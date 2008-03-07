Star Tracks - Monday, March 10, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

AN OPEN BOOK

Credit: INF

Mom-to-be Angelina Jolie shows off her growing baby bump during a stop at a Barnes amp Noble bookstore in Austin, Texas, on Monday. The actress and her family have been in Texas as Brad Pitt continues work on his movie Tree of Life.

BLONDE AMBITION

Credit: Dave Allocca/ Startraks

Beyoncé gets into character Monday on the New Jersey set of Cadillac Records. Knowles will portray blues singer Etta James in the story of legendary RampB label, Chess Records.

SOLDIER OF FORTUNE

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Jessica Simpson shares a smile with the troops Monday at Camp Buehring in Kuwait where the singer will perform at a concert organized by Operation MySpace. Scheduled to sing patriotic songs like "God Bless America," Simpson got enthusiastic about her mission, saying, "I can't wait to get up there and have fun with everybody."

MARKET FRESH

Credit: James Breeden/ Pacific Coast News

Gwen Stefani and her family are in the market for a tasty treat – and some quality time together – as the expecting singer shares a sunny Sunday with son Kingston, 21 months, and husband Gavin Rossdale at the farmers' market in Studio City, Calif.

WELL SUITED

Credit: Ramey

Julia Roberts looks New York chic on her way to the set of Duplicity in Manhattan on Sunday. The film also stars Clive Owen, Tom Wilkinson, and Billy Bob Thornton.

FAMILY TIES

Credit: Fame Pictures

Victoria Beckham takes her band of brothers – sons Romeo, 5, Cruz, 3, and Brooklyn, 9, – to blow off some energy at a gym class Saturday in Los Angeles.

IN GOOD HANDS

Credit: Ramey

After attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit, Grey's Anatomy star T.R. Knight and Mark Corneisen step out together for a more casual affair Sunday in Los Feliz, Calif. The pair – and their dogs – reportedly headed to brunch.

TEEING OFF

Credit: X17

Kevin Federline hit the links in Tarzana, Calif., over the weekend with none other than Britney's dad, Jamie Spears.

SOCKS AND THE CITY

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Jim Carrey, joined by daughter Jane and girlfriend Jenny McCarthy, shows off his star power (via his socks) on Saturday at the Westwood premiere of Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who.

INITIALLY YOURS

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Is Paris Hilton wearing her heart on her finger? The hotel heiress sports a ring with the initials "B.M." (for new beau Benji Madden, we presume?) on Friday night at the Las Vegas opening of the new Kim Vo Salon at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

MIAMI HEAT

Credit: Fame Pictures

Owen Wilson, who stopped by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel Friday to see what life is like for a journalist, takes his new found knowledge to the set of his the film, Marley amp Me, currently filming in Miami.

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: INF

After surviving a teenage mob scene, Lindsay Lohan – with pal Samantha Ronson – recuperates with a little retail therapy Friday in New York's SoHo neighborhood. a

SAME DAY SERVICE

Credit: WENN

That's what friends are for! Lauren Conrad enlists the help of pal Lauren "Lo" Bosworth with a dry cleaning pick-up Friday in Los Angeles. aa

SMILE TIME

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

After getting her fill of ham and cheese sandwiches in Paris, Jessica Alba is on the move in London, after making an appearance Friday on Britian's GMTV.

SHADY BUSINESS

Credit: James Breeden/ Pacific Coast News

Rachel Bilson – in her trendy red Ray-Bans – picks up some Jamba Juice Friday while out with her sister in Los Angeles.

ROCKER CHIC

Credit: First News / WENN

Courtney Love demonstrates how to arrive in style while out with a friend Friday in Beverly Hills.

GLAM GIRLS

Credit: Vince Flores/ Celebrity Photo

Rebecca Romijn and Vanessa Williams laugh it up Thursday at the Beverly Hills Bebe store for InStyle magazine's Evening of Hollywood Glam.

By People Staff