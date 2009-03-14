Star Tracks: Monday, March 16, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Credit: Flynet

Looking sharp! His Grey's Anatomy character may be a mess, but Patrick Dempsey lives up to his McDreamy title, suiting up for a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

SWEET MEMORIES

Credit: AFBpress/Splash News Online

It's time to meet the in-laws! Newlyweds Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen grab a sweet treat while visiting the supermodel's family in Horizontina, Brazil, on Saturday.

3 of 15

HAIR PLAY

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

After working as a clingy blonde last week, Angelina Jolie transforms into a dark haired vixen while on the New York City set of the spy thriller Salt on Saturday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SPEAKING UP

Credit: Serge Thomann/WireImage

Greetings from Down Under! Zac Efron takes the mic on Monday during the Melbourne, Australia, premiere of 17 Again at the Jam Factory's Village Cinema.

Advertisement

5 of 15

HANG TIME

Credit: Ramey

Heidi Klum is a real hands-on mom. The supermodel shows off her playful side while hanging out at a Beverly Hills park Sunday with son Henry, 3.

6 of 15

MAD FOR PLAID

Credit: Splash News Online

Jessica Simpson sticks to a familiar look – Daisy Duke shorts and flannel – while belting it out for fans on Saturday at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Irvine, Calif., where the country singer gave a final performance on her tour with Rascal Flatts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Fashion High Note

Credit: Rob Loud/Getty

High art met high style (and a cascade of golden curls!) when Mary-Kate Olsen arrived at the Metropolitan Opera's 125 Anniversary Gala at Manhattan's Lincoln Center Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Left Bank Lovers

Credit: Splash News Online

They'll always have Paris! Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon strolled the chic Saint-Germain-des-Prés district of the City of Light Saturday, pausing for a little shopping and a drink at the famed Cafè de Flore.

Advertisement

9 of 15

RUNNING MAN

Credit: Pichichi-Garces/Splash News Online

He's having his Rocky moment! Ashton Kutcher gets his pulse racing Friday as he jogs along Miami's scenic Ocean Drive. The actor managed to stay connected at the same time, telling fans via Twitter, "Paparazzi got some sweet shots of me looking like I just got beat by Apollo Creed."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

ON THE MOVE

Credit: INF

After celebrating her 21st birthday with friends in Los Angeles earlier this week, Rihanna steps out solo Thursday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

RED ALERT

Credit: INF

It's a happy reunion for Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and director Pedro Almodévar on Friday during a photo call for their latest film, Broken Embraces, in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BUY AND BUY

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

On the lookout for beauty supplies the day before, Selena Gomez continues her shopping spree (check out those fierce shoes!) Thursday at a local mall in Puerto Rico. The Disney star is on the island to film a movie adaptation of her hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

HAT OF THE MATTER

Credit: Eaglepress/INF

Is she going undercover? An ever-stylish Victoria Beckham leaves her London hotel on Friday in a chic newsboy cap.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

The Humphreys hit Manhattan! Onscreen siblings Taylor Momsen and Penn Badgley hit the street Friday with their Gossip Girl dad Matthew Settle while filming the hit CW show on location in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

AT A STANDSTILL

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Alec Baldwin is the model of comedic timing! The 30 Rock star does a funny double take of a colorfully dressed mannequin planted outside New York's trendy Waverly Inn on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff