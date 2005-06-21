Star Tracks - Monday, June 27, 2005
DIP IT LOW
Proving she'll bend over backward for her man, Katie Holmes does the red-carpet rumba with fiancé Tom Cruise at the New York City premiere of his movie War of the Worlds on Thursday. Later that night, Cruise told David Letterman of his betrothed, "There are times when you just stare at each other. It's astounding."
SHE'S WITH THE BAND
Gwyneth Paltrow mucks about at the Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England, on Saturday. Her rubber boots must have come in handy: Flash floods the previous day turned the festival's outdoor site into a giant mud puddle. But Paltrow's best accessory was her backstage pass for husband Chris Martin's band, Coldplay, who headlined the concert.
SUN WORSHIPER
A bikini-clad Kirsten Dunst catches some rays in L.A. on Friday. The actress, who will next begin filming Spider-Man 3, coated up with sunscreen and read magazines – including PEOPLE – during her poolside chill session.
KISSING BANDIT
Katie Holmes isn't the only object of Tom Cruise's affection: The star planted a wet one on his War of the Worlds director, Steven Spielberg, at the movie's East Coast premiere on Thursday. Spielberg recently defended the exuberant actor in Newsweek, saying, "What Tom did on Oprah was exactly what Tom did with me when he first told me about Katie Holmes."
LONDON CALLING
Mischa Barton and boyfriend Brandon Davis head to dinner at London's Nobu on Thursday. Although she plays quintessential California girl Marissa Cooper on The O.C., Barton was actually born in England.
NAP TIME
Denise Richards holds daughter Lola, born June 1, on her way to lunch with a pal in Malibu on Wednesday. Although the actress and her estranged husband, Charlie Sheen, spent Father's Day together with Lola and their 1-year-old daughter Sam, a source tells PEOPLE no reconciliation is planned.
BLING THING
Lindsay Lohan and Teri Hatcher celebrate the opening of a De Beers diamond store in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. The actresses checked out rings in the store's back room, where its largest gems are stored. After trying on a $160,000 sparkler, Lohan said, "I want this!" – but gave it back.
WAX-ILICIOUS
Beyoncé cuts a rug alongside a wax replica of herself at a charity auction of her gowns at the Museum of Television and Radio in N.Y.C. on Thursday. The three-day exhibition is sponsored by House of Dereon, the Destiny's Child singer's fashion line with her mom, and will benefit the VH1 Save The Music Foundation.
GETTING THE SCOOP
Nicole Richie enjoys the Simple Life as she strolls in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Friday. Richie dined at hot eatery Cipriani Downtown with publicist pal Jonathan Cheban before cooling down with some ice cream.
PHONING IT IN
Can you hear her now? Carmen Electra takes five with a phone call on the Toronto set of Cheaper By the Dozen 2 on Thursday. The sequel to the hit 2003 comedy also costars Hilary Duff and Steve Martin.
DIGGING IN
Meanwhile, off the Cheaper By the Dozen 2 set, Hilary Duff and her bodyguard indulge their sweet tooths in Toronto on Saturday.