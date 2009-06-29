Star Tracks -- Monday, June 29, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

1 of 15

AMOUR ABROAD

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

Ashley Olsen and boyfriend Justin Bartha stay connected during a stroll through the très romantique streets of Paris on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DARK SIDE

Credit: Fame Pictures

She did it again! Britney Spears – accompanied by agent-boyfriend Jason Trawick – does some shopping in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, sporting a new look: brunette locks!

Tell us: Do you love or hate Britney's new do here!

3 of 15

Beyoncé's Best BET

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

The singer pays tribute to her hero and teacher Michael Jackson at Sunday night's 2009 BET Awards, where she was named best female RampB artist before host Jamie Foxx escorted her off the stage to make room for a performance by Jay-Z.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PIECE OF CAKE

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Surprise! Lindsay Lohan is feted with a birthday cake Saturday at the Wet Republic pool in the MGM Grand Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas. The actress, who turns 23 on July 2, was in Sin City to promote her Sevin Nyne tanning mist.

Advertisement

5 of 15

THE SHOW MAN

Credit: Vince Bucci/PictureGroup

Paying a personal tribute to the late Michael Jackson, evening emcee Jamie Foxx rocks the stage in the King of Pop's iconic red leather jacket and sparkling glove during a performance at the BET Awards Sunday night at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium.

6 of 15

CHEERING SECTION

Credit: Tristan Gregory/Camera Press/Retna

Give him a round of applause! Justin Timberlake takes a stand Saturday in London, where he cheered on tennis ace Andy Roddick as he defeated Austria's Jurgen Melzer on Centre Court during the third round of Wimbledon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

MADONNA AND CHILD

Credit: Almasi/Parsons/Bauer-Griffin

Madonna gives her newly adopted daughter Mercy James, 4, a piggyback ride after attending services at London's Kabbalah center. The girl, who arrived from Malawi last week, wears a bright African-print sun dress and a red Kabbalah strong around her left wrist.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

GIVING A HAND

Credit: WENN

Buh-bye blonde hair, hello purple! Lily Allen matches her new hair color to her splashy stage outfit at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Friday, where the British pop star sported a white glove on her right hand in tribute to Michael Jackson.

Advertisement

9 of 15

FORM DUSK TO DAWN

Credit: Nick Valinote/Nicholas & Partners

Benji Madden and Joel Madden of the band Good Charlotte put in a cameo appearance at this weekend's grand opening of DJ AM's new nightclub Dusk at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel amp Casino New Jersey. "Things are going great!" Joel, whose girlfriend Nicole Richie is expecting their second child, told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

PICK-UP ARTIST

Credit: Limelight

With daddy Sacha Baron Cohen colorfully promoting his anticipated comedy Brüno, Isla Fisher spends quality time with 20-month-old daughter Olive, taking her to a dance class on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

CLOTHES CALL

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Hello, drama! Ramona Singer, Alex McCord and Jill Zarin of the Real Housewives of New York City bond over fashion with their New Jersey compatriots – (from left) Jacqueline Laurita, Dina Manzo, Caroline Manzo and Danielle Staub – at the finale of Bravo's The Fashion Show (which airs July 23) Friday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

MAN'S BEST FRIENDS

Credit: INF

After a tough week – in which his wife Kate filed for divorce – reality star Jon Gosselin steps out with his German shepherds, Shoka and Nala, at home in Wernersville, Pa., on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

COMPANY OF ONE

Credit: INF

One day after making a "love connection" with an adoring fan on the Today show, a solo Shia LaBeouf keeps himself company while strolling around New York's SoHo neighborhood on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

STAYING CONNECTED

Credit: HotShotsWorldwide/Splash News Online

Britney Spears is still hooked on her agent boyfriend Jason Trawick, spending the day by his side Friday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

EAU YEAH

Credit: BJJ/WENN

Water bottle? Check! Natalie Portman – who's been filming her new movie Hesher in Los Angeles – stays hydrated Thursday during a stroll along Hollywood Boulevard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff