Star Tracks - Monday, March 21, 2005
CHILL OUT
That's some uniform: Britney Spears goes behind the scenes at her dad Jamie's Venice Beach snack shop JJ Chill on Sunday. (Her favorite dish? The chili.) The pop diva and husband Kevin Federline were the eatery's star attraction – about 150 fans surrounded the restaurant to catch a glimpse of them.
HONEY BUNNY
Former Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith gets a hop on Easter with some egg-cellent accessories during a photo shoot in Los Angeles recently.
BOOK OF LOVE
Paris Hilton (with faithful companion Tinkerbell) shows her love for her beau, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, by flashing his photo on the way to a Hollywood hair salon Saturday.
SNAP HAPPY
Cameron Diaz flies solo (minus boyfriend Justin Timberlake) on Sunday at a Los Angeles fashion week event honoring photographers Mario Testino and the late Herb Ritts. The actress, who presented an award to Testino, has posed for both men.
SWINGING SINGLE
Katie Holmes – who recently split from fiancé Chris Klein – hits the books during a photo shoot in Greenwich Village recently. The actress will next be seen in this summer's Batman Begins, with Christian Bale.
CARBON COPY
On a rare evening away from boyfriend Brandon Davis, The O.C.'s Mischa Barton rustles up another date – her younger sister Hania – for a party celebrating the opening of designer Marc Jacobs's three new L.A. boutiques on Thursday.
PLAYING FAVORITES
Winona Ryder gets chummy with man-of-the-hour Marc Jacobs on Thursday. The actress wore the designer's line throughout her 2002 shoplifting trial (she was convicted of swiping, among other things, a Marc Jacobs sweater) and became a model for his ad campaign a year later.
BACKSTREET'S BACK
Striking a familiar pose, the Backstreet Boys (from left, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Brian Littrell) gather on Thursday at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the Force of Nature tsunami benefit concert. Meanwhile, the Boys will hit the road on their own U.S. tour starting today.
BIG HEARTS
Will Smith shares a moment with former South African President Nelson Mandela in George, South Africa, on Friday. The next day the actor – an ambassador for the political icon's AIDS fundraising campaign – hosted the second annual 46664 benefit concert (a nod to Mandela's former prison number). Among the acts who took part: Annie Lennox and Jada Pinkett Smith's band, Wicked Wisdom.
GAB FEST
Penelope Cruz chats up movie producer Trudie Styler and husband Sting at a London charity gala screening of the Spanish actress's latest film, Don't Move, on Thursday.