks in her moment with former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali at his Celebrity Fight Night XVII in Phoenix, Ariz., where the stars aligned to help raise money for St. Joseph's Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center on Saturday.
HOLDING PATTERN
With baby No. 2 on the way, Jessica Alba spends some quality family time with husband Cash Warren and 2½-year-old daughter Honor in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
JUST 'DO' IT
After debuting his new, shorter do, Justin Bieber wigs out on the popular German variety show, Wetten, dass..?, in Munich on Saturday, where he said the sound of screaming Beliebers "makes it hard for me to sleep."
Son Shine
Sandra Bullock took advantage of a gorgeous weekend in New York City, spending time with son Louis at an area playground Sunday.
City Slicker
All smiles, Renée Zellweger multitasks during a solo brunch at Le Pain Quotidien on the Upper East Side of New York City Sunday.
Jet Set
Angelina Jolie totes 2-year-old daughter Vivienne as she and the rest of the brood – Maddox, 9, Zahara, 6, Pax, 7, Shiloh, 4, and Knox, 2 – arrive in New Orleans, where Brad Pitt is filming, via private plane.
Love in Bloom?
Estranged couple David Arquette and Courteney Cox were spotted together Saturday at a popular Malibu flower mart.
Men At Work
George Clooney gives Ides of March costar Ryan Gosling a few directions on set in Ann Arbor, Mich.
REST STOP
Hey, good looking! A cheery Katherine Heigl soaks up plenty of sun while on vacation with her hubby Josh Kelley (not pictured) in Miami Beach Friday.
HOLDING PATTERN
A beaming Cameron Diaz touches down at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday with a bevy of baggage.
EAT & RUN
She's one busy lady! Amanda Seyfried squeezes in a pre-workout snack before hitting the gym Friday in West Hollywood.
STEP AND REPEAT
Reese Witherspoon keeps it moving on Friday with a brisk jog through Santa Monica, Calif. And she has a lot to celebrate: the soon-to-be Mrs. Toth also turns 35 next week!
THAT'S RELATIVE
Can you see the royal resemblance? A dapper Prince Harry takes a stand alongside a statue of King Henry VIII during a visit to the Mary Rose Museum Friday in Portsmouth, England.
CHANGING 'LANES'
Don't pin her down! Lindsay Lohan continues her sporty streak, arriving at the Bowlmor Lanes Times Square Friday in New York with her siblings.
BOYS MEET WORLD
It's a double date for Charlie Sheen's estranged wife, Brooke Mueller, who takes twin sons Max and Bob, 2, for lunch in Beverly Hills Friday.