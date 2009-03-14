Star Tracks: Monday, March 16, 2009
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Looking sharp! His Grey's Anatomy character may be a mess, but Patrick Dempsey lives up to his McDreamy title, suiting up for a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Saturday.
SWEET MEMORIES
HAIR PLAY
After working as a clingy blonde last week, Angelina Jolie transforms into a dark haired vixen while on the New York City set of the spy thriller Salt on Saturday.
SPEAKING UP
Greetings from Down Under! Zac Efron takes the mic on Monday during the Melbourne, Australia, premiere of 17 Again at the Jam Factory's Village Cinema.
HANG TIME
Heidi Klum is a real hands-on mom. The supermodel shows off her playful side while hanging out at a Beverly Hills park Sunday with son Henry, 3.
MAD FOR PLAID
Jessica Simpson sticks to a familiar look – Daisy Duke shorts and flannel – while belting it out for fans on Saturday at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Irvine, Calif., where the country singer gave a final performance on her tour with Rascal Flatts.
Fashion High Note
High art met high style (and a cascade of golden curls!) when Mary-Kate Olsen arrived at the Metropolitan Opera's 125 Anniversary Gala at Manhattan's Lincoln Center Sunday.
Left Bank Lovers
They'll always have Paris! Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon strolled the chic Saint-Germain-des-Prés district of the City of Light Saturday, pausing for a little shopping and a drink at the famed Cafè de Flore.
RUNNING MAN
He's having his Rocky moment! Ashton Kutcher gets his pulse racing Friday as he jogs along Miami's scenic Ocean Drive. The actor managed to stay connected at the same time, telling fans via Twitter, "Paparazzi got some sweet shots of me looking like I just got beat by Apollo Creed."
ON THE MOVE
After celebrating her 21st birthday with friends in Los Angeles earlier this week, Rihanna steps out solo Thursday in New York City.
RED ALERT
It's a happy reunion for Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and director Pedro Almodévar on Friday during a photo call for their latest film, Broken Embraces, in Madrid, Spain.
BUY AND BUY
On the lookout for beauty supplies the day before, Selena Gomez continues her shopping spree (check out those fierce shoes!) Thursday at a local mall in Puerto Rico. The Disney star is on the island to film a movie adaptation of her hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place.
HAT OF THE MATTER
Is she going undercover? An ever-stylish Victoria Beckham leaves her London hotel on Friday in a chic newsboy cap.
THREE'S COMPANY
The Humphreys hit Manhattan! Onscreen siblings Taylor Momsen and Penn Badgley hit the street Friday with their Gossip Girl dad Matthew Settle while filming the hit CW show on location in New York City.
AT A STANDSTILL
Alec Baldwin is the model of comedic timing! The 30 Rock star does a funny double take of a colorfully dressed mannequin planted outside New York's trendy Waverly Inn on Thursday.