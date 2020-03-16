Reese Witherspoon Brings the Sunshine in L.A., Plus Ben Affleck, Jason Priestley and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
March 16, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 80

Having a Laugh

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Reese Witherspoon makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to air Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 80

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck braves the rain in L.A. on Saturday. 

3 of 80

Work It Out

Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Jason Priestly and his wife, Naomi Lowde-Priestly, hit the gym on Friday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 80

Mic Check

Jim Dyson/Getty

Morrissey performs live on stage at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. 

Advertisement

5 of 80

Backstreet's Back

BACKGRID

Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys leave São Paulo, Brazil, amid the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday. 

6 of 80

Coffee Time

MEGA

Christian Bale takes a bike ride for some coffee in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 80

Hand to Hold

MEGA

Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, take a stroll through N.Y.C.’s West Village on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 80

Be Prepared

The Image Direct

Brian Austin Green stocks up on water amid the coronavirus outbreak in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. 

Advertisement

9 of 80

Here Comes the Sun

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, Rod Stewart (in protective gloves) and Penny Lancaster.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 80

Who Let the Dogs Out?

The Image Direct

Justin Theroux exercises caution while walking his dog (not pictured) in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 80

Flower Power

INSTARimages.com

Emily Ratajkowsi picks up flowers in Soho in N.Y.C. on Sunday with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 80

Keene Style

TheImageDirect.com

Katy Keene star Lucy Hale brightens up the streets of Los Angeles with her bright smile after hitting the gym on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 80

'Rocky' Production

SplashNews.com

Sylvester Stallone films Samaritan in Atlanta on Saturday before the film’s two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 80

Stylish Landings

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Mandy Moore arrives at her hotel in New York City on Saturday after promoting her new album, Silver Landings, during the week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 80

Quality Time

Dean/Rachpoot/MEGA

Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson step out for brunch with her brother and his mother (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 80

Staying Warm

TheImageDirect.com

Vanessa Hudgens runs errands solo in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 80

Double the Hannahs

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hannah Ann Sluss joins Hannah Godwin and Dylan Harbour for dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 80

Squeaky Clean

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Friday, Justin Bieber is spotted posing for photos at a car wash in Los Angeles with wife Hailey Baldwin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 80

Rain Rain, Go Away

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Vergara continues filming on America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 80

Friendly Faces

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes pose at the print release and signing for Jay and Silent Bob vs.Time and Space held at The Shag Store in West Hollywood on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 80

A New Lens

The Image Direct

Kate Beckinsale makes a coffee run on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 80

Triple Threat

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog Colombo in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 80

Horse of a Different Color

Jacob King/PA Images

Lily Allen watches the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in England on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 80

In the Trench(es)

The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss runs errands on Friday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 80

City Slicker

Movi Inc

Also out in N.Y.C. on Friday, Ashley Benson, who keeps her smartwater close.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 80

Sing Thing

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Mandy Moore belts it out on Thursday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 80

Red Alert

Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty

James Corden and Niall Horan go matchy-matchy on Thursday while filming The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 80

Torch Song

VALERIE GACHE/AFP/Getty

Gerard Butler poses with the Olympic flame while running the Olympic flame relay in Sparta, Greece, on Friday, ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 80

Keep It Moving

BG026/GC

Lisa Rinna greets photographers on Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 80

Pose with Purpose

Gary Miller/Getty

Erykah Badu receives the Soundtrack Award from emcee Parker Posey during the Austin Film Society’s 20th annual Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 80

Take Five

Andrew Garfield takes a break on Thursday while continuing to film Tick Tick… Boom! in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 80

With Love

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Macy Gray and Cyndi Lauper get together at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 80

Climb Aboard

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino attend Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society screening of The Climb at iPic Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 80

New York Minute

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez have a moment on the set of Bluebloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 80

Why Not?

Mick Jagger steps out on Thursday night in London for the launch of son Gabriel’s new positive media platform ‘whynow’ at Petersham Nurseries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 80

Care to Share

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Prince Charles makes a speech during a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House in London on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 80

Sweater Weather

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio goes incognito on Thursday while out and about in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 80

Broadway-Bound

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne pose backstage at the Bob Dylan musical Girl from The North Country on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, the day before it was announced Broadway would be shuttering for a month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 80