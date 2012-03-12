Star Tracks: Monday, March 12, 2012
Let the Games Begin!
Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence walk the red carpet at The Hunger Games premiere Monday night at the Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles.
TOY STORY
Someone's practicing being a big sister! Violet Affleck, 6, holds tight to a toy baby carrier Monday while out with mom Jennifer Garner in Santa Monica, Calif. It's the actress's first outing since welcoming son Samuel.
ARM CANDY
Taking advantage of New York's heat wave, lovebirds Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield step out Sunday after a lunch date at Cookshop in Midtown.
STRONG HOLD
Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Jason Sudeikis enjoy New York's warmer weather Sunday with a sweet stroll around the West Village.
TEAM SPIRIT
Maria Menounos shows off her team spirit with Dancing with the Stars partner Derek Hough at L.A.'s Staples Center Sunday, where Extra host's favorite team was defeated by the Lakers 97-94.
HE'S SO MONEY!
Here's looking at you, kid! A well-suited Neil Patrick Harris is a straight shooter Saturday while hosting the opening of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, a cultural center in Las Vegas.
TAKING OFF
Is he headed for The Capitol? The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson happily prepares to jet out of LAX Monday.
DADDY DEAREST
James Van Der Beek, who is expecting another baby with wife Kimberly, makes time for his oldest, 17-month-old daughter Olivia, during the John Varvatos Stuart House benefit in West Hollywood Sunday.
French Quarter Treats
Angelina Jolie takes kids Pax, Vivienne and Zahara to a candy store Sunday during a walk through New Orleans's French Quarter.
Rolling Into L.A.
Jessica Alba sports a Rolling Stones T-shirt as she arrives Saturday at the airport in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sun
Taylor Swift takes a break from the Australian leg of her Speak Now tour to relax on the beach in Sydney.
SUNNY DELIGHT
Reese Witherspoon flashes her signature megawatt smile during a photo call for her action-comedy This Means War in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday.
Let's Meet the Boss
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend a Bruce Springsteen concert Friday at the Apollo Theater in New York.
HELLO CITY
While his lady love lends a hand in the Big Apple, Brad Pitt flashes a friendly wave in New Orleans's Lower Ninth Ward area, where the star is helping to rebuild the community.
ORANGE YOU GLAD?
Zac Efron continues his promotional tour for The Lorax on Friday with a Rome photo call alongside costar Danny DeVito and the Lorax himself.
SHE'S SO HIP!
Following news of her Sex and the City character's pricey pad going back onto the market, Sarah Jessica Parker shares a smile with daughter Tabitha while heading to the 2½-year-old's New York school Friday.
BUSINESS CLASS
After working his royal charm on Jamaican hotel staff, a suited up Prince Harry makes a debonair arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, where he'll continue the Queen's Jubilee tour.
JAVA JOLT
Proud new dad Ben Affleck makes a solo stop at L.A.'s Caffe Luxxe Friday.
KICKIN' IT
David Beckham has a ball showing off his soccer skills Friday during practice with the L.A. Galaxy in Carson, Calif.