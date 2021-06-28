Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her BET Award Wins in L.A., Plus Lil Nas X, Leslie Jordan and More

By People Staff
Updated June 25, 2021 12:22 PM

Winner, Winner

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her BET Award for best female hip hop artist in L.A. on June 27. 

Golden Boy

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards on June 27. 

Show Some Pride

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Leslie Jordan and Lady Bunny join Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27. 

Run, Colin, Run

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Colin Farrell goes for a run in sunny L.A. on June 26. 

All Smiles

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rutherford Falls co-creators Ed Helms and Sierra Teller attend a photo call for an event at The Autry Museum of in L.A. on June 26. 

Out and About

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks step out for  groceries in Byron Bay, Australia on June 27. 

Red Carpet Date Night

Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty

Ian Somerhalder gives Nikki Reed a smooch while attending Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards on June 26 in West Hollywood, where guests sipped on specialty Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails.

Splashing Around

Credit: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

Rita Ora sports a sheer sequined dress while frolicking through the ocean on June 27 in Malibu for her new music video. 

Floating Through Space

Credit: Powers Imagery LLC

Tyler Cameron experiences zero-gravity at the launch of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar. 

Hug It Out

Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha share a hug in L.A. on June 27. 

Queen of the Cup

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby stand out at Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2021 in Egham, England.

Mona Lizzo

Credit: Backgrid

Lizzo makes a fashion statement in a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired look at Catch in Los Angeles.

Prom?

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron pose together at CTAOP's Night Out in Los Angeles.

Actress Slash Restaurateur

Credit: The Image Direct

Priyanka Chopra makes a colorful statement at the opening of her new Indian restaurant Sona in New York.

Nice Beatz

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Swizz Beatz and D-Nice put the finishing touches on their looks for the 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch in Beverly Hills.

Jersey Guy and Girl

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa share the stage on opening night of Springsteen on Broadway in New York City.

Just Deserts

Credit: splash news

Bella Hadid is all smiles at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Runner's High

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo has fun on a run in her colorful workout gear in West Hollywood.

True Colors

Credit: Raul Tovar

Cynthia Nixon and NYFW designer Jonathan Simkhai celebrate Pride at a dinner for True Colors United in the Hamptons.

Greatest of All Time

Credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI/Shutterstock

Simone Biles nails her floor routine during Day 1 of the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials in St. Louis.

Model Couple

Credit: splash news

Lorena Rae enjoys a romantic stroll with her boyfriend in St. Tropez.

Sin City Nights

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner accessorizes her leather outfit with a blue feather boa while on her way to the Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas on June 25.

Beauty in Blue

Credit: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

H.E.R. performs on the Today show on June 25 at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C.

First Look

Credit: The Image Direct

Mackenzie Davis is seen for the first time on the set of the new HBO Max series Station Eleven in Toronto on June 24.

Best Buds 

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper strike matching poses at The Standard High Line's New York Pride Kick-Off Party on June 24 in N.Y.C. 

Party Time

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Paris Hilton DJs at the Resorts World Las Vegas Grand Opening on June 24. 

Talk Show Time

Credit: APEX / MEGA

Chris Pratt arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 24 in Hollywood. 

Night on the Town

Credit: BACKGRID

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Galore x PrettyLittleThing the Youth Issue party hosted by Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood on June 24. 

Snow Angel

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan is dressed for winter while filming an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 24 in N.Y.C. 

Suited Up 

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Josh O'Connor looks dapper at the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala at Spencer House on June 24 in London. 

Egg-Cellent Guest

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

John Hamm plays a round of Egg Russian Roulette with host Jimmy Fallon on the June 24 episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Ready for Takeoff 

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg sit back and relax at the Diesel event at the TWA Hotel on June 24 in N.Y.C. 

Raise Your Glass

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Doja Cat celebrates the release of her third studio LP, Planet Her, with Ketel One Botanical, Don Julio 70 and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker on June 25 in L.A. 

A Leg Up

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Ebony Williams, AnnaLynne McCord and Lewis Alexander pose together at Alice + Olivia's Prom Celebration for Pride at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, on June 24, where guests sipped Casamigos cocktails and arrived in Volkswagen electric ID.4 cars.  

