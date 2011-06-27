Star Tracks: Monday, June 27, 2011

'HI' TIMES

Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty

After premiering her new movie, Selena Gomez continues promoting Monte Carlo at the Orland Square Mall in Orland Park, Ill., on Sunday.

HAT'S OFF

Credit: Splash News Online

Gerard Butler slips out of his wetsuit after hanging ten in Malibu on Sunday.

DERRIERE TO BARE

Credit: Pete Mariner/Photoshot/AdMedia

With her new album 4 set for release on Tuesday, Beyoncé strikes a bootylicious pose for fans Sunday while headlining the Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England.

STRING THEORY

Credit: Timms/Xposure

What a surprise! Johnny Depp hops on stage to rock out with Alice Cooper (not pictured) Sunday during an intimate concert in London.

SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Credit: D Dipasupil/WireImage

Real Housewives of New York City spouses (and staunch marriage equality supporters) Alex McCord and Simon van Kempen celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage in New York at the 2011 NYC Pride March Sunday in Manhattan.

DO IT UP

Credit: Vince Bucci/PictureGroup

Cee Lo Green makes a hair-raising tribute to lifetime achievement honoree Patti LaBelle at the 2011 BET Awards Sunday at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium.

SAND & DELIVER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Mad Men's mom-to-be January Jones checks out the beach in Malibu after being feted with a baby shower. Costar Christina Hendricks was among the gift-bearing guests!

CAUGHT UP

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Ahhh summer in the city ... Heidi Klum spends a relaxing Saturday with her kids – playing catch with son Henry, who turns 6 in September – at a Tribeca playground.

MEET AND GREET

Credit: Ramey

While meeting with members of the Irish Guards, Kate, made time to chat with one young fan.

BUBBLICIOUS

Credit: Splash News Online

Kendra Wilkinson soaks up a little sun – and fun! – during an afternoon in an L.A. park Friday with her boys, hubby Hank Baskett and son Hank Jr., 1½.

GYM CLASS HERO

Credit: Flynet

After a wild ride in New Jersey Hugh Jackman gets his endorphins from a Friday morning workout in N.Y.C.

DAMSEL IN DENIM

Credit: Solarpix/Pacific Coast News

Shopping for her single girl wardrobe? Newly single Pippa Middleton does some heavy lifting while out and about in London on Friday.

MILEY HIGH CLUB

Credit: Flynet

Still in Australia with beau Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus takes a break from her international Gypsy Heart tour for a helicopter ride on Friday.

DO THE WAVE

Credit: Sara De Boer/Startraks

Whitney Port steps out of a Hollywood John Frieda salon on Friday after adding beach curls to her tangerine-y red locks.

FLIGHT TIME

Credit: Matt Smith/Nathanael Jones/Pacific Coast News

Baby on board! Expectant parents Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price get ready to fly the friendly skies, happily making their way into LAX on Friday.

ANIMAL INSTINCTS

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Jeff Steinberg/PacificCoastNews

Mom-to-be Melanie Brown takes a walk on the wild side Friday, stepping out in a tiger-print maxi dress during a beverage run in L.A.

