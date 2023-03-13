Elton John and Husband David Furnish Celebrate the Oscars in L.A., Plus Lizzo, Shakira and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on March 13, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 82

Date Night

Elton John and David Furnish attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA

Elton John and husband David Furnish attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

02 of 82

Good as Hell

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo leaves her Manchester hotel ahead of her sold out concert at Manchester AO Arena
LUKE / SplashNews.com

Lizzo leaves her hotel ahead of her sold-out concert at the Manchester AO Arena in Manchester, England, on March 12.

03 of 82

Goofing Off

Nicole Kidman, left, and Kristen Stewart arrive at 14th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart arrive at the 14th annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11.

04 of 82

Ballin'

Idris Elba reacts after Malik Beasley #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores a three-point basket with his wife Sabrina Elba looking on during the first half Toronto Raptors
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Idris Elba reacts after Malik Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers scores a three-pointer, while his wife, Sabrina Elba, looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on March 10 in L.A.

05 of 82

Late Night Lady

DJ Bizarrap and singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Shakira and DJ Bizarrap appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10 in New York City.

06 of 82

Date Night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi enjoy a date night while attending the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

07 of 82

Palling Around

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA

Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

08 of 82

Work It

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Nicola Gell/Getty for SXSW

Eva Longoria attends the Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success event during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

09 of 82

Peace Out

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eric André attends Variety Power of Comedy Presented By Inspire Brands at The Creek and The Cave on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Variety via Getty Images)
Daniel Boczarski/Variety via Getty

Eric André attends Variety's Power of Comedy event, presented by Inspire Brands, at The Creek and The Cave on March 10 in Austin, Texas, during SXSW.

10 of 82

Chris Takes Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Chris Pine attends "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW

Chris Pine attends the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves world premiere during SXSW 2023 at The Paramount Theater on March 10 in Austin, Texas.

11 of 82

Dress for Success

Having cast their transformational, Cinderella magic on Dress for Success Palm Beaches client Fiona Panton, fashion designers Mark Badgley (l.) and James Mischka (r.) beamed with pride as they welcomed her to the fundraising luncheon for the organization where they were honored with a “Style Icon” award in front of an audience of nearly 500 guests. Photo credit: Tracey Benson, photographer
Tracey Benson

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka are named 2023 Style Icons by Dress for Success Palm Beach at the organization's Style for Hope fundraising luncheon in Florida on March 10, when they celebrated by styling Fiona Panton.

12 of 82

School's in Session

Quinta Brunson Lisa Anne Walter
Michael Buckner/Getty

Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 10.

13 of 82

Queen Things

Andra Day

Singer Andra Day attends Habitat L.A.'s 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on March 8.

14 of 82

Bringing the Laughs

Chelsea Handler
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

15 of 82

Curtain Call

Scott Foley
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Scott Foley attends The Thanksgiving Play press event at Redeye Grill on March 10 in New York City.

16 of 82

Under the Radar

Zoe Kravitz
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on March 8.

17 of 82

Versace Flexing

Miley Cyurs Lil Nas X Elton John
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

18 of 82

Lovers on the Carpet

Cher
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cher and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.

19 of 82

Selfie with a Maverick

Tom Cruise
U.S. Navy/PO3 Samuel Wagner/MEGA

Tom Cruise takes a selfie with a sailor while visiting a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special Top Gun: Maverick screening on March 9.

20 of 82

Joyous Arrivals

Ke Huy Quan Ariana Debose
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner held in Los Angeles on March 9.

21 of 82

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kendall Jenner leads the procession of models during the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

22 of 82

Dinner Date

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Unique Nicole/Getty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

23 of 82

Green on Green

Cate Blanchett
Christopher Polk/Getty

Cate Blanchett looks spring ready at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

24 of 82

Here to Help

Leonardo Dicaprio
Dave Benett/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Sonia Guajajara pose in the winners' room at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 in Hollywood on March 9.

