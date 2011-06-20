Star Tracks: Monday, June 20, 2011
DESERT STORM
Sacha Baron Cohen hitches an unusual ride – on camelback! – Sunday while filming scenes for his new film The Dictator on location in N.Y.C.
STAGE HANDS
She's feeling all better! A glowing Selena Gomez (in Burberry) flaunts her clean bill of health with boyfriend Justin Bieber on stage at the MuchMusic Video Awards Sunday in Toronto.
POOL PARTY!
Vanessa Minnillo, who simply can't wait to get married to Nick Lachey, lets her hair down for a Las Vegas bachelorette bash at the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday.
POLO POLKA
He's just getting warmed up! Prince Harry gets his kicks alongside a fellow teammate before a match at the Beaufort Polo Ground in London on Sunday.
KONA CUTIES
Celebrating their first wedding anniversary? Bikini-clad Megan Fox continues her Hawaiian love affair Saturday in Kona, where she enjoyed a beachy stroll with hubby Brian Austin Green.
OH, DIP!
Katie Holmes and 5-year-old daughter Suri (in her sundress!) brave the Miami surf while cooling down with a dip on Saturday.
HIGH EX-PECTATIONS
Miley Cyrus gets touchy-feely with reunited love Liam Hemsworth as the on-again couple arrives at Australia's Brisbane Airport on Monday.
Fifty-Mile Smile
Pippa Middleton competed in the grueling Highland Cross Challenge in Scotland on Saturday, running for 20 miles and biking for 30 miles.
Hey, Sugar
Kim Kardashian celebrates sister Khloé's 27th birthday at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas on Friday.
'WORD' ON THE STREET
Bradley Cooper finds himself engaged in conversation alongside costar Zoe Saldana while on the Montreal set of his latest flick, The Words, on Thursday.
TRIPLE TEAM
After enjoying a giggle fest with Project Runway co-host Michael Kors, it's back to mommy mode for Heidi Klum, who keeps son Henry, 5, and daughter Leni, 7, close at hand Friday in New York City.
RUE LA LA
A jeans-clad Jennifer Lopez – who hit the streets with daughter Emme, 3, the day before – embarks on a solo stroll through Paris on Friday
FLIGHT CLAN
Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane tails leading ladies, wife Rebecca Gayheart and 15-month-old daughter Billie Beatrice, as the trio makes their way through LAX on Friday.
CASUAL FRIDAY
In town filming the comedy Ted opposite Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis grabs a coffee before making her way to a Boston gym on Friday.
SCHOOL'S IN SESSION
She can be breezy or she can be Bad! Cameron Diaz plays the role of disciplinarian at the Berlin premiere of Bad Teacher on Friday.
STAND-UP GUY
Is he making amends? After his anti-gay rant, 30 Rock's Tracy Morgan meets with activist Elke Kennedy and members of the Gay amp Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) organization in New York City on Friday.