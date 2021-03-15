Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Step Out Post-Grammys, Plus Jessica Chastain, Megan Thee Stallion and More
Glam Squad
After his Grammys win on Sunday night, a dressed-up Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head out in L.A.
Hands Full
Jessica Chastain totes armfuls of flowers home from a shop in New York City on Sunday.
The Low Down
Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion shows off her moves on Sunday night during her performance of "Savage" and "WAP" at the awards in L.A.
Tongues Wagging
Newly minted Grammy winner Dua Lipa celebrates her best pop vocal album win on Sunday night with a photo shoot at the awards ceremony in L.A.
Smooth Sailing
Harry Styles sets hearts aflutter on Sunday night while performing his hit "Watermelon Sugar" at the start of the Grammy Awards ceremony in L.A.
Flower Child
Lizzo goes over-the-top glam for a post-Grammys outing to Craig's restaurant in L.A. on Sunday.
Dog Days
Zach Braff and his pup play some fetch on Sunday during a dog park trip in N.Y.C.
So in Step
Henry Golding and pregnant wife Liv Lo keep it coordinated while out in Los Angeles on Friday.
Shine a Light
Ahead of the Grammy Awards, Black Pumas perform at The Wiltern in L.A. for a 5G virtual concert exclusively for Verizon Up members on Saturday night.
Date Night
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands after dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, over the weekend.
Hanging Around
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden film on location in London over the weekend for their new Amazon Studios project Citadel.
Green with Envy
Kenan Thompson is slimed onstage while hosting Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
Hands Full
New mom Katharine McPhee heads out in Los Angeles on Friday.
Winner
Lil Nas X is all smiles for Logitech's Breaker Awards at Hubble Studio in Los Angeles on Saturday.
In Character
Lady Gaga and Adam Driver film their upcoming movie House of Gucci in Milan, Italy, over the weekend.
Wheel-y Tough
Harrison Ford rides a bicycle with friends from Tijuana to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday.
Bright Smile
Sofia Vergara stands out in a yellow blazer while out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Heel-ing Power
Sarah Jessica Parker heads into her SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker store in Manhattan on Friday.
Pink Lady
Kate Hudson brings a pop of color to the day while grabbing some food in Pacific Palisades, California, on Friday.
Sweet Moment
To celebrate Jennifer Garner’s new family comedy, Yes Day, Ludacris and Storm Reid partnered with Netflix to donate to Black and Latinx-owned ice cream shops (hers, Happy Ice in L.A.) and give free ice cream to customers on “Yes Day Sundae."
Hand It to Him
Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams walk hand-in-hand through New York City's Union Square on Friday while shooting scenes for their new film.
Movie Magic
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu has an at-home Raya and the Last Dragon viewing party with son Baby G.
Theater Buffs
Matthew Broderick and Joel Grey come together on Friday to co-host "We Will Be Back," a socially distanced event marking the one-year shutdown of New York City's Broadway productions, giving hope for a late 2021 return.
Food First
Scott Foley grabs some Life Cuisine meals during a Wednesday grocery run in Connecticut.
Boston Proper
George Clooney greets fans on Thursday on the Boston set of his new film, The Tender Bar.
Going Green
Rihanna stuns on Thursday night while out for dinner in Santa Monica.
Cool Crew
The stars of the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot kick back on the show's New York City set on Thursday.
Wanna Ride?
Keanu Reeves is almost unrecognizable while riding through Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Take Five
Mariska Hargitay stops for a smile while shooting scenes for Law & Order: SVU in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sweet Thing
Bella Thorne gets a sugar rush on Thursday ahead of her DJ set at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Warming Up
Lucy Hale stays cozy on Thursday while running errands in L.A.
Italian Job
A masked Jared Leto heads to the Milan, Italy, set of House of Gucci on Thursday.
She's a 'Doll'
Chloe Sevigny shoots a scene on the New York City set of Russian Doll on Thursday.
Beach Babes
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne walk hand-in-hand along the beach in Santa Monica on Thursday.