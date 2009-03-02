Star Tracks: Monday, March 2, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 16

SAY CHEESE!

Credit: Flynet

Gwen Stefani lends a hand to 6-month-old son Zuma as he poses for a photo during a family outing with husband Gavin Rossdale and 2-year-old son Kingston (not pictured) at a Beverly Hills park on Sunday.

2 of 16

PALLING AROUND

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Hutchins

They're a colorful pair! Felicity Huffman puts the squeeze on pal and fellow Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria Parker at the premiere of Phoebe in Wonderland on Sunday in Beverly Hills. Huffman stars in the family drama along with Elle Fanning, Dakota's 10-year-old sister.

3 of 16

WINTER WRAP-UP

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Go ahead, let it snow! Madonna doesn't let a few flakes slow her down as she steps out Sunday with model pal Jesus Luz for dinner in New York City just as a major snow storm hit the East Coast.

4 of 16

LA 'DOLCE' VITA

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

A glammed-up Scarlett Johansson and Kate Hudson enjoy the VIP treatment before the Dolce amp Gabbana runway show Monday at Milan's Metropole. And Johansson should have plenty to smile about: She was recently named the face of the luxury brand's new makeup collection.

5 of 16

BUNNY BUSINESS

Credit: Crenshaw Mafia/Splash News Online

Salma Hayek gets up close and personal with a little bunny while 17-month-old Valentina checks out the menagerie Sunday at a Los Angeles fair's petting zoo.

6 of 16

'V' DAY CUDDLE

Credit: Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Pete and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz make a perfect match – in plaid! – while celebrating the launch of new airline V Australia during a bash thrown by Richard Branson at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Friday.

7 of 16

SHE'S BACK!

Credit: Goff/INF

After a months-long respite in St. Lucia, Amy Winehouse arrives at London's Gatwick Airport on Sunday, with sights on a new home. According to a source, she'll be living the suburban life – miles away from the gritty area of Camden where her apartment was robbed in January.

8 of 16

UNEXPECTED GUESTS

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

They didn't jump out of a cake, but they did burst into theaters around the country this weekend, from New York to Dallas – including the AMC Loews Palisades Center 21 in West Nyack, N.Y. (left) on Saturday – to surprise fans who came out to see their new movie, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

9 of 16

JETTING OFF

Credit: Mavrix

Chris Brown takes to the water on Thursday while in the Miami area, where he reunited with Rihanna. The two, together again after he allegedly battered the "Umbrella" singer Feb. 8, are staying at Diddy's house on Star Island.

10 of 16

FLY BOY

Credit: Macca/Dicko/Ambler/Splash News Online

After spending family time in the Big Apple, Brad Pitt is ready to hit the skies as he arrives Friday at New York's JFK International Airport.

11 of 16

OVER THE COUNTER

Credit: Splash News Online

Choices, choices! Lindsay Lohan ponders her options while shopping for lingerie with girlfriend Samantha Ronson (not pictured) Friday on London's famed Kings Road.

12 of 16

BARGAIN SHOPPER

Credit: INF

After receiving a round of applause as she entered Koi Los Angeles, Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto hits the streets in search of a bargain at an HampM store in New York on Friday.

13 of 16

CITY WALK

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

After glamming it up for the Oscars, Sarah Jessica Parker is back to her regular routine as she takes 6-year-old son James Wilkie to school in New York City's Greenwich Village on Friday.

14 of 16

GREEN THUMB

Credit: PEX/BuzzFoto

Looks like he's getting ready for spring! A casually dressed Josh Duhamel is in domestic mode as he picks up a plant Thursday at the Armstrong Garden Center in Santa Monica, Calif.

15 of 16

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Credit: Nate Jones/Max Butterworth/Pacific Coast News

Miley Cyrus has her wheels spinning as she leads boyfriend Justin Gaston on a bike ride in Los Angeles on Friday.

16 of 16

SWEET AS 'HONEY'

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

It's Paris Hilton and her new BFFs! In Japan to promote her new fashion line Honey Bunch, the hotel heiress makes peace Friday with a group of fans during a promotional event at Tokyo club No Name.

By People Staff