25 of 82

Becoming Amy

Marisa Abela
Splash news Online

Marisa Abela continues to film the Amy Winehouse biopic in London on March 10.

26 of 82

Charitable Lady

Andra Day
Jemal Countess/Getty

Andra Day attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at the Taglyan Complex in L.A. on March 9.

27 of 82

Classic Beauty

Andie Macdowell
Jemal Countess/Getty

Andie MacDowell accepts The TimeLess Beauty Award while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 9.

28 of 82

Musical Mavens

St. Vincent Jameas Taylor
Mike Coppola/Getty

St. Vincent and James Taylor chat backstage at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

29 of 82

Singing from the Heart

John Mayer
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

John Mayer performs at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

30 of 82

Giving a Speech

Jessie Buckley
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jessie Buckley speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California.

31 of 82

Walking on Sunshine

Sheryl Lee Ralph twirls in an orange dress

Sheryl Lee Ralph playfully shows off her orange dress at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

32 of 82

Live from New York

Jenna Ortega arrives at "SNL" rehearsals wearing a black Adidas outfit.
Diggzy/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend.

33 of 82

Center Stage

Jessica Chastain at the premiere of "A Doll's House" on Broadway

Jessica Chastain sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, A Doll's House, on March 8 on Broadway.

34 of 82

Pretty in Pink

Kristin Davis wears a pink coat on the set of "And Just Like That..." in New York City

Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, Kristin Davis frolics in fake snow on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 9.

35 of 82

Power Pose

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

36 of 82

Hats Off

Billy Porter in New York City

Billy Porter is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.

37 of 82

Dog Days

Margaret Cho waves outside of "The View"

Margaret Cho — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of The View in New York City on March 9.

38 of 82

Cheek to Cheek

Julia Garner Halle Bailey
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Julia Garner and Halle Bailey are all smiles at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

39 of 82

Feeling Floral

Sarah Jessica Parker
MEGA

Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 8.

40 of 82

Time to Shine

Angela Bassett
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett is a vision in purple at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.

41 of 82

Ladies' Night

Phoebe Bridgers
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

A glowing Phoebe Bridgers smiles from her table at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

42 of 82

A Time to Celebrate

Cate Blanchett
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett addresses the crowd at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

43 of 82

Man of the Hour

Idris Elba
Noam Galai/Getty

Idris Elba poses at the U.S. premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8.

44 of 82

Good Morning, New York!

Kerry Washington
Backgrid

Kerry Washington flashes a smile at the Today show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.

45 of 82

All in Good Fun

Nick Kroll
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Nick Kroll, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss History of the World, Part II on March 8.

46 of 82

Three's Company

David Letterman Bono The Edge
Christopher Polk/Getty

The Edge, David Letterman and Bono pose together at the Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman premiere in Los Angeles on March 8.

47 of 82

Backstage Bliss

Glenn Close
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Glenn Close joins the cast of Broadway's Some Like It Hot backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8.

48 of 82

Major(s) Moment

Jonathan Majors
John Harrington

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with Creed III's Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.

49 of 82

Photo Finish

Las Vegas Marathon
Courtesy

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

50 of 82

Dramatic Entrance

Florence Pugh
Tristan Fewings/WireImage

Florence Pugh flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film A Good Person at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8.

51 of 82

Movie Star & Movie Maker

Keanu Reeves
Isa Foltin/Getty

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.

52 of 82

Before the Big Night

Jimmy Kimmel
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Upcoming Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.

53 of 82

Buddy Buddy

Andy Cohen Ike Bernholtz
Jason Mendez/Getty

Andy Cohen and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.

54 of 82

Windy City

Eva Longoria
The Image Direct

Eva Longoria looks effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned blazer with matching trousers while out and about in New York City on March 7.

55 of 82

Team Players

Jason Sudeikis Brett Goldstein
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis pose for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of their show's third season on March 7.

