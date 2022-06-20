Miles Teller & Tom Cruise Travel to South Korea, Plus Lori Harvey, Pete Davidson, Steve Carell and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff June 20, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 91

Hands, Touching Hands

Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul. 

2 of 91

Made in the Shade

Credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood. 

3 of 91

Shorts Story

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.

4 of 91

Friendly Faces

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a Minions: Rise of Gru photo call in London on June 20.

5 of 91

Blue Belle

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vogue x Snap

Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.

6 of 91

Right Round

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play Circle Jerk at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.

7 of 91

Can Do

Credit: BACKGRID

Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.

8 of 91

Looking Fly

Credit: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.

9 of 91

City of Stars

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jodie Foster graces the 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service red carpet on June 18 in West Hollywood.

10 of 91

Perl-y Whites

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.

11 of 91

Absolutely Buzzing

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of Man vs. Bee on June 19 in London.

12 of 91

Dotty for Fashion

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.

13 of 91

No Plain Jane

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.

14 of 91

Welcome to Hollywood

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Pretty Woman The Musical cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.

15 of 91

Taking the Plunge

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.

16 of 91

Royal Debut

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17. 

17 of 91

Jean Queen

Credit: The Image Direct

Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16. 

18 of 91

So Zen

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17. 

19 of 91

Skirting the Issue

Credit: Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty

Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on June 17. 

20 of 91

We All Scream for Ice Cream

Credit: The Image Direct

Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16. 

21 of 91

Put Your Hands Up

Credit: L. Busacca/Getty

Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

22 of 91

Family Affair

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16. 

23 of 91

So Honored

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Lil Nas X is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

24 of 91

Making Waves

Credit: Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, on June 17. 

25 of 91

Compliments to the Chef

Credit: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles on June 16.

26 of 91

Game, Set, Match

Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn ensures all eyes are on her as she coordinates her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo at the Alo Summer House in Beverly Hills on June 16. 

27 of 91

Suit Up

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16. 

28 of 91

Lady in Red

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Joey King attends the premiere of The Princess in L.A. on June 16. 

29 of 91

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Zuma

Jon Batiste performs at Today's Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17. 

30 of 91

True Blue

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Courtney and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16. 

31 of 91

Disco Dancers

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

32 of 91

Say Hey

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16. 

33 of 91

Power Couple

Credit: BFA

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of Elvis hosted by VOGUE on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

34 of 91

All Dressed Up

Credit: Tim Regas/Splash News Online

Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the Hervé Léger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15. 

35 of 91

A Bit of Romance

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of Rising Voices season 2 on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

36 of 91

City Streets

Credit: Backgrid

Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16.  

37 of 91

Walk This Way

Credit: Backgrid

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of Elvis on June 15 in N.Y.C.

38 of 91

A Total Slam Dunk

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.

39 of 91

Guitar Gal

Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

40 of 91

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15. 

41 of 91

Green with Envy

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15 in L.A. 

42 of 91

Lean on Me

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

43 of 91

Red Carpet Stand-Out

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of Loot in L.A. on June 15. 

44 of 91

Sister Fun

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Loot on June 15 in L.A. 

45 of 91

Glam Date Night

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have date night on the red carpet at the screening of Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

46 of 91

Play On

Credit: Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA

Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15. 

47 of 91

Iron Chefs

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend in Napa, California, on June 15. 

48 of 91

Cool and Casual

Credit: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA/Splash News Online

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15. 

49 of 91

Portrait Mode

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Alfie Allen gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his Broadway debut in Hangmen. 

50 of 91

Music to Our Ears

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Sebastián Yatra performs during Pandora Presents Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15. 

51 of 91

Guess Who

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

David Tennant films Doctor Who in Bristol, England, on June 15. 

52 of 91

Orange You Glad

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Tory Burch and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation, in N.Y.C. June 14.

53 of 91

Red-y or Not

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

LL Cool J attends Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022 on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

54 of 91

Clap Back

Credit: The Image Direct

Yvonne Strahovski claps while she films The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on June 14. 

55 of 91

Red Carpet Date Night

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes brings her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, to the premiere of her movie Alone Together on June 14 at the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. 

56 of 91

An Offer You Can't Refuse

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Miles Teller poses ahead of an FYC event for the Paramount+ miniseries, The Offer, in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

57 of 91

City Girl

Credit: The Image Direct

Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in a white ensemble after stopping by Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

58 of 91

All Tied Up

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The premiere of The Forgiven at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14 is a white tie affair for Jessica Chastain. 

59 of 91

Head to Head

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson attend a special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's Dopesick on June 14 in L.A. 

60 of 91

Old Friends

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a hug at a screening of their series, The Old Man, on June 14 in N.Y.C.

61 of 91

Hand to Hold

Credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Jesse Williams and Ciarra Pardo hold hands after a lunch date at Cipriani Downtown in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

62 of 91

Family Time

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Alabama and Travis Barker show support for Landon Barker at the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party on June 14 in L.A. 

63 of 91

Funny Buddies

Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Eric Andre and Josh Sussman attend the Beavis & Butthead Do the Universe tastemaker event afterparty in L.A. on June 14. 

64 of 91

Sing Along

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty

Tai Verdes performs live on stage at Soho House in Nashville on June 14.  

65 of 91

New York Minute

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Dakota Johnson looks effortlessly chic while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

66 of 91

Fan Behavior

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Naomi Watts celebrates a preview of her beauty and wellness menopause brand, Stripes, in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

67 of 91

Film Festival Flair

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of Official Competition at the 2022 Tribeca Festival in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

68 of 91

Festival Fun

Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty

Gary Clark Jr. performs on stage at Bergenfest in Bergen, Norway, on June 14. 

69 of 91

Courtside with Dad

Credit: David Dow/NBAE/Getty

JAY-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, hang out courtside during game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

70 of 91

Use Your Voice

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Selena Gomez, co-chair of When We All Vote, speaks at the inaugural Culture of Democracy Summit on June 13 in L.A.

71 of 91