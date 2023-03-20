Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Attend SXSW Festival in Austin, Plus Drake, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Best Buds

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for SXSW

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the Air world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18 in Austin, Texas.

02 of 80

Taking the Stage

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty

Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18 in Santiago, Chile.

03 of 80

Darling Diva

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The Billie Presents A Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Billie Holiday Theatre )
Johnny Nunez/Getty for The Billie Holiday Theatre

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The Billie Presents a Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph event at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

04 of 80

Magic Man

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 17: Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at Delta Flight Museum on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Derek White/Getty

Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at the Delta Flight Museum on March 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

05 of 80

When in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Ali Wong attends the World Premiere of "Beef" at 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW

Ali Wong attends the World Premiere of Beef at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18 in Austin, Texas.

06 of 80

Comedy Trio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming Only Murders in the Building on March 17 in New York City.

07 of 80

...Ready For It?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour. John Medina/Getty

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the opening night of her Eras Tour at the State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

08 of 80

Bonjour, Paris!

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Paris Hilton signs books for fans at the UK launch of "Paris: The Memoir" at Selfridges London on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges)
Dave Benett/Getty for Selfridges

Paris Hilton signs copies of her new book, Paris: The Memoir, for fans at Selfridges London on March 17 in England.

09 of 80

St. Patrick's Day Fun

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1817 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Kirk Douglas, host Jimmy Fallon, and Padma Lakshmi during Cake Flip on Friday, March 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Captain Kirk Douglas, Jimmy Fallon and Padma Lakshmi have some St. Patrick's Day fun during The Tonight Show in New York City on March 17.

10 of 80

Lolla Lady

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 17: Billie Eilish performs during day one of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 17, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty

Billie Eilish performs during day one of the Lollapalooza Chile festival on March 17 in Santiago, Chile.

11 of 80

Keeping Quiet

Liam Neeson
Karwai Tang/WireImage

A silent Liam Neeson arrives at the London premiere of Marlowe on March 16.

12 of 80

Sound Machine

Renee Zellweger
Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Renée Zellweger performs with C.M. Talkington during Ilegal Mezcal presents High Noon at the Paste Magazine Austin Showcase on March 17.

13 of 80

Hit the Spot

Daveed Diggs
Hubert Vestil/Getty

Daveed Diggs hits the red carpet at SXSW in Austin on March 17 ahead of his Blindspotting season 2 panel.

14 of 80

Irish Eyes

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales laughing and enjoying a glass of Guinness after the St. Patrick's Day Parade
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy some Guinness after the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England, on March 17.

15 of 80

Travel Gear

Keira Knightley
The IMage Direct

Following her Boston Strangler press tour in the U.S., Keira Knightley touches down at London's Heathrow Airport on March 17.

16 of 80

Do You Dare?

Daredevil
The Image Direct

Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James hit the New York City set of Daredevil: Born Again on March 17.

17 of 80

Football Fans

Susan Sarandon
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Susan Sarandon and former son-in-law Kyle Martino, owner of N.Y.C.'s The Football Cafe, attend a screening of Ted Lasso season 3 at the venue on March 15.

18 of 80

Puppy Love

Keanu Reeves
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Keanu Reeves and some adorable guests hang during a "Pup Quiz" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 16.

19 of 80

International Dogg

Snoop Dogg
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Snoop Dogg is adorned in bright lights as he performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.

20 of 80

Lovers' Parade

Avril Lavigne
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen in matching 'fits while out and about in Los Angeles on March 16.

21 of 80

Women Working

Sharon Stone Kim Petras
Monica Schipper/Getty

Sharon Stone and Kim Petras attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

22 of 80

Ladies' Night

Rebel Wilson
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

23 of 80

Parents' Night Out

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are lovey-dovey on the carpet at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

24 of 80

Best Buds

Tom Brady Gronk
Courtesy

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski catch up at the end-of-season event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph, in Tampa, Florida on March 16.

25 of 80

Special Screening

Michelle Williams
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Steve Buscemi and Michelle Williams get close for a quick pic at a special screening event for Showing Up in New York City on March 16.

26 of 80

Down Time

John Cena
Backgrid

John Cena makes a funny face and throws up a peace sign as he begins filming his new action comedy, Grand Theft Lotto, in Atlanta on March 16.

27 of 80

Getting Sirius

Ted Lasso cast
Cindy Ord/Getty

The cast of Ted Lasso — Kola Bokinni, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis —take part in a special town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 16.

28 of 80

Fan Fare

Liam Payne
Kate Green/Getty

Liam Payne poses with an excited fan at the premiere of former bandmate Louis Tomlinson's documentary All of Those Voices in London on March 16.

29 of 80

On the Main Stage

Armani White
Christopher Polk/Getty

Armani White performs at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW in Austin on March 16.

30 of 80

Back in Action

Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler go glam on March 16 at the Paris premiere of their Murder Mystery 2.

31 of 80

Top of the Morning

Chris Pratt
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Chris Pratt gives a peace sign while arriving at Heart Breakfast Radio Studio to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie on March 16 in London.