56 of 82

Selfie Squad

Dua Lipa Grace Gummer
Backgrid

Dua Lipa and pals Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson snap a photo sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on March 7.

57 of 82

Game Face

Pink
The Image Direct

Dressing to her name, Pink serves it up during the Desert Smash celebrity tennis match in La Quinta, California, on March 7, with Robin Thicke and tennis pros Vika Azarenka and Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured).

58 of 82

Dinner Guest

LaKeith Stanfield

Matching the background in shades of green and gray, LaKeith Stanfield poses at the EBONY Oscar Week Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on March 7.

59 of 82

Culinary Royalty

Martha Stewart
Bryan Bedder/Getty

French chef Daniel Boulud and Martha Stewart celebrate the March 7 opening of N.Y.C.'s new luxury destination designed for American Express Centurion card holders, Centurion New York.

60 of 82

Mod in the Midwest

Mod Sun
Scott Legato/Getty

Newly single Mod Sun hypes up his Detroit audience while performing in the Michigan city on March 7.

61 of 82

Blue Carpet Beauty

Hannah Waddingham
Gilbert Flores/Getty

In a glamorous flowing black jumpsuit, Hannah Waddingham stuns as she arrives at the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso in L.A. on March 7.

62 of 82

Singing in the Southern Hemisphere

Florence Welch
Naomi Rahim/WireImage

Looking ethereal under the spotlight, Florence Welch belts it out during a March 8 performance in Melbourne, Australia.

63 of 82

Singer in the Rain

Elle Goulding
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Brunette beauty Ellie Goulding braves the London rain as she leaves Capital Radio Studios on March 8.

64 of 82

Suited Up

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley poses at an advanced screening of Netflix's Agent Elvis on March 7 in Los Angeles.

65 of 82

Style Abroad

Jessica Alba

Looking chic in a trench coat and burgundy skirt and blouse set, Jessica Alba stuns at Miu Miu's show on March 7 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

66 of 82

Pit Bull Pal

Justin Theroux Kuma
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux bundles up in a beanie and bomber jacket to take his canine confidante Kuma out for a stroll through New York City on March 7.

67 of 82

Cats and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is joined by a feline companion on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City on March. 7.

68 of 82

Red Hot

Padma Lakshmi
Diggzy/Splash News Online

Padma Lakshmi steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!

69 of 82

In Disguise

Colin Farrell
Gotham/GC Images

Oscar nominee Colin Farrell is unrecognizable while filming The Penguin in New York City on March 7.

70 of 82

Triple Threat

Lucy Liu, Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler Shazam
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7.

71 of 82

Megawatt Smiles

Amber Riley
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Amber Riley and Yvette Nicole Brown smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7.

72 of 82

A Night of Music

Jim Jarmusch Eugene Hutz Gogol Bordello
Rob Kim/Getty

Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at The GRAMMY Museum's A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6.

73 of 82

Seeing Double

Courtney Cox Coco Arquette
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have a special mother-daughter night out at the March 6 premiere of Scream VI in N.Y.C.

74 of 82

Scream Queens

Jenna Ortega
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Also celebrating the film, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera pose together at the premiere of Scream VI on March 6.

75 of 82

Très Chic

Penelope Cruz
Pierre Suu/Getty

Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

76 of 82

Splish Splash

Sydney Sweeney
Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7.

77 of 82

Beach Day

Glen Powell
Backgrid

Glen Powell wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7.

78 of 82

Homeward Bound

Chris Hemsworth
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.

79 of 82

Bumping Along

Rumer Willis shows of baby bump
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles.

80 of 82

Suited Up

Eva Longiria
The Image Direct

Rocking a dark green pantsuit, Eva Longoria steps out in New York City on March 6.

81 of 82

All That Glitters

Sutton Foster
John Lamparski/Getty

Sutton Foster takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6.

82 of 82

All in the Family

Katherine Schwarzeneger
Araya Doheny/Getty

Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.

