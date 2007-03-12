Star Tracks - Monday, March 12, 2006
ON A B ROLL
Beyoncé reconnects with beau Jay-Z over dinner in New York on Saturday. It turned out to be a doubly good evening for the pop star: B, who was up for three awards at the Soul Train Awards that same night, won best RampB/soul single for "Irreplaceable."
FASHIONABLY LOUD
Maybe it's laundry day? Ashley Olsen brings back her '80s denim cutoffs to wear with her current favorite accessory – the Prada turban – while picking up some coffee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
'SPRING' FORWARD
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale take 9-month-old son Kingston out for a balmy stroll Saturday while vacationing in Palm Springs, Calif. Next month, Stefani heads back on tour, kicking off her first concert in Las Vegas on April 21.
ROMANCE ON TRACK
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo spend a low-key Sunday enjoying the races at the NASCAR UAW Daimler-Chrysler 400 event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
SOUL MATES
Janet Jackson stands by her man, producer boyfriend Jermaine Dupri, backstage at the 21st annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday. At the ceremony, Dupri was presented with the Quincy Jones Award for Outstanding Career Achievement.
TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
The European vacation continues for Jessica Simpson and John Mayer, as the two singers head out for a shopping excursion in Rome on Saturday.
BACK ON THE SCENE
Blonde again, Lindsay Lohan leaves her hotel Saturday for another night out in New York City. The recently rehabbed star spent the previous night out with mom Dina at hot spot Stereo, where she danced, sipped water and hung out with friends as DJ AM spun.
WEEKEND KICKOFF
Earlier on Friday, Lohan starts off her weekend with a lunch date in the Meatpacking District.
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Teri Hatcher spends a spring-like Sunday in New York City's West Village with two of her favorite people – daughter Emerson, 9, and boyfriend director Stephen Kay.
HER KIND OF TOWN?
Mischa Barton checks out the view of Manhattan from the backseat of a yellow cab on Saturday.
SNOW KING
Prince William cruises down the Swiss Alps on Saturday while on a weeklong ski vacation in the resort town Zermatt with girlfriend Kate Middleton and a group of pals. At night, the couple have hit the pubs, "looking very relaxed" and "just being themselves," says one local bar manager who spotted them earlier in the week.
ON CALL
She may look like she's phoning this one in, but Beyoncé is working hard for her mega-millions while shooting a commercial for Samsung in New York on Friday.
THE ICE MEN COMETH
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Snoop Dogg are taking their friendship on the road! The rappers kicked off their joint European tour in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday, and will end their road trip on April 2 in Nottingham, U.K.
NEW SOUND
Hilary Duff rocks out Italian style during a performance on TRL Italy in Milan on Thursday. The pop star performed her new club-friendly single "With Love," from her upcoming album Dignity.
SWEET REWARD
Rachel Bilson doubles her pleasure with two Pinkberry smoothies after an outing in Los Feliz, Calif., on Thursday. The actress just ended her steady gig – playing Summer Roberts on The O.C., which went off air for good on Feb. 22.
HAVING IT HER WAY
Even heiresses get the late-night munchies: Paris Hilton makes a run to Burger King – for a hamlette sandwich and cheesy tots? – in Los Angeles on Thursday.
RAY OF LIGHT
Dressed in head-to-toe black, Reese Witherspoon still maintains an upbeat outlook during a day out in Beverly Hills on Thursday.