32 of 80

Witching Hour

Alexandra Daddario
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario celebrates AMC's Mayfair Witches during a panel in Los Angeles on March 15.

33 of 80

In the Big Apple

Keanu Reeves
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keanu Reeves is in a good mood while interacting with photographers on March 15 in New York City.

34 of 80

Nose for News

Lester Holt dog lucy
Courtesy

Lester Holt's dog Lucy joins him for an episode of NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition in N.Y.C.

35 of 80

Dinner with a Cause

Lance Bass
Amy Sussman/Getty

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin get all dressed up for the March 14 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit dinner in West Hollywood.

36 of 80

Booking It

Kathy Hilton
Courtesy

Kathy Hilton hosts a launch party in Los Angeles for author Emberli Pridham and her new children's book, A Real Life Fairytale: Princess Diana.

37 of 80

Take a Seat

Kate Upton
Courtesy

Kate Upton and a friend pose for a photo at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila.

38 of 80

Workin' the Bump

Rihanna ASAP Rocky
Backgrid

Second-time parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are arm-in-arm after enjoying a meal at Bottega Louie in West Hollywood on March 15.

39 of 80

Boss Moves

Pamela Anderson
Gary I Rothstein/UPI/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson walks the runway during the Boss spring/summer 2023 fashion show at the Herald Plaza in Miami on March 15.

40 of 80

All White Everything

Demi Lovato
The Image Direct

Demi Lovato strikes a pose while at the Hugo Boss show in Miami on March 5.

41 of 80

At the Theater

Chris Pine Sofia Lillis
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Sophia Lillis and Chris Pine attend a special L.A. screening and reception of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on March 15.

42 of 80

Guest with the Most

Keira Knightley
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Keira Knightley plays a game with Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 15.

43 of 80

For the Kids

LL Cool J
Leon Bennett/Getty

Wilmer Valderrama and LL Cool J attend The Alliance for Children's Rights 31st Annual Champions for Children Gala at The Beverly Hilton in California on March 15.

44 of 80

Carpet Arrivals

Betty Gilpin
Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jake McDorman, Betty Gilpin and Andy McQueen arrive for the world premiere of Mrs. Davis during the SXSW festival in Austin on March 14.

45 of 80

Dynamic Trio

Jelly Roll
Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings perform onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 in Nashville on March 15.

46 of 80

Officer On Duty

Patrick Dempsey
The image direct

Patrick Dempsey dons a glossy uniform on March 14 on the Toronto set of his new movie directed by Eli Roth and costarring Addison Rae.

47 of 80

Bundled Up

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively head out for a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 15.

48 of 80

Hair Flair

Jason Derulo
Joe Maher/Getty

Looking colorful in a purple suit with his neon-dyed hair, Jason Derulo poses at the Project Icon Press Launch in London on March 15.

49 of 80

Staying in Shape

Shawn Mendes
Splash News Online

Shawn Mendes shows off his muscles outside of an L.A. gym on March 15.

50 of 80

Winter Wardrobe

Kelly bensimon
Backgrid

Kelly Bensimon looks warm and chic in a fur coat and leather shorts while making a coffee run in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on March 15.

51 of 80

A Different Look

Colin Farrell
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable in prosthetics on the set of his upcoming HBO series The Penguin on March 15 in New York City.

52 of 80

Into the Weeds

Melissa McCarthy
Backgrid

Melissa McCarthy smiles in N.Y.C. on March 14 while filming Bernard & the Genie, her upcoming remake of the '90s comedy film of the same name.

53 of 80

Say Cheese!

StarTracks
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish strikes a cutesy pose at the Los Angeles premiere of Swarm on March 14.

54 of 80

Man at Work

StarTracks
MediaPunch

Dominique Fishback delights Chloe Bailey by playfully putting Donald Glover to work while at the L.A. premiere of Swarm on March 14.

55 of 80

Bright and Sprightly

StarTracks
The Image Direct

Keira Knightley appears to be in high spirits while arriving at the screening of her new movie Boston Strangler in New York City on March 14.

56 of 80

In the Shadows

StarTracks
BFA

Carrie Coon arrives at 20th Century Studios and The Cinema Society's special screening of Boston Strangler on March 14.

57 of 80

Perfected Smolders

Kit Harington Gemma Chan
JC Olivera/Getty

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan work the cameras at the Extrapolations red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on March 14.

58 of 80

Main Man

Method Man
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rapper Method Man attends the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 cast reception at the Public Hotel in New York City on March 14.

59 of 80

Teen Icons

Sarah Michelle Gellar Tyler Posey
jesse Grant/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Posey and his girlfriend Phem attend the Wolf Pack screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 14.

60 of 80

Committed to the Role

StarTracks
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon play German DJs during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 14.

61 of 80

Seeing Double

Zachary Levi
Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

Zachary Levi playfully digs for gold from a poster of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on March 14.

62 of 80

Mother-Daughter Date

StarTracks
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton pose with their Playbills while at the Some Like it Hot Broadway show in New York City on March 14.

