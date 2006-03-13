Star Tracks - Monday, March 13, 2006

By People Staff
Updated March 13, 2006 11:30 AM

1 of 15

SUN STRUCK

Ginsburg-Spaly/X17

Mom-to-be Katie Holmes sports shades – while fiancé Tom Cruise could stand to use a pair – in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PREGNANT POSE

Ramey

Gwen Stefani, who's expecting her first child, models for snap-happy husband Gavin Rossdale in Los Angeles on Saturday.

3 of 15

'HOUSE' PARTY

Alberto Rodriguez/BEI

In Beverly Hills on Saturday, Bob Saget cuts a fatherly figure with his Full House daughter Mary-Kate Olsen at a benefit for the Kayne Eras Center special-education school.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BUDDY SYSTEM

Flynet

While German shepherd Atticus keeps up, Jake Gyllenhaal gives a lift to tuckered-out pup Boo Radley at a Malibu beach Saturday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

CLOTHES CALL

Limelight

Back home in London, Keira Knightley plays it casual Sunday to meet up with her mom at Notting Hill's Electric Cinema.

6 of 15

CUTE LOOT

Cousart-Rayne/ JFX

Nicole Richie can bear-ly keep a grasp on her furry cargo while filming the fourth season of The Simple Life in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

GIVING A HAND

BRIAN ZAK/GAMMA

Halle Berry, who is in New York City shooting the thriller Perfect Stranger, checks out the premiere of Thank You for Smoking at the Museum of Modern Art on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

HAY & LO

Albert Ferreira/Startraks

Salma Hayek finds a fan in Lindsay Lohan at New York City's Soho House on Thursday. The occasion: a party for the premiere of Hayek's new movie, Ask the Dust.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SON BEAM

Britney Spears bounces her little dipper – 6-month-old Sean Preston – on her lap while sunbathing on the oceanfront lawn of the Four Seasons Resort in Maui recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

PEOPLE PEOPLE

Roger Wong/INFGoff

Make it a duet? Nick Lachey cozies up to singer Natasha Bedingfield at a Teen People awards luncheon, where the two helped honor "20 Teens Who Will Change the World" in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

WARM FRONT

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Salma Hayek's Ask the Dust costar, Colin Farrell, goes coatless to film a scene for his latest project, the police drama Pride and Glory, Thursday in Queens, N.Y.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SMOOTH OPERATOR

Ramey

In Los Angeles on Thursday, Jake Gyllenhaal has all the equipment he needs for efficient smoothie drinking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

SLIM, SHADY

Carrillo/Dome/Pacific Coast News

Even under a few layers, Janet Jackson looks noticeably svelte in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

MOUTHING OFF

Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash

Law and Order: SVU star Chris Meloni acts up with 2-year-old son Dante, who was visiting Dad on his New York City set Thursday, with mom Sherman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

BUFF DUFFS

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Sisters Haylie and Hilary Duff shape up for a gym opening Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com