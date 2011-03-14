Star Tracks: Monday, March 14, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 17

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: Cousart-Rios/JFX

Ali Larter proudly shows off her bundle of joy – baby Theodore! – after lunching at Hollywood's Spago on Friday.

2 of 17

'MEAT' UP

Credit: Lano/AKM Images

Amid reports of an impending custody battle, exes Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz make nice, hitting a Hollywood In-N-Out restaurant on Saturday.

3 of 17

DAZED & CONFUSED

Credit: Ramon Alves/AKM Images

Are they celebrating Purim? Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey take a break from wedding preparations to show off some equally festive partywear at a costume party at Beso in Hollywood on Saturday.

4 of 17

SUIT HERSELF

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

After hosting a boxing benefit for autism, Jenny McCarthy makes a teeny bikini adjustment while showing off her fit figure in Miami Beach on Saturday.

5 of 17

TEX FEST

Credit: Mary Sledd/WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal and new mom Vera Farmiga team up at the SXSW Festival on Friday to premiere their film Source Code in Austin, Texas.

6 of 17

SLIDE SHOW

Credit: Headlinephoto/Splash News Online

They're taking the plunge! Naomi Watts and 2-year-old son Kai let the afternoon slide right on by during a family outing at the Brentwood Village Farmers' Market on Sunday

7 of 17

LET'S 'DO' LUNCH

Credit: Splash News Online

Katherine Heigl shows off her new super-short cut – and handsome hubby Josh Kelley! – while grabbing a bite at the Alcove Saturday in Los Feliz, Calif.

8 of 17

BIRTHDAY BOY

Credit: INF

Let him eat cake! Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz shows off his four-story confection at Pure Nightclub on Saturday in Las Vegas, where he celebrated an early 26th birthday. His real day is March 15.

9 of 17

LAZY SUNDAY

Credit: Fame

Reese Witherspoon and fiancé Jim Toth take it easy after reportedly attending church in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday.

10 of 17

'RUFF' STUFF

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Sandra Bullock and her son Louis, 1, take a (stuffed) search-and-rescue dog on a Saturday stroll through the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

11 of 17

STORING UP

Credit: Fame

A denim (and denim) clad Ashley Greene also sports one big smile while stocking up on supplies in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Friday.

12 of 17

SHE'S 'PURR'-FECT

Credit: Willi Schneider/Rex

Looking good and smelling good! A color-coordinated Katy Perry is lovely in lavender Friday at the launch of her fragrance Purr by Katy Perry, in Cologne, Germany.

13 of 17

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: Pa Photos/Landov

Bradley Cooper has few boundaries with his fans – stepping up for an up-close autograph session Friday at the London premiere of Limitless.

14 of 17

GEARED UP

Credit: Splash News Online

Gwen Stefani focuses on fitness Friday en route to her L.A. gym.

15 of 17

SPOT ON

Credit: X17

Forget dessert! Kelly Osbourne looks super sweet – and stylish – after dining at Il Sole in West Hollywood Thursday.

16 of 17

BACK IT UP

Credit: Brian Dowling/PictureGroup

She's got the look! Fergie puts her shoulders into it at the launch party for the Maxtrix Meal Menu Thursday in L.A.

17 of 17

WARM & FUZZY

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Startraks

Where's fiancé Jamie Hince? Bride-to-be Kate Moss flies solo Friday after dining at London restaurant the Wolseley.

