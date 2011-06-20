Star Tracks: Monday, June 20, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

DESERT STORM

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Sacha Baron Cohen hitches an unusual ride – on camelback! – Sunday while filming scenes for his new film The Dictator on location in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

STAGE HANDS

Credit: Vito Amati/iPhoto

She's feeling all better! A glowing Selena Gomez (in Burberry) flaunts her clean bill of health with boyfriend Justin Bieber on stage at the MuchMusic Video Awards Sunday in Toronto.

3 of 16

POOL PARTY!

Credit: David Becker/WireImage

Vanessa Minnillo, who simply can't wait to get married to Nick Lachey, lets her hair down for a Las Vegas bachelorette bash at the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

POLO POLKA

Credit: Antony Jones/UK Press/Abaca

He's just getting warmed up! Prince Harry gets his kicks alongside a fellow teammate before a match at the Beaufort Polo Ground in London on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

KONA CUTIES

Credit: GSI Media

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary? Bikini-clad Megan Fox continues her Hawaiian love affair Saturday in Kona, where she enjoyed a beachy stroll with hubby Brian Austin Green.

6 of 16

OH, DIP!

Credit: Fame

Katie Holmes and 5-year-old daughter Suri (in her sundress!) brave the Miami surf while cooling down with a dip on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

HIGH EX-PECTATIONS

Credit: Scope Australia/Pacific Coast News

Miley Cyrus gets touchy-feely with reunited love Liam Hemsworth as the on-again couple arrives at Australia's Brisbane Airport on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Fifty-Mile Smile

Credit: Peter Jolly/Splash News Online

Pippa Middleton competed in the grueling Highland Cross Challenge in Scotland on Saturday, running for 20 miles and biking for 30 miles.

Advertisement

9 of 16

Hey, Sugar

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Kim Kardashian celebrates sister Khloé's 27th birthday at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

'WORD' ON THE STREET

Credit: DZilla/Bauer-Griffin

Bradley Cooper finds himself engaged in conversation alongside costar Zoe Saldana while on the Montreal set of his latest flick, The Words, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

TRIPLE TEAM

Credit: Flynet

After enjoying a giggle fest with Project Runway co-host Michael Kors, it's back to mommy mode for Heidi Klum, who keeps son Henry, 5, and daughter Leni, 7, close at hand Friday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

RUE LA LA

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

A jeans-clad Jennifer Lopez – who hit the streets with daughter Emme, 3, the day before – embarks on a solo stroll through Paris on Friday

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

FLIGHT CLAN

Credit: Splash News Online

Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane tails leading ladies, wife Rebecca Gayheart and 15-month-old daughter Billie Beatrice, as the trio makes their way through LAX on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

CASUAL FRIDAY

Credit: GSI Media

In town filming the comedy Ted opposite Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis grabs a coffee before making her way to a Boston gym on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SCHOOL'S IN SESSION

Credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty

She can be breezy or she can be Bad! Cameron Diaz plays the role of disciplinarian at the Berlin premiere of Bad Teacher on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

STAND-UP GUY

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Is he making amends? After his anti-gay rant, 30 Rock's Tracy Morgan meets with activist Elke Kennedy and members of the Gay amp Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) organization in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff