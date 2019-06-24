Jeff Goldblum Coordinates with Wife Emilie During L.A. Date Night, Plus Nikki Bella, Cardi B & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 24, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 87

Dashing Duo

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston wore matching shirts at dinner in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 87

Bodak Experience

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Cardi B performed at the BET Experience in Los Angeles one day after she was indicted in Queens Supreme Court.

3 of 87

Lunch with Side of PDA

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev enjoyed lunch together at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 87

Hollaback Girl

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani performed at the Machaca Fest 2019 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico.

Advertisement

5 of 87

Wedding Ready

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas enjoyed some shopping in Paris ahead of the couple’s second wedding.

6 of 87

Model Mom

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Kate Moss and her 16-year-old daughter Lila attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 87

Wheelie Excited

ABACAPRESS.COM/Splash

Ahead of his second wedding celebration to bride Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was spotted enjoying the streets of Paris on a scooter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 87

Leading Ladies

Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFes

The Rook stars Olivia Munn, Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson attended the SeriesFest Season 5 opening night at Sie FilmCenter in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

9 of 87

Yes Please!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Amy Poehler performed onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 87

Smiling Seyfried

Gotham/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried was all smiles in New York City dressed in an off-the-shoulder blouse and denim jeans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 87

Color Chameleon

Amy Sussman/Getty

Iggy Azalea goes all out with patterns at the BET Awards 2019 Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 87

Tomorrowland

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon introduce a special screening of Yesterday on Friday in Gorleston-on-Sea, England. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 87

Letter-Perfect

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Christina Ricci finds her place at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show on Friday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 87

An Honour to Be Here

LEWIS JOLY/AFP/Getty

Elton John and French president Emmanuel Macron arrive to speak to a crowd in the courtyard of the Élysée Palace in Paris on Friday as part of a ceremony to award John of the French Legion of Honour.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 87

Fight for Your Right

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kelly Lynch and Rumer Willis hang out on Thursday night at a dinner for the Right to Desire campaign in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 87

Friday Feels

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Louie Anderson visits Build Series to discuss FX Networks’ comedy TV series Baskets at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 87

Total Icon

Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Madonna gets real on Thursday during the iHeartRadio ICONS with Madonna: In Celebration of Madame X Q&A at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 87

Print Power

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Irina Shayk shines in leopard print at the David Yurman x Fondazione Geronimo Summer Solari celebration at Madison Square Park on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 87

Scary Movie Muse

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Vera Farmiga is joined by her spooky costar at the Annabelle Comes Home premiere on Thursday at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 87

All About Art

Photo courtesy of the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Credit Card portfolio

Swizz Beatz celebrates DELUXX FLUXX, presented by The Dean Collection and the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® credit card portfolio, in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 87

Fluffy the Film Star

Charley Gallay/Getty

Costars Sherri Shepherd, Gabriel Iglesias and Jacob Vargas reunite at the Netflix Mr. Iglesias L.A. premiere at the Regal L.A. Live on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 87

London Lovers

Splash News Online

Russell Wilson and Ciara head over to La Bodega Negra in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday to grab dinner during a date night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 87

Bedazzled Bodysuit

Chris Polk/Rex/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige dazzles the crowd at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. Live, presented by Coca-Cola, at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 87

Summer Street Style

Mega

Maksim Chmerkovskiy hits the streets of L.A. on Thursday, wearing a button up tee and ripped denim jeans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 87

Big Apple Antics

James Devaney/GC Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda sprinkles a bit of confetti on the set of his upcoming In the Heights movie on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 87

On-the-Go Greetings

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans on his way to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 87

Think Pink

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes gets caught in the rain out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 87

R&B Boys

Walik Goshorn/Mediapunch

Jamie Foxx poses with Tank backstage at the Tank & Jacquees concert on Thursday at NOVO in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 87

Rock Out

Rick Diamond/Shutterstock

Country star Jake Owen amps up the crowd during day one of the Country Stampede Music Festival on Thursday in Topeka, Kansas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 87

Casual Crop

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski wears a white cropped tank and green cargo pants while out walking her dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 87

'It' Couple

Amy Sussman/Getty

Cardi B and Offset take over the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 87

Vision in White

David Crotty/Getty

Brittany Snow arrives on day three of the 25th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest at Camelot theatres on Thursday in Palm Springs, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 87

Furry Friends

Walter McBride/Getty

Bernadette Peters cuddles with a cute pup from The Humane Society of New York while filming a promo for the Broadway Barks 2020 announcement in Shubert Alley on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 87