Family Affair

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara are joined by kids Future, Sienna and Win at their 3Brand at Rookie USA Flagship launch on June 24 in N.Y.C. 

Grand Entrance

Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty

Tilda Swinton wears an original costume for Pier Paolo Pasolini's film Decameron during the Embodying Pasolini press conference at the Mattatoio on June 24 in Rome.

Paris Plans

Credit: BACKGRID

Bella Hadid leaves the George V hotel to head to Kith boutique in Paris on June 24.

Beauty Launch

Credit: Rita Labib Brabant

Becky G holds a private launch event in L.A. for her beauty brand Treslúce Beauty, a brand that creates, celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture.

'Life' Outtake 

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Mary J. Blige dazzles in a metallic dress at the premiere of her documentary My Life on June 23 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Playing Tourist

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kathy Hilton takes in the view from The Empire State Building on June 23 in N.Y.C.

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in an all-black ensemble on June 23 in N.Y.C.

Family Time

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dominic West and his daughter Martha attend a private screening of Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser on June 23 in London.

Keeping It Cozy

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley pose together during Day 2 at Alo House in L.A. on June 23.

Go Big or Go Home

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cynthia Erivo steps out in oversized sunglasses, a two-piece set and platform heels on June 23 at the Rhude SS22 Runway Show in Beverly Hills.

Dinner Date

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Bill and Hillary Clinton step out for a bite to eat on June 23 in N.Y.C

Robotics Rule

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Will.i.am and his i.am.angel foundation teams up with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner and FIRST Robotics to launch Robotics clubs across over 400 local schools on June 23 in L.A. 

Disney Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein spend a day date at Disney World in Florida on June 22.

City Chic

Credit: The Image Direct

Tayshia Adams looks stylish in a button-down dress and white boots while out in N.Y.C. on June 23.

Lady in Red

Credit: Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens steps out in L.A. wearing a matching red set and sneakers on June 23.

Spotted in the City

Credit: The Image Direct

Benicio del Toro goes for a walk with a friend on June 21 in N.Y.C.

Big Heart

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/Getty

Vin Diesel spreads love during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 22 in N.Y.C.

High Honors

Credit: Bennett raglin/Getty

Kemp Powers, Regina King and Bradley Cooper attend Bring On The Light: The 2021 Moth Ball Honoring Regina King and Kemp Powers at Spring Studios on June 22 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash

Whitney Peak and Tavi Gevinson film Gossip Girl uptown in N.Y.C. on June 22. 

Darling Dates

Credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren have a date night at Avra in Beverly Hills on June 22.

Big Boss Family

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their children — Rafael, Eduardo, Leonardo, Romeo, Lucia and Carmen — attend The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere at SVA Theater on June 22 in N.Y.C.

Tea Time

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoy afternoon tea beside a statue of playwright Nöel Coward during a visit to Theatre Royal on June 23 in London.

Fun on Wheels

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson stop by Peacock's Girls5eva karaoke bus in support of the show's Emmy 5YC campaign in L.A. on June 11.

Swim Fan

Credit: Backgrid

Joel Edgerton goes for a night swim at North Bondi Beach in Sydney on June 22.

Dinner Date

Credit: David Bennett/Getty

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie arrive at an exclusive dinner hosted by Poppy Jamie to celebrate the launch of her first book Happy Not Perfect at Isabel on June 22 in London.

City Stroll

Credit: The image Direct

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi step out together in N.Y.C. on June 19.

On the Move

Credit: The IMage Direct

Tessa Thompson runs errands with her dog in L.A. on June 21.

Disney Date

Credit: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth cozy up together at Disneyland on June 21.

Sister Act

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Nicky and Paris Hilton film a sequel to the This Is Paris documentary in N.Y.C. on June 21.

Out & About

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton visits The Urban Nature Project at The Natural History Museum in London on June 22.

Paris Chic

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC

Hailey and Justin Bieber look chic in formal looks as they leave a restaurant in Paris on June 21.

Gone Fishing

Credit: Backgrid

Kevin Costner heads to Big 5 Sporting Goods to grab fishing gear in Santa Barbara on June 21.

