Star Tracks - Monday, March 14, 2005
GUESS-ING GAME
Ashton Kutcher – with girlfriend Demi Moore – makes a point Sunday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Guess Who (opening March 25), a remake of 1967's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. And the couple have engendered a guessing game of their own: Rumors have been circulating that they might be pregnant.
ROYAL PAIN
Prince William takes a sharp fall during a charity polo match in Birdlip, Gloucestershire, on Saturday, but he escaped serious injury and remounted his horse to finish the game. Though his team lost to the opposition (including brother Prince Harry) 12-7, the event raised $70,000 for tsunami victims.
SIDESHOW PALS
Tara Reid monkeys around with a little friend at the Hard Rock Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday. The actress was there to check out comedian Jeff Beacher's "Beacher's Madhouse" variety show, a celeb favorite in Sin City.
HAIRY SITUATION
Britney Spears models her new hair extensions during a day out with husband Kevin Federline and their Chihuahua Bitbit in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Saturday. The pop princess recently wrote on her Web site that from now on, she plans to "refrain from discussing my private life in interviews."
POWER TRIO
Newlyweds Donald and Melania Trump join Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at the first Art for Life Palm Beach gala fund-raiser Friday night. The star-studded event, which benefited arts education for disadvantaged youth in Palm Beach County and New York, honored Combs for his philanthropic efforts.
WORKING GIRL
Three weeks after scoring her second Oscar win, Hilary Swank gets back to work: The actress leaves a production meeting in Beverly Hills on Wednesday for her upcoming Brian De Palma-directed thriller The Black Dahlia.
RING BEARER
Charlie Sheen, whose wife Denise Richards filed for divorce on March 3, still sports his wedding band in Los Angeles. The Two and a Half Men star has yet to respond to the divorce petition, PEOPLE reports.
UNDERCOVER MAN
Ben Affleck, whose Project Greenlight series premieres on Bravo tomorrow, attempts to go incognito while in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Unfortunately, covering up from head to toe in sweats is no way to go unnoticed.
DOG DAY
Kate Bosworth patiently waits for her car to arrive in West Hollywood on Thursday, but her pup has other ideas: He seems like he'd rather be napping.
MOVING BILLBOARDS
Russell Crowe (who recently revealed to GQ magazine that he was a possible Al Qaeda kidnapping target in 2001) is flanked by Australian rugby players at a Sydney press conference on Thursday announcing a deal to promote his upcoming film Cinderella Man by advertising the movie's logo on their jerseys.
OUT AND ABOUT
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who've been dating since December, keep on smiling despite braving the bitter cold during a stroll through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
DRINK UP
Hilary Duff looks ready for summertime in her flowing skirt as she enjoys a refreshing treat from java shop Coffee Bean in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Wednesday. The actress-singer recently began taking online college classes at Harvard University's Distance Learning Program.