Star Tracks - Monday, June 5, 2006
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Lindsay Lohan lights up the red carpet Sunday in one-of-a-kind Donna Karan couture at the New York City premiere of A Prairie Home Companion. The Robert Altman-directed film was inspired by the radio program by the same name.
HOME SWEET HOME
Lindsay's dates for her big premiere? Mom Dina and Lohan's grandmother, who explained the history of the real Prairie Home Companion to the 19-year-old, who was born more than a decade after the radio show first aired.
LIP SERVICE
Ashlee Simpson takes a break from her I Am Me summer tour to kiss up to boyfriend guitarist Braxton Olita in Burbank, Calif., on Sunday. Simpson says of her beau of nearly a year: "He's the yin to my yang; people call him my 'Little Buddha.' "
CITY SLICKER
Kirsten Dunst is prepared to weather the storm while strolling through SoHo on Saturday. The actress has been filming the third installment of the Spider-Man franchise around the Big Apple.
SHORE THING
Heather Locklear and 8-year-old daughter Ava spend their Sunday at a Malibu beach with constant companion David Spade.
DADDY'S LITTLE GIRL
What a chip off the old Rock! Four-year-old Simone makes pop Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proud Saturday at the "Me and My Daddy" children's fashion show in Miami. The actor hosted the event, which benefited the city's Mercy Hospital.
PRECIOUS CHARGE
Scarlett Johansson takes her role as a babysitter seriously on the New York City set of The Nanny Diaries on Thursday.
ROCK STEADIES
Drummer boy Adam Brody and girlfriend Rachel Bilson, who are on hiatus from The O.C., leave a West Hollywood rehearsal for his band Big Japan on Thursday.
MOMMY EXPRESS
Have security blanket will travel: Denise Richards gives birthday girl Lola – who turned 1 on June 1 – a lift in Los Angeles on Friday.
MAIN SQUEEZE
Halle Berry stops to hold onto a good thing – model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry – while strolling through New York City's West Village on Thursday.