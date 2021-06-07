Lizzo Looks Pretty in Pink in L.A., Plus Ricky Martin, Simone Biles and More

 From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated June 07, 2021 12:44 PM

1 of 102

Color Pop

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Lizzo shows off her street style in a pink cardigan, pink Prada bag and patchwork denim on June 6 after grabbing lunch in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 102

Flower Power

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ricky Martin waves to fans as he arrives at The Ellen DeGeneres Show - where he surprised DeGeneres with over 3,000 flowers to congratulate her on over 3,000 episodes - for her June 7 show in Burbank, California. 

3 of 102

Perfect 10

Credit: Tony Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock

Simone Biles wows the crowd after competing in the vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas on June 6. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 102

Italian Icon

Credit: Laura Lezza/Getty

Sophia Loren is honored with the keys to the city of Florence, Italy on June 5. 

Advertisement

5 of 102

Home Again

Credit: SplashNews.com

Rosalía is spotted out and about back in her hometown outside of Barcelona on June 5. 

6 of 102

'Normal' Night

Credit: Guy Levy/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Paul Mescal accepts the best actor award for his performance in Normal People at the BAFTA TV awards on June 6 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 102

Trophy Time

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Michaela Coel takes home multiple awards for her series I May Destroy You, including best actress and best mini-series, at the BAFTA TV awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 102

Break It Down

Credit: Courtesy

Paula Abdul joins members of Dance Dome LA to record dances for their social media channels at The Clubhouse Beverly Hills on June 6. 

Advertisement

9 of 102

Well Suited 

Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty

Michelle Williams takes the stage at the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture at UNO Lakefront Arena on June 6 in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 102

Game Time 

Credit: Kevin Liles/Atlanta Braves

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are spotted taking in the game as the Atlanta Braves play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6 in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 102

Family Time

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mario Lopez attends the 28th Annual Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at the Rose Bowl with his wife Courtney and their son Dominic on June 4 in Pasadena, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 102

Charming Chat

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

John Krasinski chats with Edgar Wright at the London Screening and Q&A for A Quiet Place Part II on June 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 102

Sing It

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Adam Lambert performs at the OUTLOUD: Raising Voices Pride Month Kickoff Concert on June 6 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 102

Date Night Done Right

Credit: BACKGRID

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are spotted leaving their dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 102

Live. Work. Pose.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billy Porter celebrates the Pose finale at the FYC Drive-in Series in Pasadena.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 102

Paint the Town Red

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Bella Hadid steps out in a red tracksuit for a stroll around New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 102

Nothing But Nets

Credit: James Devaney/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z get close at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 102

Famous 5eva

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett pose at the Let's Get This Show on the Street: New 42 Celebrates Arts Education on 42nd Street in Times Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 102

Great at Love

Credit: BACKGRID

A pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin grab groceries in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 102

It Won't Be Long Now

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Jimmy Smits attend a special preview screening of In the Heights at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 102

Save Room for Her

Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Tinashe goes for a classic look after enjoying a night out at Poppy in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 102

Keep on Keeping Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian exits Craig's in Beverly Hills after dinner with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 102

Crypto Queen

Credit: @adiadinayev

Paris Hilton takes over the DJ Booth at E11EVEN Miami on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 102

'Marvelously' Dressed 

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan are spotted back on set on June 4 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 102

Spot On

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Brooke Shields shows off the unique sleeves on her vibrant dress at the Veuve Clicquot Cocktail Hour at the New York Botanical Garden on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 102

Vintage Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Lena Headey travels back in time while filming HBO's Watergate drama The White House Plumbers in Poughkeepsie, New York on June 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 102

'Boys' Day

Credit: The Image Direct

Karl Urban and Jack Quaid are spotted filming The Boys in Toronto on June 3 in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 102

On 'Pointe'

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Elizabeth Hurley (who recently spoke to us for our PEOPLE in the '90s podcast!) turns heads as she arrives at the inaugural British Ballet Charity Gala, presented by Dame Darcey Bussell, at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 102

Birthday Boy

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Anderson Cooper waves as he heads to work on his 54th birthday on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 102

Picnic Party

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens is dressed to the nines for a themed party in an L.A. park with pals on June 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 102

Powerful Performance

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Yola take the stage at the Fifth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God's Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 102

Rock On 

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the benefit concert: a smiling Bill Murray and Jon Bon Jovi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 102

Easy Breezy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez steps out in a floaty maxi dress (and that signature J.Lo glow) while out and about on June 3 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 102

'Super' Charged

Credit: BACKGRID

Zachary Levi is seen in costume filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods on June 3 in Union City, Georgia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 102

Set Dressing

Credit: The Image Direct

Linda Cardellini sports a floral-print dress while headed to the Los Angeles set of Dead to Me on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 102

Keep It Coordinated

Credit: The Image Direct

New mom Christine Quinn is back in action on Thursday, filming Selling Sunset in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 102

Host with the Most

Credit: SplashNews.com

David Spade steps out with his headphones in in Beverly Hills on Thursday, one day after news broke that he'll be hosting the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 102

Happy Faces

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Diddy cracks up on Wednesday night at the Black Tie Affair for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 102

Blue Belle

Credit: BACKGRID

Another day, another costume for Lily James, who hits the set of Pam and Tommy in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 102

Seeing Double

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Anthony Mackie and his Captain America likeness hit the stage at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 102

Curves Ahead

Credit: BACKGRID

Saweetie sparkles on Thursday night while arriving to a party at the Highlight Room in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 102

Hands On

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jenna Lyons and Lea DeLaria get silly on Wednesday night at The Lesbian Bar Project presented by Jagermeister at Harbor NYC.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 102

London Look

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets dressed up for the launch of The Parlour at The Ned in London on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 102

Like Father ...

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Edward James Olmos and son Bodie coordinate on Wednesday night at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night premiere of 7th & Union at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 102

Hoop Dreams

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann hang behind-the-scenes at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 102

Layer Up

Credit: Shutterstock

Kate Mara keeps covered up while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 102

Big Win

Credit: Rob Prange/Shutterstock

Serena Williams is all smiles after winning her second round match at the 2021 French Open in Paris on June 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 102

Scrubbing In

Credit: The Image Direct

Eddie Redmayne is seen filming The Good Nurse in Stamford, Connecticut on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 102

Gym Grind

Credit: BACKGRID

Vanessa Hudgens leaves the Dogpound gym after a workout in West Hollywood on June 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 102

Glam Gals

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle pose in costume on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 1 in N.Y.C.'s West Village.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 102

City Cruiser

Credit: The Image Direct

Matt James takes a Citi bike for a spin around N.Y.C. on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 102

Workout Complete

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo leaves her pilates class in a black matching set and slides on June 1 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 102

Dinner Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin leave Craig's restaurant after dinner in West Hollywood on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 102

Big Apple Bound

Credit: The Image Direct

Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra catch a flight to N.Y.C. on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 102

Out & About

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kaia Gerber steps out in a comfy outfit with her hands full as she makes her way through L.A. on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 102

Baby Blues

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joe Manganiello wears a blue button up and jeans while out in L.A. on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 102

City Stroll

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Sienna Miller is seen walking hand-in-hand with Archie Keswick in Hudson River Park on June 1 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 102

Snack Time