Star Tracks: Monday, March 14, 2011
BABY'S DAY OUT
Ali Larter proudly shows off her bundle of joy – baby Theodore! – after lunching at Hollywood's Spago on Friday.
'MEAT' UP
Amid reports of an impending custody battle, exes Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz make nice, hitting a Hollywood In-N-Out restaurant on Saturday.
DAZED & CONFUSED
Are they celebrating Purim? Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey take a break from wedding preparations to show off some equally festive partywear at a costume party at Beso in Hollywood on Saturday.
SUIT HERSELF
After hosting a boxing benefit for autism, Jenny McCarthy makes a teeny bikini adjustment while showing off her fit figure in Miami Beach on Saturday.
TEX FEST
Jake Gyllenhaal and new mom Vera Farmiga team up at the SXSW Festival on Friday to premiere their film Source Code in Austin, Texas.
SLIDE SHOW
They're taking the plunge! Naomi Watts and 2-year-old son Kai let the afternoon slide right on by during a family outing at the Brentwood Village Farmers' Market on Sunday
LET'S 'DO' LUNCH
Katherine Heigl shows off her new super-short cut – and handsome hubby Josh Kelley! – while grabbing a bite at the Alcove Saturday in Los Feliz, Calif.
BIRTHDAY BOY
Let him eat cake! Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz shows off his four-story confection at Pure Nightclub on Saturday in Las Vegas, where he celebrated an early 26th birthday. His real day is March 15.
LAZY SUNDAY
Reese Witherspoon and fiancé Jim Toth take it easy after reportedly attending church in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday.
'RUFF' STUFF
Sandra Bullock and her son Louis, 1, take a (stuffed) search-and-rescue dog on a Saturday stroll through the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.
STORING UP
A denim (and denim) clad Ashley Greene also sports one big smile while stocking up on supplies in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Friday.
SHE'S 'PURR'-FECT
Looking good and smelling good! A color-coordinated Katy Perry is lovely in lavender Friday at the launch of her fragrance Purr by Katy Perry, in Cologne, Germany.
CROWD PLEASER
Bradley Cooper has few boundaries with his fans – stepping up for an up-close autograph session Friday at the London premiere of Limitless.
GEARED UP
Gwen Stefani focuses on fitness Friday en route to her L.A. gym.
SPOT ON
Forget dessert! Kelly Osbourne looks super sweet – and stylish – after dining at Il Sole in West Hollywood Thursday.
BACK IT UP
She's got the look! Fergie puts her shoulders into it at the launch party for the Maxtrix Meal Menu Thursday in L.A.
WARM & FUZZY
Where's fiancé Jamie Hince? Bride-to-be Kate Moss flies solo Friday after dining at London restaurant the Wolseley.