Star Tracks - Monday, March 13, 2006
SUN STRUCK
Mom-to-be Katie Holmes sports shades – while fiancé Tom Cruise could stand to use a pair – in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
PREGNANT POSE
Gwen Stefani, who's expecting her first child, models for snap-happy husband Gavin Rossdale in Los Angeles on Saturday.
'HOUSE' PARTY
In Beverly Hills on Saturday, Bob Saget cuts a fatherly figure with his Full House daughter Mary-Kate Olsen at a benefit for the Kayne Eras Center special-education school.
BUDDY SYSTEM
While German shepherd Atticus keeps up, Jake Gyllenhaal gives a lift to tuckered-out pup Boo Radley at a Malibu beach Saturday.
CLOTHES CALL
Back home in London, Keira Knightley plays it casual Sunday to meet up with her mom at Notting Hill's Electric Cinema.
CUTE LOOT
Nicole Richie can bear-ly keep a grasp on her furry cargo while filming the fourth season of The Simple Life in West Hollywood on Thursday.
GIVING A HAND
Halle Berry, who is in New York City shooting the thriller Perfect Stranger, checks out the premiere of Thank You for Smoking at the Museum of Modern Art on Sunday.
HAY & LO
Salma Hayek finds a fan in Lindsay Lohan at New York City's Soho House on Thursday. The occasion: a party for the premiere of Hayek's new movie, Ask the Dust.
SON BEAM
Britney Spears bounces her little dipper – 6-month-old Sean Preston – on her lap while sunbathing on the oceanfront lawn of the Four Seasons Resort in Maui recently.
PEOPLE PEOPLE
Make it a duet? Nick Lachey cozies up to singer Natasha Bedingfield at a Teen People awards luncheon, where the two helped honor "20 Teens Who Will Change the World" in New York City on Friday.
WARM FRONT
Salma Hayek's Ask the Dust costar, Colin Farrell, goes coatless to film a scene for his latest project, the police drama Pride and Glory, Thursday in Queens, N.Y.
SMOOTH OPERATOR
In Los Angeles on Thursday, Jake Gyllenhaal has all the equipment he needs for efficient smoothie drinking.
SLIM, SHADY
Even under a few layers, Janet Jackson looks noticeably svelte in Los Angeles on Thursday.
MOUTHING OFF
Law and Order: SVU star Chris Meloni acts up with 2-year-old son Dante, who was visiting Dad on his New York City set Thursday, with mom Sherman.
BUFF DUFFS
Sisters Haylie and Hilary Duff shape up for a gym opening Thursday in Los Angeles.