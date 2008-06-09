Star Tracks - Monday, June 9, 2008
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony Parker try to beat the New York City heat Saturday by cooling off – and cuddling – in a shady spot in Central Park. It was a busy weekend for the pair, who cheered on Tony's brother T.J. in a French-league pro basketball game Friday in Nancy, France.
BLUE ATTITUDE
Ready to walk the green carpet, Liv Tyler offers a wave and a smile Sunday during the Los Angeles premiere of her superhero flick, The Incredible Hulk, at the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City.
DINO MIGHT
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden make a new friend – Barney, the purple dinosaur! – at the annual A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival (to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation) at L.A.'s Wadsworth Theatre Grounds on Sunday.
SOW TIGHT
After testing her skills in blind bowling last week, Lauren Conrad and her inseparable Hills co-stars Whitney Port and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth show off their green thumbs at Sunday's A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival.
THE AIR UP THERE
Vanessa Williams is light on her feet at the TV Land Awards Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Ugly Betty star hosted the awards, which will air on June 15 on TV Land.
THE FUNKY CHICKEN?
With his mic holstered in his pants, Kid Rock gets up in arms Friday at the Rock im Park (Rock in the Park) music festival in Nuremberg, Germany. The rocker joined artists including Gavin Rossdale, Rage Against the Machine and Gavin DeGraw at the three-day event.
NO TRUTH TO RUMORS
After putting those pregnancy rumors to rest by swigging pink champagne earlier that night, Paris Hilton shows off her smooth moves at Las Vegas's Tao nightclub during a taping of her new reality show, Paris Hilton's My New BFF, on Friday.
LEGGY LOHAN
Well heeled and ready to go, Lindsay Lohan shows how far she can stretch while heading out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
BUMP WATCH
Expectant mom Gwen Stefani wears a smile – and a hypnotizing pattern – on her way to a party in Bel Air, Calif., on Saturday.
HE GOT GAME
Justin Timberlake keeps his concentration steady as he chips his way out of a sand trap Friday during the U.S. Open Golf Challenge, held at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.
BUSINESS DINNER?
Blonde and tan, Britney Spears steps out for a meal in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday night, reportedly joining ex-manager Larry Rudolph.
KNEE DEEP
Hard at work, Sandra Bullock gets down on two knees as she and Ryan Reynolds film a scene in New York for their upcoming movie The Proposal due out in fall of 2009.
SOLO STAR
David Cook charms the crowd at the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Ark. The Idol winner – who will hit the road with the rest of the Idol Top 10 on July 1 – joined an all-star lineup, including Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah and Joss Stone at the event.
LIGHTEN UP
Does she do disco-chic? Kim Kardashian contemplates the glittering light fixtures while out shopping with a pal at an L.A. furniture store.
RULE OF THUMB
After rocking London's O2 Arena, the Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Nick and Joe – continue their European tour, offering a thumbs up to their new digs in Ireland, where they'll play Dublin's RDS Simmonscourt Friday.
SMELL OF SUMMER
Jude Law and son Rudy, 5, take in the simple summer pleasures during a day at a North London park on Friday.
DOWNTOWN DOWNTIME
Natalie Portman and her rocker beau Devendra Banhart lock hands for a leisurely stroll through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.