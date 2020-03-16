Reese Witherspoon Brings the Sunshine in L.A., Plus Ben Affleck, Jason Priestley and More

Having a Laugh
Reese Witherspoon makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to air Monday in L.A.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Ben Affleck braves the rain in L.A. on Saturday.
Work It Out
Jason Priestly and his wife, Naomi Lowde-Priestly, hit the gym on Friday in L.A.
Mic Check
Morrissey performs live on stage at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday.
Backstreet's Back
Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys leave São Paulo, Brazil, amid the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.
Coffee Time
Christian Bale takes a bike ride for some coffee in L.A. on Saturday.
Hand to Hold
Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, take a stroll through N.Y.C.’s West Village on Sunday.
Be Prepared
Brian Austin Green stocks up on water amid the coronavirus outbreak in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.
Here Comes the Sun
Also out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, Rod Stewart (in protective gloves) and Penny Lancaster.
Who Let the Dogs Out?
Justin Theroux exercises caution while walking his dog (not pictured) in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Flower Power
Emily Ratajkowsi picks up flowers in Soho in N.Y.C. on Sunday with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog.
Keene Style
Katy Keene star Lucy Hale brightens up the streets of Los Angeles with her bright smile after hitting the gym on Saturday.
'Rocky' Production
Sylvester Stallone films Samaritan in Atlanta on Saturday before the film’s two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Stylish Landings
Mandy Moore arrives at her hotel in New York City on Saturday after promoting her new album, Silver Landings, during the week.
Quality Time
Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson step out for brunch with her brother and his mother (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Staying Warm
Vanessa Hudgens runs errands solo in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Double the Hannahs
Hannah Ann Sluss joins Hannah Godwin and Dylan Harbour for dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night.
Squeaky Clean
On Friday, Justin Bieber is spotted posing for photos at a car wash in Los Angeles with wife Hailey Baldwin.
Rain Rain, Go Away
Sofia Vergara continues filming on America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Friday.
Friendly Faces
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes pose at the print release and signing for Jay and Silent Bob vs.Time and Space held at The Shag Store in West Hollywood on Friday.
A New Lens
Kate Beckinsale makes a coffee run on Friday in Los Angeles.
Triple Threat
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog Colombo in New York City on Friday.
Horse of a Different Color
Lily Allen watches the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in England on Friday.
In the Trench(es)
Karlie Kloss runs errands on Friday in N.Y.C.
City Slicker
Also out in N.Y.C. on Friday, Ashley Benson, who keeps her smartwater close.
Sing Thing
Mandy Moore belts it out on Thursday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Red Alert
James Corden and Niall Horan go matchy-matchy on Thursday while filming The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.
Torch Song
Gerard Butler poses with the Olympic flame while running the Olympic flame relay in Sparta, Greece, on Friday, ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.
Keep It Moving
Lisa Rinna greets photographers on Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.
Pose with Purpose
Erykah Badu receives the Soundtrack Award from emcee Parker Posey during the Austin Film Society’s 20th annual Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on Thursday night.
Take Five
Andrew Garfield takes a break on Thursday while continuing to film Tick Tick… Boom! in New York City.
With Love
Macy Gray and Cyndi Lauper get together at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on Thursday night.
Climb Aboard
Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino attend Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society screening of The Climb at iPic Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
New York Minute
Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez have a moment on the set of Bluebloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Why Not?
Mick Jagger steps out on Thursday night in London for the launch of son Gabriel’s new positive media platform ‘whynow’ at Petersham Nurseries.
Care to Share
Prince Charles makes a speech during a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House in London on Thursday night.
Sweater Weather
Alessandra Ambrósio goes incognito on Thursday while out and about in Los Angeles.
Broadway-Bound
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne pose backstage at the Bob Dylan musical Girl from The North Country on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, the day before it was announced Broadway would be shuttering for a month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.