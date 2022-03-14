Lizzo Goes Live from SXSW, Plus John Mayer, Troy Kotsur & Lady Gaga and More
Square Space
Lizzo excitedly takes the stage for her keynote at the Austin Convention Center during the SXSW Festival in Texas on March 13.
Strumthing Special
John Mayer finds the music on March 13 during a performance at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
Winning Kiss
Troy Kotsur and Lady Gaga get close on March 13 at the Critics Choice Awards in London.
Winning Team
Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso celebrate their big night at the Critics Choice Awards' London outpost on March 13.
At the Neck
Jared Leto and Taika Waititi share a moment on March 13 inside the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Real Winner
Diane von Furstenberg celebrates as she's honored with the 3rd annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on March 11.
Lady in Red
BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson goes glam on March 13 at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. celebration of fashion and film at Annabel's in London.
Colorful Klum
Heidi Klum goes for a layered look in N.Y.C. on March 11.
Happy Hugs
Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt attend the premiere of HBO Max's DMZ during the SXSW festival in Austin on March 13.
Bringing the Heat
Kanye West and Chaney Jones share a laugh on March 12 during a basketball game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Florida.
All the Lights
50 Cent gets the crowd going on March 11 at E11even in Miami.
Massive Talents
Nicolas Cage appears as himself at the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent during SXSW on March 12 in Austin, Texas.
In the Bamboo
Lizzo goes green onstage at the Entertainment Weekly x Prime Video Power Moves Party during SXSW on March 12 in Austin, Texas.
Model Behavior
Emma Watson strikes a pose in all-black at the Charles Finch x CHANEL Night Before BAFTA Dinner on March 12 in London.
Pregnancy Glow
Rihanna and her baby bump celebrate the partnership between Fenty Beauty and ULTA on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Many Hellos
Ariana DeBose and Steven Spielberg celebrate their West Side Story acclaim at the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on March 11.
Gym, Tan, Gym
Vinny Guadagnino shows off his dance moves as the host of Chippendales' 20th anniversary event at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 11.
Wonder Land
John Mayer stands out in a purple suit while playing guitar at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 11.
Fringe Benefits
Heidi Klum makes a statement in suede for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on March 11.
A Nightingale
Elle Fanning has an ethereal moment at Gucci and Bumble's cocktail party to celebrate women innovators in Austin, Texas, on March 11.
All in the Family
Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell share a sweet mother-daughter moment at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.
Lookin' At You
Chris Pine hangs out with friends in N.Y.C. on March 11.
'Squid' Squad
Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk snaps a photo with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.
Good Times
Also at the AFI Awards Luncheon: Andrew Garfield and Marlee Matlin playfully pose on the red carpet on March 11.
Say Cheese!
Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T take a selfie break while filming Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on March 11.
Loving 'The View'
Gabrielle Union waves goodbye as she leaves for The View in N.Y.C. on March 11.
On Thin Ice
Rachel Brosnahan skates and Reid Scott slips while filming on location for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Rockefeller Center ice rink on March 10 in N.Y.C.
Suited Up
Kristen Stewart sports a pinstripe pantsuit while out in N.Y.C. on March 10.
Premiere Night
Regina Hall attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Amazon's Master at Metrograph on March 10.
'Morbius' in Mexico
Jared Leto rocks a leopard-print coat and a sheer top on the Morbius red carpet at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10 in Mexico City.
Man of the Night
Honoree Javier Bardem arrives at the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 10.
Cameras Rolling
Jamie Foxx, who plays Willie E. Gary, starts filming for The Burial in New Orleans on March 10.
Fan Love
In L.A., Hilary Duff stuns at the How I Met Your Father fan experience, celebrating the show's first season finale with the cast, on March 10.
Hair Makeover
Gigi Hadid, who has brand new platinum blonde hair, leaves her hotel to head to the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.
Center Stage
Bill Murray takes the mic during the 6th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert for God's Love We Deliver at N.Y.C.'s Beacon Theatre on March 10.
Downtown N.Y.C.
Rita Ora shows off her laid back street style while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
Stunningly Chic
Eiza González arrives at the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.
Store Run
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on March 9.
Hostess with the Mostess
Rashida Jones hosts Maison Courvoisier's We Found Joy experience on March 3 in N.Y.C.
Final Countdown
On March 9, Mandy Moore walks to set made up as her older character to film the final scenes of This Is Us in L.A.
'Wunda'ful Workout
Aly & AJ take class with WundaBar Pilates CEO Amy Jordan in L.A.
London Red Carpet
Mark Rylance arrives at The Phantom of the Open exclusive screening at Ham Yard Hotel on March 10 in London.
Lots of Love
Judith Light gives Ariana DeBose a big hug at the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, sponsored in part by Campari, on March 9 in Santa Monica.
Symbol of Support
Benedict Cumberbatch sends his support to the people of Ukraine by holding up a Ukrainian flag at the Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 9.
Family Ties
Rob Lowe brings son John Owen Lowe to The Alliance for Children's Rights' 30th Anniversary Champions for Children event at The Beverly Hilton on March 9.
Music for All
Orangetheory's Chief Music Officer Steve Aoki performs at the fitness company's launch event in celebration of his new role on March 9 in N.Y.C.
Inside Scoop
Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds take the stage to chat about The Adam Project ahead of the film's screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 9 in L.A.
Street Style
Megan Fox wears a KNWLS gingham corset top and patterned pants while out in L.A. on March 8.
Special Screening
Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton attend Amazon Studios' All the Old Knives L.A. screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 9.
Season 6 Premiere
In North Hollywood, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reunite at the Outlander FYC screening and panel at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre on March 9.
Back on Broadway
Jessie Mueller and Noah Reid pose at a photo call for the new Tracy Letts play, The Minutes, during rehearsals at The Pershing Square Signature Center on March 9 in N.Y.C.
All Smiles
Zac Posen and Zoey Deutch arrive at the afterparty for a special Focus Features screening of The Outfit on March 9 in N.Y.C.
Thumbs Up
Christopher Meloni signals that it's all good in N.Y.C. as he makes his way to The View on March 9.
Dressed to the Nines
In London, Regé-Jean Page suits up for dunhill's Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party in The Club at dunhill on March 9.
It's a Celebration!
Suki Waterhouse attends Sleepless in Shoreditch to celebrate the launch of London's One Hundred Shoreditch on March 9.
Sunny Days on Set
Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol hold hands on the set of American Gigolo after shooting scenes at the Santa Monica Pier in L.A. on March 8.
Women of the Year
Kacey Musgraves and Kerry Washington show off their magazine covers while celebrating being named some of TIME's Women of the Year on March 8 in Beverly Hills.
Play Ball
Will Ferrell dresses the part (as his Semi-Pro character!) while warming up with the Golden State Warriors on March 8 in San Francisco.
Late Night Looks
Zoey Deutch looks chic in a black suit while stopping by the Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 8.
Selfie Time
Sandra Oh, Lindsey Collins and director Domee Shi take a selfie on the red carpet at the Toronto premiere of Turning Red on March 8.
Celebrating the Nominees
Pastor and AIDS activist Steve Pieters joins Jessica Chastain at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on March 7 in L.A.
Red Carpet Matching Moment
Pam & Tommy stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James attend the show's finale screening in coordinating looks on March 8 in L.A.
And the Award Goes To...
... Penélope Cruz, who receives the Montecito Award during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre in California on March 8.
Walk This Way
The Morning Show star Julianna Margulies takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 8.