Star Tracks - Monday, June 5, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 10

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Desiree Navarro/FilmMagic

Lindsay Lohan lights up the red carpet Sunday in one-of-a-kind Donna Karan couture at the New York City premiere of A Prairie Home Companion. The Robert Altman-directed film was inspired by the radio program by the same name.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

HOME SWEET HOME

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash News

Lindsay's dates for her big premiere? Mom Dina and Lohan's grandmother, who explained the history of the real Prairie Home Companion to the 19-year-old, who was born more than a decade after the radio show first aired.

3 of 10

LIP SERVICE

Credit: X17

Ashlee Simpson takes a break from her I Am Me summer tour to kiss up to boyfriend guitarist Braxton Olita in Burbank, Calif., on Sunday. Simpson says of her beau of nearly a year: "He's the yin to my yang; people call him my 'Little Buddha.' "

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

CITY SLICKER

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News

Kirsten Dunst is prepared to weather the storm while strolling through SoHo on Saturday. The actress has been filming the third installment of the Spider-Man franchise around the Big Apple.

Advertisement

5 of 10

SHORE THING

Credit: Flynet

Heather Locklear and 8-year-old daughter Ava spend their Sunday at a Malibu beach with constant companion David Spade.

6 of 10

DADDY'S LITTLE GIRL

Credit: John Parra/WireImage

What a chip off the old Rock! Four-year-old Simone makes pop Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proud Saturday at the "Me and My Daddy" children's fashion show in Miami. The actor hosted the event, which benefited the city's Mercy Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

PRECIOUS CHARGE

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

Scarlett Johansson takes her role as a babysitter seriously on the New York City set of The Nanny Diaries on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

ROCK STEADIES

Credit: Westley Hargrave/Splash

Drummer boy Adam Brody and girlfriend Rachel Bilson, who are on hiatus from The O.C., leave a West Hollywood rehearsal for his band Big Japan on Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 10

MOMMY EXPRESS

Credit: X17

Have security blanket will travel: Denise Richards gives birthday girl Lola – who turned 1 on June 1 – a lift in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

MAIN SQUEEZE

Credit: Humberto Carreno//Startraks

Halle Berry stops to hold onto a good thing – model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry – while strolling through New York City's West Village on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff