Tiffany Haddish Stands Out in Wearable Art, Plus Taylor Swift, Chris Hemsworth & More

Ready to Wear
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Singing Is Fun
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Shades in Black
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Sip Sip Hooray
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Creed Meets Polo
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image
Bride-to-Be
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Bubbly Babe
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Model Debut
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Vegas 'Dirrty'
Steven Lawton/Getty Images
Late Night Fun
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Thumbs Way Up
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Casual Friday
The Image Direct
Workout Wear
Splash News Online
Shirt the Issue
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Shop Girl
Splash News Online
Color Contrast
Dave Benett/WireImage
Star Power
MEGA
Vegas, Baby!
Denise Truscello/Getty
Family First
Amanda Edwards/Getty
Blooming Beauty
Carlos Alvarez/Getty
Sign of the Times
Charley Gallay/Getty
Date Night
Matrix/MediaPunch
Midweek Monochrome
The Image Direct
Best Buds
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock
Terrific Trio
Michael Kovac/Getty
Jams All Night
Scott Legato/Getty
Making a Change
Eugene Gologursky/Getty
City Catwalk
DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages
Rowdy Red Carpet
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Rise and Shine
Larry Busacca/Getty
Health Is Wealth
John Sciulli/Getty
'Stealing' the Spotlight
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Fit Fam
Splash News
Sing Thing
Dave J Hogan/Getty
'Land' of the Free
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Two Cute
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Part of the Crowd
GC Images
All Accounted For
Jim Spellman/Getty
For the Children
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Big Resemblance
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
TV Family
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Rockstar Status
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Cracking Up
Amanda Edwards/Getty
Easy Breezy
REX/Shutterstock
Reboot Ready
Gary Gershoff/Getty
Star-Studded Party
David M. Benett/Getty
Meet and Greet
Lester Cohen/Getty
Flirty Fun
Splash News
Not So 'Far, Far Away'
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty
Caffeine Run
The Image Direct
In the Spotlight
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty
Magazine Muse
David M. Benett/Getty
Round of Applause
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Back on Ice
Benjamin Lozovsky
Summer Style
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Pink Lady
The Image Direct
Kiss This
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
Brighten Up
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Dine & Dash
Splash News Online
Make an IMPACT
Jerod Harris/Getty
Shoulder On
Splash News Online
Mama on the Move
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
When in Rome
Daniele Venturelli/Getty
Boho Chic
Matrix/MediaPunch
Far Out
Anthony Kwan/Getty
Daily Duty
BACKGRID
Game, Set, Match
Pacific Coast News
Confident Creator
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Back on the West Coast
The Image Direct
Incognito on the Go
Splash News
Honoring a Legend
Bebeto Matthews/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Denim Dude
Noel Vasquez/Getty
Street Style Maven
The Image Direct
Best Broads
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Daddy-Daughter Date
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Beach Red-y
Franziska Krug/Getty
Monster Mash
Dave J Hogan/Getty
Man of the People
Anthony Kwan/Getty
Walk the Walk
Splash News Online
Bright Spots
Splash News Online
Good Dude
Jeff Spicer/Getty
Fame Game
Leon Bennett/WireImage
Care to Chat?
Mike Coppola/Getty
'New' Crew
Courtesy
1 of 85
Advertisement