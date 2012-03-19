Star Tracks: Monday, March 19, 2012
TOAST OF THE TOWN
Hunky Irishman Michael Fassbender raises his glass Saturday while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles, where his Prometheus costar – and new mom! – Charlize Theron joked about his "manhood."
FULL BLOOM
Showing off her sparkling engagement ring, Jessica Biel flashes a friendly smile while shopping at L.A.'s Farmers' Market Sunday.
CUDDLY CARRY-ON
Mad Men star January Jones totes her sweet traveling companion – 6-month-old son Xander – while arriving at New York's JFK Airport on Saturday.
ON HER MARK
While her ex Russell Brand battles legal troubles, Katy Perry dazzles a crowd outside the BBC Maida Vale Studios Monday in London.
SOHO BOHO
Vanessa Hudgens ditches her bleached blonde locks for her natural dark do during an afternoon stroll with beau Austin Butler through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday.
CHARACTER ACTOR
Daniel Radcliffe puts on his best serious face – and his stuffiest tweed jacket – Sunday while filming his upcoming thriller, Kill Your Darlings, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
SING IT!
After his Jubilee tour, Prince Harry is back in England – and feeling patriot! The royal sings the British national anthem Saturday during an England vs. Ireland rugby match in London.
STEPPING UP
New mom Charlize Theron glams up for the Human Rights Campaign's gala Saturday night in Los Angeles – where she received the Ally for Equality award.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Lily Collins and Julia Roberts have a royally good time together at the L.A. premiere of their new movie, Mirror Mirror, Saturday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
FLOWER GIRL
Kate goes green with the Irish Guards – and her spends St. Patrick's Day handing out shamrocks on her first solo military engagement Saturday in Aldershot, England.
FREE AT LAST
After staging a protest outside the Sudanese embassy – which led to his arrest – George Clooney makes an upbeat exit (alongside his dad Nick) outside a Washington, D.C., police station Friday afternoon.
TRAVEL COMPANION
Someone's made a new friend! Escorted by an airport security agent, Katy Perry makes a happy arrival Friday at London's Heathrow Airport.
GO CART
After flaunting her engagement ring, Jessica Biel gets her coffee fix during a grocery run Friday at an L.A.-area Whole Foods.
BERLIN BABE
After admitting that Miley would beat him in The Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth takes his sure-fire blockbuster to Berlin on Friday.
PRIMPING UP
Following a war of words with Jon Hamm, Kim Kardashian leaves her haters behind for a nail appointment in Beverly Hills on Friday.
JUST FOR LAUGHS
While Jessica relishes in the joys of pregnancy, Ashlee Simpson enjoys a low-key outing with her giggly little guy, Bronx, 3, on Friday in New York.
HAT'S ALL, FOLKS
Someone's feeling blue! Miranda Kerr leaves baby boy Flynn at home to run some errands Friday in New York.