Lizzo Looks Pretty in Pink in L.A., Plus Ricky Martin, Simone Biles and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Color Pop
Lizzo shows off her street style in a pink cardigan, pink Prada bag and patchwork denim on June 6 after grabbing lunch in L.A.
Flower Power
Ricky Martin waves to fans as he arrives at The Ellen DeGeneres Show - where he surprised DeGeneres with over 3,000 flowers to congratulate her on over 3,000 episodes - for her June 7 show in Burbank, California.
Perfect 10
Simone Biles wows the crowd after competing in the vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas on June 6.
Italian Icon
Sophia Loren is honored with the keys to the city of Florence, Italy on June 5.
Home Again
Rosalía is spotted out and about back in her hometown outside of Barcelona on June 5.
'Normal' Night
Paul Mescal accepts the best actor award for his performance in Normal People at the BAFTA TV awards on June 6 in London.
Trophy Time
Michaela Coel takes home multiple awards for her series I May Destroy You, including best actress and best mini-series, at the BAFTA TV awards.
Break It Down
Paula Abdul joins members of Dance Dome LA to record dances for their social media channels at The Clubhouse Beverly Hills on June 6.
Well Suited
Michelle Williams takes the stage at the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture at UNO Lakefront Arena on June 6 in New Orleans.
Game Time
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are spotted taking in the game as the Atlanta Braves play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6 in Atlanta.
Family Time
Mario Lopez attends the 28th Annual Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at the Rose Bowl with his wife Courtney and their son Dominic on June 4 in Pasadena, California.
Charming Chat
John Krasinski chats with Edgar Wright at the London Screening and Q&A for A Quiet Place Part II on June 6.
Sing It
Adam Lambert performs at the OUTLOUD: Raising Voices Pride Month Kickoff Concert on June 6 in L.A.
Date Night Done Right
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are spotted leaving their dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.
Live. Work. Pose.
Billy Porter celebrates the Pose finale at the FYC Drive-in Series in Pasadena.
Paint the Town Red
Bella Hadid steps out in a red tracksuit for a stroll around New York City.
Nothing But Nets
Beyoncé and Jay-Z get close at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in N.Y.C.
Famous 5eva
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett pose at the Let's Get This Show on the Street: New 42 Celebrates Arts Education on 42nd Street in Times Square.
Great at Love
A pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin grab groceries in Malibu.
It Won't Be Long Now
Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Jimmy Smits attend a special preview screening of In the Heights at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival in Hollywood.
Save Room for Her
Tinashe goes for a classic look after enjoying a night out at Poppy in West Hollywood.
Keep on Keeping Up
Kim Kardashian exits Craig's in Beverly Hills after dinner with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.
Crypto Queen
Paris Hilton takes over the DJ Booth at E11EVEN Miami on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
'Marvelously' Dressed
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan are spotted back on set on June 4 in N.Y.C.
Spot On
Brooke Shields shows off the unique sleeves on her vibrant dress at the Veuve Clicquot Cocktail Hour at the New York Botanical Garden on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Vintage Vibes
Lena Headey travels back in time while filming HBO's Watergate drama The White House Plumbers in Poughkeepsie, New York on June 3.
'Boys' Day
Karl Urban and Jack Quaid are spotted filming The Boys in Toronto on June 3 in Toronto.
On 'Pointe'
Elizabeth Hurley (who recently spoke to us for our PEOPLE in the '90s podcast!) turns heads as she arrives at the inaugural British Ballet Charity Gala, presented by Dame Darcey Bussell, at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3.
Birthday Boy
Anderson Cooper waves as he heads to work on his 54th birthday on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Picnic Party
Vanessa Hudgens is dressed to the nines for a themed party in an L.A. park with pals on June 3.
Powerful Performance
Sara Bareilles and Yola take the stage at the Fifth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God's Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Rock On
Also at the benefit concert: a smiling Bill Murray and Jon Bon Jovi.
Easy Breezy
Jennifer Lopez steps out in a floaty maxi dress (and that signature J.Lo glow) while out and about on June 3 in L.A.
'Super' Charged
Zachary Levi is seen in costume filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods on June 3 in Union City, Georgia.
Set Dressing
Linda Cardellini sports a floral-print dress while headed to the Los Angeles set of Dead to Me on Thursday.
Keep It Coordinated
New mom Christine Quinn is back in action on Thursday, filming Selling Sunset in Beverly Hills.
Host with the Most
David Spade steps out with his headphones in in Beverly Hills on Thursday, one day after news broke that he'll be hosting the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Happy Faces
Diddy cracks up on Wednesday night at the Black Tie Affair for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.
Blue Belle
Another day, another costume for Lily James, who hits the set of Pam and Tommy in L.A. on Wednesday.
Seeing Double
Anthony Mackie and his Captain America likeness hit the stage at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Wednesday night.
Curves Ahead
Saweetie sparkles on Thursday night while arriving to a party at the Highlight Room in L.A.
Hands On
Jenna Lyons and Lea DeLaria get silly on Wednesday night at The Lesbian Bar Project presented by Jagermeister at Harbor NYC.
London Look
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets dressed up for the launch of The Parlour at The Ned in London on Wednesday night.
Like Father ...
Edward James Olmos and son Bodie coordinate on Wednesday night at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night premiere of 7th & Union at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Hoop Dreams
Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann hang behind-the-scenes at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
Layer Up
Kate Mara keeps covered up while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Big Win
Serena Williams is all smiles after winning her second round match at the 2021 French Open in Paris on June 2.
Scrubbing In
Eddie Redmayne is seen filming The Good Nurse in Stamford, Connecticut on June 1.
Gym Grind
Vanessa Hudgens leaves the Dogpound gym after a workout in West Hollywood on June 2.
Glam Gals
Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle pose in costume on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 1 in N.Y.C.'s West Village.
City Cruiser
Matt James takes a Citi bike for a spin around N.Y.C. on June 1.
Workout Complete
Olivia Culpo leaves her pilates class in a black matching set and slides on June 1 in West Hollywood.
Dinner Date
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin leave Craig's restaurant after dinner in West Hollywood on June 1.
Big Apple Bound
Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra catch a flight to N.Y.C. on June 1.
Out & About
Kaia Gerber steps out in a comfy outfit with her hands full as she makes her way through L.A. on June 1.
Baby Blues
Joe Manganiello wears a blue button up and jeans while out in L.A. on June 1.
City Stroll
Sienna Miller is seen walking hand-in-hand with Archie Keswick in Hudson River Park on June 1 in N.Y.C.