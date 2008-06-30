Star Tracks - Monday, June 30, 2008
HANDLE WITH CARE
Expectant dad Pete Wentz has his balancing act down as he gives his new 10-week-old puppy Rigby a lift Sunday after a Starbucks run in Los Angeles.
CROWD PLEASER
Jennifer Lopez greets her adoring Spanish public with a grin and a wave Sunday in Barcelona, where the singer-actress presented her lingerie line for Italian brand Yamamay.
PICTURE PERFECT
Cameron Diaz and British model Paul Sculfor are still going strong! The twosome scoped
out the art during a date Saturday at Los Angeles's Getty Center.
RETURN TRIP
Jennifer Aniston is packed and ready to go as she prepares for departure Sunday from London's Heathrow Airport. The actress was in the U.K., where she cheered on her boyfriend John Mayer during a series of concerts.
RUNNING FOR COVER
It may be a hot L.A. day, but it's a little nippy for funny guy Jerry O'Connell, who gets faux modest while taking a shirtless run with his dog Sunday.
EASY BREEZY
Uma Thurman and her fiancé Arpad Busson celebrate their recent engagement by vacationing in Saint-Tropez on Saturday. Before heading to France, the statuesque actress honored Nelson Mandela at a charity event in London.
ON THE FENCE
No doubt about it, Beyoncé grabs one prime position – on the side of the stage! – while watching Jay-Z’s headlining set Saturday at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England. Also enjoying the prime perch: Amy Winehouse, who snagged a spot right next to the singer after her own action-packed performance.
BROTHERS & SISTERS
With no time for a water break, Kirsten Dunst and her brother Christian take their cold drinks to go Friday in New York's West Village. Recently, the actress has been spotted around the city with a different man – deejay Matt Creed – while enjoying all her favorite Big Apple haunts.
HANDS IN THE AIR
Leona Lewis (in Roberto Cavalli) uses both hands to salute the crowd at Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday tribute at London's Hyde Park. The "Bleeding Love" singer offered a star-studded version of "Happy Birthday" to the former South African president. "It was an incredible energy from the stage," Lewis told reporters backstage.
A CHORUS LINE
Talk about an in sync couple! Will and Jada Pinkett Smith lead the crowd in a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" to Nelson Mandela Friday during the statesman's 90th birthday tribute at London's Hyde Park, where Amy Winehouse also performed.
GUESS PASS
Just a pretty face in the crowd, Kate Middleton makes a surprise appearance at the 46664 concert, mingling and checking out the star-studded performance at London's Hyde Park.
WEIGHT LIFTER
From wearing a weight vest to shouldering two bags, Matthew McConaughey proves he can carry a heavy load while stepping out Thursday in Los Angeles.
PARK & RIDE
Amid reports of marriage trouble, a solo Madonna revs up to leave her New York apartment on Friday. The Hard Candy singer has been rehearsing for an upcoming world tour in the Big Apple.
TALKING POINTS
Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane puts a call out Thursday – perhaps spreading the news that his show is up for Emmy consideration? – during a casual outing in Hollywood.
MIAMI HUSTLE
With a possible custody trial with ex Britney Spears looming, Kevin Federline takes a break from the L.A. scene and lands in Miami on Friday.
ALL WRAPPED UP
Lily Allen stays comfortable and warm as she braves the muddy conditions of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Friday. The outdoor music festival, which lasts three days, will feature performances by Jay-Z and Amy Winehouse.