63 of 80

On the Road

StarTracks
Courtesy

Carrie Underwood rocks the stage with Jimmie Allen to perform the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album during the L.A. stop of her tour on March 13.

64 of 80

Snow Way

Melissa McCarthy
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Melissa McCarthy hits the snowy N.Y.C. streets to film Bernard and the Genie on March 14.

65 of 80

With Love

Troy Kotsur
Travis P Ball/Getty

Troy Kotsur shares a sweet message at the 'Daddy Issues in Film' panel at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

66 of 80

Sister Act

Paris Nicky Hilton
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton stay in step in N.Y.C. on March 14.

67 of 80

Violet Hour

Addison Rae
The Image Direct

Addison Rae has her hands full in Los Angeles on March 13.

68 of 80

On the Mic

Avril Lavigne
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne returns to her native Canada for the JUNO Awards on March 13, where she took home the fan choice award.

69 of 80

Jamming Out

Simu Liu
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Simu Liu pulls out a guitar while hosting the 2023 JUNO Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada.

70 of 80

Sign Here

Tilda Swinton
Gary Miller/WireImage

On day four of Austin's 2023 SXSW festival, Tilda Swinton greets fans at the March 13 world premiere of her new comedy Problemista.

71 of 80

Medal Moment

Brian May
Victoria Jones/Getty

During his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 14, Sir Brian May flaunts his new Knight Bachelor title bestowed upon him by King Charles III for service in music and charity.

72 of 80

All Dressed Up, Somewhere to Go

Jonathan Van Ness
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Jonathan Van Ness and his husband, Mark Peacock, spend date night at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room to celebrate influencer Dylan Mulvaney's one-night-only variety show Day 365 Live! on March 13.

73 of 80

Jump for Joy

Aaron Rodgers
Courtesy RX3

Aaron Rodgers gets some air time with members of his flag football team at his RX3 charity flag football tournament in Newport Beach, Calif. Rodgers and other celebrity players raised more than $1.5 million for charities including The Boys and Girls Club.

74 of 80

In Character

Marisa Abela Amy Winehouse
The IMage direct

Back to Black star Marisa Abela shoots scenes in London's Camden neighborhood on March 13, in costume as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic of the late British singer.

75 of 80

Pop Princess Among Queens

Jojo
Courtesy

Ahead of her Broadway debut in the upcoming production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, singer JoJo pays a visit to the queens of SIX at their March 12 performance in N.Y.C.

76 of 80

Music Makers

Chance The Rapper
Courtesy

Chance the Rapper shows off his theatrical style with two Lion King cast members – L Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa, and Zinhle Dube, who plays Rafiki – after seeing the Broadway musical with his family

77 of 80

Style and Smiles

Justin Bieber Hailiey Bieber
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Married street style icons Justin and Hailey Bieber make running errands look chic on March 13 in L.A.

78 of 80

SXSW Stars

Angela Sarafyan Keanu Reeves
Amanda Stronza/Getty

Angela Sarafyan, Natalia del Riego and Keanu Reeves pose upon arrival at the SXSW screening of Hail Mary at the annual conference and festival in Austin on March 13.

79 of 80

In the Bag

Paris Hilton
Backgrid

New mom Paris Hilton has a moment in N.Y.C. on March 13.

80 of 80

Happy to Be Here

Guillermo Diaz
Jason Bollenbacher/Getty

Guillermo Diaz and Katie Lowes attend the Unpacking the Toolbox: 10 Years of Scandal panel during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 13.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
'Only Murders in the Building' Stars Film in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and More
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Debuts His Latest in London, Plus the Only Murders Cast, Renée Zellweger and More
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Pals Around with Some Cute Pups on the 'Tonight Show,' Plus Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and More
Rihanna ASAP Rocky
Rihanna Shows Off Her Bump While Lunching with A$AP Rocky, Plus Pamela Anderson, Chris Pine and More
StarTracks
Billie Eilish Gets Cheeky at the 'Swarm' Premiere, Plus Keira Knightley, Kit Harington and More
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne Hits the JUNO Awards Stage in Canada, Plus Simu Liu, Tilda Swinton and More
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Gets Her Glam on Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, Plus Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Pine and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More
jennifer aniston
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Quinta Brunson Lisa Anne Walter
Quinta Brunson & Lisa Ann Walter Attend the Publicists Awards, Plus Andra Day, Chelsea Handler and More
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne Gets Moody in Paris, Plus Kerry Washington, Ciara, Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews and More
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Stuns at the AAFCA Awards, Plus Suki Waterhouse in N.Y.C., Lainey Wilson and More
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Mingles with Fans in Manhattan, Plus Ryan Gosling, Jessie J and More
Damian Lewis and Claire Danes attend MGM+'s "A Spy Among Friends" New York Premiere
Damian Lewis and Claire Danes Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Jessie J, Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey and More
Tan France Gigi Hadid
Tan France and Gigi Hadid Strike a Pose in N.Y.C., Plus Joel McHale, Jennifer Hudson and More
Pink on Broadway
Pink Meets the Stars of 'Wicked' on Broadway in N.Y.C., Plus Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and More