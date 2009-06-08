Star Tracks: Monday, June 8, 2009
SIDEWAYS GLANCES
Katy Perry proves to be a bright spot at the Capital 95.8 Summertime Ball – a charity radio concert – Sunday at London's Emirates Stadium, where the singer kicked off the festivities with a set that included her
megahit "I Kissed a Girl." Also on the bill: Kelly Clarkson (not pictured).
IT'S A HOE-DOWN
Matthew McConaughey trades in his surf board for some gardening tools Saturday during Service Day at Venice High School in Los Angeles. The actor's j.k. livin foundation partnered with several local non-profit organizations for the event, in which students and volunteers painted, landscaped and cleaned up the area around their high school.
LIL SUPERHERO
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and husband Pete Wentz let their little budding star, 6-month-old son Bronx, try his hand at T-shirt making at the 20th annual A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival in Los Angeles on Sunday. The event, which raises money for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, also brought out Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum, Seal and Melissa Joan Hart.
RIPPED TO SHREDS
She's finally wearing pants – sort of. Lady Gaga continues to flaunt off her out-there fashion sense Sunday as she arrives at Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan.
SPORTS NIGHT
Zac Efron and Leonardo DiCaprio are no fairweather fans! The actors find time for a chat while watching the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic from their usual perch – courtside! – during Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Find out how the stars score
prime Lakers tickets.
SPEAKING VOLUMES
Anne Hathaway takes a glam turn in a feather-print Oscar de la Renta frock on Sunday at Broadway's Tony Awards. The self-avowed theater geek, who will hit the stage this summer in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night, introduced the musical Hair at the Radio City Music Hall ceremony in the Big Apple.
CITY WALK
Taking advantage of the balmy Big Apple weather, Jake Gyllenhaal and a hat-loving Reese Witherspoon – who's been busy training for her role as a pro softball player – step out Saturday for a shopping trip in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
PLAY BALL!
Proving she's got more than just an eye for fashion, Lauren Conrad throws out the first pitch Saturday at the Los Angeles Dodgers game at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. And the Hills star, who attended with actor boyfriend Kyle Howard, brought luck to the home team: They trumped the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2.
ISLAND GETAWAY
While on a working vacation on Bald Head Island, N.C., Kate Gosselin, with her bodyguard in tow, gets her little ducks in row for an outing with her sextuplets to the Maritime Market on Friday.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Let the countdown begin! With just days before welcoming the birth of her daughter, Kelly Rutherford picks up a little reading material while enjoying an evening out in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
RAIN MAN
Although he has his own island in the Bahamas, Johnny Depp continues spending time in San Juan, Puerto Rico – where he braved a tropical downpour! – to film the adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson's The Rum Diary on Thursday.
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
Look whose romance is heating up! The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley get down to the business of summer on Thursday, showing some skin while they share corndogs in Santa Monica.
HIP CHECK
Ready to tackle her hosting duties for the evening, Rosario Dawson makes a happy arrival for the Lower Eastside Girls Club charity event at L.A.'s Corkbar Thursday night.
SNAP DECISION
And the vacation continues! Eva Longoria Parker captures the action on court while taking in Fernando Gonzalez and Robin Soderling's semifinal match at the French Open alongside hubby Tony Parker on Friday.
See more on Eva and Tony's romantic rendezvous on the Riviera.