Just Hanging Out

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

Pink does a daring aerial stunt on Thursday during the Cardiff, Wales, stop on her tour at Principality Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 87

Book Smarts

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Tilda Swinton reads Edith Sitwell’s Tarantelladuring the Karl Lagerfeld Homage at Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 87

Karl's Crew

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Also paying tribute to Lagerfeld on Thursday, Pharrell Williams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 87

Mini Mouseketeer

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Eva Longoria beams as son Santiago celebrates his first birthday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 87

London Look

Splash News Online

A newly redheaded Zendaya leaves her London hotel on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 87

Think Positive

Craig Barritt/Getty

Proactiv Brand Ambassador Kendall Jenner stops by the #PaintPositivity #BecauseWordsMatter mural in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 87

Spring Fling

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

Jessica Alba brightens up the day on Thursday at an Honest Beauty event in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 87

Off to the Races

David M. Benett/Getty

Liam Payne tips his hat during day two of the Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse on Thursday in England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 87

The Boys Are Back

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Brody Jenner strikes a pose with BFF Frankie Delgado and costar Justin “Bobby” Brescia at MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings party at Liaison Restaurant and Lounge on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 87

Squad Goals

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Pals Kyle Richards, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick support Paris Hilton at her partnership event with Glam App, sponsored by Absolut Elyx and Perrier-Jouët, on Wednesday at Cleo in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 87

Summer Style

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Vergara looks bright and summery walking down the streets of L.A. wearing a yellow floral-print skirt on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 87

'Killer' Cast

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Costars Mark Hamill and Gabriel Bateman pose with the Chucky doll at the Child’s Play world premiere in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 87

Play Time

Kevin Winter/Getty

Costars Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry are all smiles at the afterparty for the premiere of Child’s Play at Stella Barra on Wednesday in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 87

Snack Time

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Karolína Kurková attends the Edie Parker Flower Launch Party at Mister Paradise in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 87

Game-Changer Gala

David M. Benett/Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel poses in plaid at the ELLE List in association with Magnum ice cream on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 87

Total Trailblazers

Jason Koerner/Getty

Gloria and Emilio Estefan take the podium during the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s presentation of the Emilio and Gloria Estefan Scholarship at the Latin Recording Academy on Wednesday in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 87

'Cool' Stuff

Cindy Ord/Getty

LL COOL J steps out on Wednesday to celebrate the N.Y.C. VIP Opening Preview of Beyond the Streets at 25 Kent Ave.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 87

Actor Approved

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Russell Crowe flashes a big thumbs up while out in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 87

Leggy Look

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Olivia Culpo glows in an asymmetrical minidress at the Vital Proteins Collagen Water Launch Party at Millennium Park on Wednesday in Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 87

All Hands on Deck

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek poses with champ James Holzhauer backstage at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 87

Puppy Love

Craig Barritt/Getty

Nina Adgal makes her way down the aisle with Samson the Goldendoodle at Conair’s Knot-a-Real-Wedding celebrating The Knot Dr. Detangling Brush in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 87

Front Row Fashion

Aurelien Meunier/Getty

Pier Paolo Piccioli joins Laura Dern and her kids Jaya and Ellery Walker Harper at the Raf Simons Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 87

Philly Fan

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Miles Teller walks onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a Phillies baseball tee on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 87

Fan Frenzy

Best Image/BACKGRID

Kyle MacLachlan signs autographs at the Champs-Élysées Film Festival on Wednesday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 87

Keep It Clean

Michael Simon/Startraks

Hilaria Baldwin tests out new Tom’s of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant while jogging and picking up litter around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 87

Celebs in the Street

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ginnifer Goodwin offers a subtle hello as she walks through L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 87

Food Fest

Eugene Lee for Champagne Bollinger

Curtis Stone puts the finishing touches on some dishes on Tuesday while hosting “Le Grand Dîner,” a traveling consumer dinner series by Champagne Bollinger in partnership with Resy, at his L.A. restaurant, Maude.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 87

Flower Power

Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Marisa Tomei celebrated the launch of Edie Parker Flower at Mister Paradise in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 87

SoHo Strut

MEGA

Kendall Jenner beams in a leopard Reformation mini dress during a walk with friend Luka Sabbat in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 87

Getting Animated

Jordi Vidal/Getty

Tom Hanks pops up in Barcelona for a Toy Story 4 photo call on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 87

Flower Child

Victor Boyko/Getty

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 87

Museum-Goers

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty

On Wednesday, Riz Ahmed and Noomi Rapace arrive at the V&A Summer Party at the Sainsbury Gallery in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 87