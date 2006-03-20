Star Tracks - Monday, March 20, 2006
FIELD TRIP
Britney Spears gets a family hand from cousin Laura Lynne Covington, who took charge of 6-month-old son Sean Preston. The trio was heading to an L.A. studio where Kevin Federline was reportedly working on choreography for a music video.
GOOD SPORTS
Tom Cruise and mom-to-be Katie Holmes show their team spirit at his son Connor's baseball game in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Seated behind Cruise: daughter Isabella, in her basketball uniform. Cruise and Holmes watched her match later that day.
MIAMI HEAT
Jennifer Lopez shows she's still got her famous figure, sunbathing in a bikini with husband Marc Anthony in Miami recently.
KNOCK OUTS
Jim Carrey, recipient of the Muhammad Ali Entertainer Award, proclaims his host "the Greatest" at the champ's Celebrity Fight Night XII, an annual event, which has raised $32 million for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Research Center and other charities, in Phoenix on Saturday.
BROOKS & DONE
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood snuggle up at Fight Night XII, where the newlyweds performed a duet to help raise money for Muhammad Ali's charity.
IN THE SLOW LANE
Cycling champ Lance Armstrong soaks in the sun and the attention from his 4-year-old twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle, in the Caribbean on Thursday.
WHERE THERE'S 'SMOKE' ...
William H. Macy lights up in the presence of wife Felicity Huffman on Thursday at the West Hollywood premiere of his satirical comedy, Thank You for Smoking.
HEY, GIRLFRIEND
The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson gets the star treatment Thursday at boyfriend Adam Brody's Los Angeles premiere of Thank You for Smoking.
DIVING BOARD
Bill Murray does a little sightseeing Wednesday on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii's Big Island – and ends up taking the plunge.
HIGH ROLLERS
Carmen Electra and hubby Dave Navarro take a spin behind the scenes of the Price Is Right on Thursday.
WALKING AND TALKING
Kate Winslet, filming her new movie The Holiday in Santa Monica on Thursday, hooks onto her costar, legendary character actor Eli Wallach.
DEVILISH GOOD TIME
Country's Big amp Rich warm up the chilly streets of the Big Apple on Friday for a live performance of their singles "Comin' to Your City" and "Never Mind Me" on the Today show.