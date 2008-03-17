Star Tracks - Monday, March 17, 2008
HAVING A BALL
Little Laker Romeo Beckham, 5, tags along with mom Victoria for Saturday afternoon shopping spree at Maxfield boutique in Los Angeles.
TAKING IT TO GO
While dad Brad Pitt and former president Bill Clinton break ground on the actor's Make It Right charity, Angelina Jolie does snack time (Cheetos!) on the go Sunday while out in New Orleans with their brood.
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
New mom Jennifer Lopez debuts her post baby body Saturday night while out in Manhattan with husband Marc Anthony. The singer gave birth to twins – Max and Emme – on Feb. 22.
GOOD CHEER-IO
Matt Damon and wife Luciana keep each other smiling while out to dinner Saturday at Cipriani in London. Another reason for all the cheer? The couple recently announced that they are expecting a second child.
BILL & BRAD'S BIG DIG
Former President Bill Clinton and Brad Pitt break ground on the actor's Make It Right project to bring affordable homes to New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward. Pitt has already pledged $5 million of his own funds for the effort.
OUT AND ABOUT
Heather Locklear and boyfriend Jack Wagner grab lunch in Malibu on Saturday. The casual outing comes a week after a concerned 911 caller claimed someone at her home was "suicidal." Locklear's rep says the star did not place the call, nor did she need help.
MOM & POP
Leaving daughter Harlow home with grandma, Nicole Richie (in vintage Jil Sander) and Joel Madden make it a date night at his DCMA Collective store opening in Los Angeles. "It's like another baby!" Madden says of the clothing business he shares with brother Benji.
STOP & SHOP
Hostess Lindsay Lohan racks up the attention at the Scandinavian Style Mansion event Friday night in L.A., where Paris Hilton and Benji Madden also dropped by to peruse the swag booths.
LIP SERVICE
Unlike her costar, Blake Lively finds herself in a luckier state – dry! – as she gives her pout a glossy touch-up on the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Friday.
NO FRILLS
Kylie Minogue – who's kicking off a European tour leg in May – shows up ready to work it Friday at a London dance studio.
IN THE PICTURE?
Dominic Monaghan's character Charlie may be "lost," but his ex Evangeline
Lilly knows where to find him, as she shows up at his photo exhibition (in a wig!) at
L.A.'s Hamilton Selway gallery on Friday.
LUCK OF THE IRISH
The red-headed Late Night host charms the crowd at Thursday's 2008 Young Leaders
Irish Spirit Awards at Cipriani restaurant in New York.
WHAT A HANDFUL
Courteney Cox Arquette carries the weight, as the clean-living Dirt star makes her way through Beverly Hills on Thursday.
UNDER THE SHADES
Rumer Willis keeps things short and simple during a Thursday afternoon shopping trip in West Hollywood.
ARM CANDY
Still happy after all these years! Kelly Ripa and her husband of 11 years, Mark Consuelos, enjoy each other's company during a cheerful stroll Friday in New York City with family and friends.
BELTING IT OUT
Alicia Keys, who continues to trek her way through Europe, belts out a heartfelt tune during a performance Friday night at The Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland.