Star Tracks: Monday, March 12, 2012

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 19

Let the Games Begin!

Credit: Villiard/Sipa

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence walk the red carpet at The Hunger Games premiere Monday night at the Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles.

2 of 19

TOY STORY

Credit: GSI Media

Someone's practicing being a big sister! Violet Affleck, 6, holds tight to a toy baby carrier Monday while out with mom Jennifer Garner in Santa Monica, Calif. It's the actress's first outing since welcoming son Samuel.

3 of 19

ARM CANDY

Credit: StarFeine.com/Splash News Online

Taking advantage of New York's heat wave, lovebirds Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield step out Sunday after a lunch date at Cookshop in Midtown.

4 of 19

STRONG HOLD

Credit: Rodrigo Guerra/Ramey

Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Jason Sudeikis enjoy New York's warmer weather Sunday with a sweet stroll around the West Village.

5 of 19

TEAM SPIRIT

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Maria Menounos shows off her team spirit with Dancing with the Stars partner Derek Hough at L.A.'s Staples Center Sunday, where Extra host's favorite team was defeated by the Lakers 97-94.

6 of 19

HE'S SO MONEY!

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Here's looking at you, kid! A well-suited Neil Patrick Harris is a straight shooter Saturday while hosting the opening of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, a cultural center in Las Vegas.

7 of 19

TAKING OFF

Credit: National Photo Group

Is he headed for The Capitol? The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson happily prepares to jet out of LAX Monday.

8 of 19

DADDY DEAREST

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

James Van Der Beek, who is expecting another baby with wife Kimberly, makes time for his oldest, 17-month-old daughter Olivia, during the John Varvatos Stuart House benefit in West Hollywood Sunday.

9 of 19

French Quarter Treats

Credit: Ryan Miner/Splash News Online

Angelina Jolie takes kids Pax, Vivienne and Zahara to a candy store Sunday during a walk through New Orleans's French Quarter.

10 of 19

Rolling Into L.A.

Credit: 310Pix

Jessica Alba sports a Rolling Stones T-shirt as she arrives Saturday at the airport in Los Angeles.

11 of 19

Sydney Sun

Credit: Splash News Online

Taylor Swift takes a break from the Australian leg of her Speak Now tour to relax on the beach in Sydney.

12 of 19

SUNNY DELIGHT

Credit: Sergio Moraes/Landov

Reese Witherspoon flashes her signature megawatt smile during a photo call for her action-comedy This Means War in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday.

13 of 19

Let's Meet the Boss

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend a Bruce Springsteen concert Friday at the Apollo Theater in New York.

14 of 19

HELLO CITY

Credit: Splash News Online

While his lady love lends a hand in the Big Apple, Brad Pitt flashes a friendly wave in New Orleans's Lower Ninth Ward area, where the star is helping to rebuild the community.

15 of 19

ORANGE YOU GLAD?

Credit: x17online

Zac Efron continues his promotional tour for The Lorax on Friday with a Rome photo call alongside costar Danny DeVito and the Lorax himself.

16 of 19

SHE'S SO HIP!

Credit: Ben King/Startraks

Following news of her Sex and the City character's pricey pad going back onto the market, Sarah Jessica Parker shares a smile with daughter Tabitha while heading to the 2½-year-old's New York school Friday.

17 of 19

BUSINESS CLASS

Credit: AKM Images

After working his royal charm on Jamaican hotel staff, a suited up Prince Harry makes a debonair arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, where he'll continue the Queen's Jubilee tour.

18 of 19

JAVA JOLT

Credit: x17online

Proud new dad Ben Affleck makes a solo stop at L.A.'s Caffe Luxxe Friday.

19 of 19

KICKIN' IT

Credit: INF

David Beckham has a ball showing off his soccer skills Friday during practice with the L.A. Galaxy in Carson, Calif.

By People Staff