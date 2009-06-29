Star Tracks -- Monday, June 29, 2009
AMOUR ABROAD
Ashley Olsen and boyfriend Justin Bartha stay connected during a stroll through the très romantique streets of Paris on Sunday.
DARK SIDE
She did it again! Britney Spears – accompanied by agent-boyfriend Jason Trawick – does some shopping in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, sporting a new look: brunette locks!
Beyoncé's Best BET
The singer pays tribute to her hero and teacher Michael Jackson at Sunday night's 2009 BET Awards, where she was named best female RampB artist before host Jamie Foxx escorted her off the stage to make room for a performance by Jay-Z.
PIECE OF CAKE
Surprise! Lindsay Lohan is feted with a birthday cake Saturday at the Wet Republic pool in the MGM Grand Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas. The actress, who turns 23 on July 2, was in Sin City to promote her Sevin Nyne tanning mist.
THE SHOW MAN
Paying a personal tribute to the late Michael Jackson, evening emcee Jamie Foxx rocks the stage in the King of Pop's iconic red leather jacket and sparkling glove during a performance at the BET Awards Sunday night at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium.
CHEERING SECTION
Give him a round of applause! Justin Timberlake takes a stand Saturday in London, where he cheered on tennis ace Andy Roddick as he defeated Austria's Jurgen Melzer on Centre Court during the third round of Wimbledon.
MADONNA AND CHILD
Madonna gives her newly adopted daughter Mercy James, 4, a piggyback ride after attending services at London's Kabbalah center. The girl, who arrived from Malawi last week, wears a bright African-print sun dress and a red Kabbalah strong around her left wrist.
GIVING A HAND
Buh-bye blonde hair, hello purple! Lily Allen matches her new hair color to her splashy stage outfit at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Friday, where the British pop star sported a white glove on her right hand in tribute to Michael Jackson.
FORM DUSK TO DAWN
Benji Madden and Joel Madden of the band Good Charlotte put in a cameo appearance at this weekend's grand opening of DJ AM's new nightclub Dusk at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel amp Casino New Jersey. "Things are going great!" Joel, whose girlfriend Nicole Richie is expecting their second child, told PEOPLE.
PICK-UP ARTIST
With daddy Sacha Baron Cohen colorfully promoting his anticipated comedy Brüno, Isla Fisher spends quality time with 20-month-old daughter Olive, taking her to a dance class on Thursday in West Hollywood.
CLOTHES CALL
Hello, drama! Ramona Singer, Alex McCord and Jill Zarin of the Real Housewives of New York City bond over fashion with their New Jersey compatriots – (from left) Jacqueline Laurita, Dina Manzo, Caroline Manzo and Danielle Staub – at the finale of Bravo's The Fashion Show (which airs July 23) Friday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
MAN'S BEST FRIENDS
After a tough week – in which his wife Kate filed for divorce – reality star Jon Gosselin steps out with his German shepherds, Shoka and Nala, at home in Wernersville, Pa., on Friday.
COMPANY OF ONE
One day after making a "love connection" with an adoring fan on the Today show, a solo Shia LaBeouf keeps himself company while strolling around New York's SoHo neighborhood on Friday.
STAYING CONNECTED
Britney Spears is still hooked on her agent boyfriend Jason Trawick, spending the day by his side Friday in Los Angeles.
EAU YEAH
Water bottle? Check! Natalie Portman – who's been filming her new movie Hesher in Los Angeles – stays hydrated Thursday during a stroll along Hollywood Boulevard.