Star Tracks: Monday, March 19, 2012

The hunky Irishman proposes a toast at an L.A. gala. Plus: Jessica Biel, January & Xander, Vanessa & Austin and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

TOAST OF THE TOWN

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Hunky Irishman Michael Fassbender raises his glass Saturday while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles, where his Prometheus costar – and new mom! – Charlize Theron joked about his "manhood."

FULL BLOOM

Credit: Mr Photoman/Splash News Online

Showing off her sparkling engagement ring, Jessica Biel flashes a friendly smile while shopping at L.A.'s Farmers' Market Sunday.

CUDDLY CARRY-ON

Credit: Splash News Online

Mad Men star January Jones totes her sweet traveling companion – 6-month-old son Xander – while arriving at New York's JFK Airport on Saturday.

ON HER MARK

Credit: Will Alexander/WENN

While her ex Russell Brand battles legal troubles, Katy Perry dazzles a crowd outside the BBC Maida Vale Studios Monday in London.

SOHO BOHO

Credit: 310Pix

Vanessa Hudgens ditches her bleached blonde locks for her natural dark do during an afternoon stroll with beau Austin Butler through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday.

CHARACTER ACTOR

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Daniel Radcliffe puts on his best serious face – and his stuffiest tweed jacket – Sunday while filming his upcoming thriller, Kill Your Darlings, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

SING IT!

Credit: Dan Wooller/Rex

After his Jubilee tour, Prince Harry is back in England – and feeling patriot! The royal sings the British national anthem Saturday during an England vs. Ireland rugby match in London.

STEPPING UP

Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty

New mom Charlize Theron glams up for the Human Rights Campaign's gala Saturday night in Los Angeles – where she received the Ally for Equality award.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Lily Collins and Julia Roberts have a royally good time together at the L.A. premiere of their new movie, Mirror Mirror, Saturday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate goes green with the Irish Guards – and her spends St. Patrick's Day handing out shamrocks on her first solo military engagement Saturday in Aldershot, England.

FREE AT LAST

Credit: Olivier Douliery/Abaca

After staging a protest outside the Sudanese embassy – which led to his arrestGeorge Clooney makes an upbeat exit (alongside his dad Nick) outside a Washington, D.C., police station Friday afternoon.

TRAVEL COMPANION

Credit: xposure

Someone's made a new friend! Escorted by an airport security agent, Katy Perry makes a happy arrival Friday at London's Heathrow Airport.

GO CART

Credit: National Photo Group

After flaunting her engagement ring, Jessica Biel gets her coffee fix during a grocery run Friday at an L.A.-area Whole Foods.

BERLIN BABE

Credit: Franziska Krug/Startraks

After admitting that Miley would beat him in The Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth takes his sure-fire blockbuster to Berlin on Friday.

PRIMPING UP

Credit: x17online

Following a war of words with Jon Hamm, Kim Kardashian leaves her haters behind for a nail appointment in Beverly Hills on Friday.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

While Jessica relishes in the joys of pregnancy, Ashlee Simpson enjoys a low-key outing with her giggly little guy, Bronx, 3, on Friday in New York.

HAT'S ALL, FOLKS

Credit: INF

Someone's feeling blue! Miranda Kerr leaves baby boy Flynn at home to run some errands Friday in New York.

By People Staff