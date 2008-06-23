Star Tracks - Monday, June 23, 2008

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Ramey

Nicole Richie plays proud mom to 5-month-old daughter Harlow (who bears a striking resemblance to dad Joel Madden) during a Saturday afternoon get-together with friends in Beverly Hills.

UPWARDLY MOBILE

Credit: LIMELIGHT PICTURES

Cameron Diaz and British model Paul Sculfor, who were spotted having a dinner date earlier in the month, keep their eyes peeled while stepping out together Sunday in West Hollywood. Sculfor briefly dated Jennifer Aniston last year.

GAME, SET, HUG!

Credit: Flynet

Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong get in a workout – and a little romance! – during a friendly game of tennis in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday.

LONDON TIMES

Credit: Stephen Butler / Rex

We smell a reunion! Jennifer Aniston arrives Sunday at London's Heathrow Airport, perhaps to join beau John Mayer, who's on a 10-night European tour and has concert dates in the U.K. beginning on Tuesday.

SPORTING GOOD TIME

Credit: Antony Jones/UK Press/ABACA

Princes Harry and the newly knighted William enjoy a favorite summer pastime, playing in a charity polo match in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday, while girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Kate Middleton (not pictured) watch from the sidelines.

ON-SET ROMANCE

Credit: Andrew Shawaf-Daniel Mayer/Pacific Coast News

Talk about costume drama! Hayden Panettiere and boyfriend Milo Ventimiglia steal a romantic moment between takes on the set of Heroes Saturday.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Hector Vasquez/BuzzFoto

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling leave the babies at home – new daughter Stella, who was born on June 9, and 1-year-old son Liam – and take an adults-only stroll Saturday in Beverly Hills.

STILL SMILING

Credit: RD/Aronowitz/Retna

Before her public divorce trial begins, Christie Brinkley attends the Heart of the Hamptons Gala with daughter Alexa Saturday in Bridgehampton, N.Y. The charity event for the American Heart Association raised awareness on children's heart health.

LIFE'S A BEACH

Credit: Belle Pictures/Flynet

Expectant parents Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves beat the L.A. heat wave by hitting the beach in Malibu on Saturday. The actor recently wrapped The Ghosts of Girlfriends Present, which he says on his MySpace blog "turned out great."

No Trouble on This Runway

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

A day after pleading guilty to assaulting two police officers at London's Heathrow airport, Naomi Campbell returned to the runway Saturday for Dolce amp Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. The supermodel got 200 hours of community service and said she "regretted" the incident.

WHITE HOT

Credit: ODuran/Fame Pictures

Halle Berry perfects a stunning summer look, confidently sporting a little white dress while visiting a friend's house Friday in Los Angeles.

RACK STAR

Credit: Flynet

She may have her own clothing line – but that doesn't stop Beyoncé from checking out the goods at American Apparel Thursday in West Hollywood.

DOUBLE VISION

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks; Ahmad Elatab-Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Paging the real Ed Westwick! The actor reports to the Gossip Girl set Friday in Southampton, N.Y., in costume as Chuck Bass, then rolls up his sleeve – hello, bicep! – for a casual end to a long day of shooting.

SILVER BELLE

Credit: Flynet

Gwyneth Paltrow steps right up for a good cause Thursday at the Hoping Foundation Benefit Evening held at Ronnie Scott's jazz bar in London. The night featured "Karaoke With the Stars," which brought the actress to the mic to sing "Killing Me Softly With His Song" to help raise money to aid Palestinian children.

CLEVER HANDIWORK

Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Masi Oka literally lends a hand to promoting Get Smart at New York's Planet Hollywood on Friday. The Heroes star plays a techie named Bruce in the spy caper, which opened that same day.

ENJOYING THE VIEW

Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo

In town to host the Daytime Emmys, Sherri Shepherd shines up her boss and fellow View co-host Barbara Walters's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

