Star Tracks - Monday, June 26, 2006
MR. & MRS.
Toting wedding gifts, newlyweds Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make their way through a Sydney hotel Monday morning, a day after they were married in a candlelit ceremony in the beachside suburb of Manly. The couple are expected to head to Bora Bora or Fiji for their honeymoon.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Britney Spears (with 9-month-old Sean Preston) surrounds herself with some southern comfort – sister Jamie Lynn, bodyguard Perry Taylor, husband Kevin Federline and mom Lynne (not pictured) – for dinner at Nobu on Sunday in Malibu.
KISS AND TELL
Keira Knightley makes a splash (in Chanel) at Saturday's premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest in Anaheim, Calif. On getting to kiss costars Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, the British actress said, "I don't think you can ask for much more, and you get to look at them. ... I mean, it's perfect."
CAPTAIN JACKS
Johnny Depp gets aye-to-aye with his doppelganger at the newly enhanced Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland on Saturday. Later, the actor returned to the theme park to attend the premiere of Dead Man's Chest, which opens July 7.
'BEAUTIFUL' DUET
Singer James Blunt brings his No. 1 fan, model girlfriend Petra Nemcova, to the 02 Wireless Festival music extravaganza in London's Hyde Park on Friday before performing the next day. Earlier in the month, the two were spotted vacationing – and kissing – in Ibiza, Spain.
LIGHTING UP
Jessica Alba, with her new pup Bowie (named after the singer) and beau Cash Warren, gives a coy grin while on an errand recently in Los Angeles. So what's making her so happy? ...
SUMMER LOVE
The Sin City star, named Entertainment Weekly's Must Girl of Summer, heats up her own solstice with a smooch.
DOLL FACE
Christina Aguilera gives good face Thursday in New York City, where she's been making the rounds to promote her upcoming album Back to Basics – including headlining EW's annual Must List party.
RETAIL THERAPY
Selma Blair, who is splitting from actor-rocker Ahmet Zappa after two years of marriage, takes time out for herself Thursday during a solo shopping excursion in West Hollywood.
SHE'S GOT LEGS
Maria Sharapova has a Marilyn Monroe moment as she battles breezy conditions in London during a pre-Wimbledon party Thursday. The glammed-up tennis ace will get back into tennis whites Monday when the grand slam championship kicks off.
MALE BONDING
Lost star Matthew Fox makes the escape from one exotic location to another, getting chummy with Dennis Quaid in Mexico while filming the Rashomon-style thriller Vantage Point on Thursday.
KEEPING IT CASUAL
A low-key Rachel Weisz and her director fiancé Darren Aronofsky – who welcomed their first child, a son, three weeks ago – work in some couple time Thursday in New York City.
ROMANTIC GEAR
Morning host Kelly Ripa lets her soap-actor husband Mark Consuelos take the driver's seat – and a friendly squeeze – Thursday in New York City.
DRAMATIC TURN
Mary J. Blige gets the steamy weekend rolling during Good Morning America's Friday concert series in New York's Bryant Park. The singer kicked off her Breakthrough Experience tour the following day in Chicago.
LOVE BITES
How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan takes in the island breeze with husband Alexis Denisof during a holiday in Capri on Wednesday. The actors, who wed in 2003, met in 1999 while starring on Buffy, The Vampire Slayer.
ON CALL
Drew Barrymore responds to her ring tones Thursday on the New York set of her romantic comedy Music amp Lyrics By (costarring Hugh Grant).