Star Tracks: Monday, June 6, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

MOTOR UP!

Gerard Butler gets motoring with Jessica Biel Thursday, as the two continue to fuel rumors of a romance along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif.

AUSSIES UNITE!

Hugh Jackman basks in the glow of being flanked by fellow Australian stunners Naomi Watts and Isla Fisher at the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on Governors Island in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

RIDING SOLO

Prince Harry trades coat and tails for mane and tails on Sunday, playing in a high-spirited polo match in London's Cirencester Park.

RAIN & SHINE

Jon Hamm doesn't let a little rain diminish his star wattage while taking a dapper stroll outside London's ITV Studios on Monday.

BLACK AT IT

Rise and shine! Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian make a fashionable early-morning appearance Monday on Good Morning America to promote the June 12 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "Turn on the tube and watch your fave sistas!," Kourtney Tweeted.

HIP TO BE GREEN

Chic mom-to-be Kate Hudson proves that green is the new black at Chanel's benefit dinner for the Natural Resources Defense Council's Ocean Initiative Saturday in Los Angeles.

BUTTONED UP

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and tots Vida, 17 months, and Levi, 2, don their Sunday best for a family outing in Santa Monica, Calif.

WINNER'S CIRCLE

After a few playful jabs back at presenter Robert Pattinson, Reese Witherspoon got serious while accepting the MTV Generation Award. "I'm trying to make it cool to be a good girl," the actress told the audience at Sunday's show.

The Ex Files

They may have recently ended their romance, but Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn show they can be just friends, posing amicably (and chatting backstage!) at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards, held in Los Angeles Saturday.

GOLDEN GIRL

She's still got it! Jennifer Aniston accepts the golden mantlers for a 'Decade of Hotness' at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards Saturday in L.A. The actress, 42, thanked yoga instructor Mandy Ingber for her continuously rockin' bod.

A LEG UP

With her parents and sister at the derby, Pippa Middleton runs a race of her own, participating in the GE Blenheim Triathlon Saturday in Woodstock, England.

JOB WELL DONE

Who has two thumbs and a great big smile? Salma Hayek, who, along with husband François-Henri Pinault, shows some support from her courtside seat at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris Friday.

PICTURE PERFECT

Back to work! Just two weeks after welcoming son Marcel, Marion Cotillard returns to her job as the face of Christian Dior, shooting an ad for the brand Friday in Paris.

WORK IT OUT

Gisele Bündchen stays committed to her fitness routine, successfully working up a sweat at her North Hollywood, Calif., gym Friday.

STRONG SHOWING

Meanwhile, it's another buff outing for Shia LaBeouf, who dons his go-to cardigan for a post-gym stroll in West Hollywood on Thursday.

T-SHIRT TIME

Say 'hi' to your mother! Mark Wahlberg and adorable son Brendan, 2, spend some quality time Thursday, checking out the shops at Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif.

'BOYS' TO MEN

Talk about a super group! NKOTBSB – which includes members of the New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys – band together for a performance on the Today show Friday in N.Y.C., where they performed their classic hits "The Right Stuff" and "Larger Than Life."

GONE GREEK

She's a showstopper! Aussie pop singer Kylie Minogue takes the stage Friday in Brisbane, Australia, for the Down Under debut of her Aphrodite Les Folies tour.

By People Staff