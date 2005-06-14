Star Tracks - Monday, June 20, 2005
BABY LOVE
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, who have been separated since March, get together for a stroll with 3-week-old Lola in Los Angeles on Saturday. The actors, who have denied that they are reconciling, also have a 15-month old daughter, Sam.
SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner head out in New York City on Sunday. Their publicist has denied that the two were married in West Virginia that weekend, but between the stars there's definitely one rumor that looks to prove true: that Garner is expecting their first child later this year.
MINI ME
Tom Cruise, sans new fiancée Katie Holmes, kids around on Friday with his other leading lady – War of the Worlds costar Dakota Fanning – at a press event for their film in Paris.
SIP & STROLL
Ashley Olsen takes her coffee to go after stopping by Urth Cafe in L.A. on Friday. Her twin sister, Mary-Kate, has been in New York City since celebrating their 19th birthday June 13.
IN THE BALLPARK
Matt Damon takes his girlfriend, Luciana Barroso, out to Fenway Park to see his home team, the Boston Red Sox, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 on Saturday. The Massachusetts native will next be seen in Terry Gilliam's twisted fantasy The Brothers Grimm, which will be released in August.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
A fit to be tie-dyed Scarlett Johansson holds the phone on her way to NBC Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Friday. The actress stars in the thriller The Black Dahlia, due next year, alongside new beau Josh Hartnett.
COUCH SURFING
Jay Leno may be ready for a new couch: Just a week after Tom Cruise stood on the The Tonight Show host's sofa professing his love for Katie Holmes, Lindsay Lohan pulls a similar move during her Thursday taping. Her movie, Herbie: Fully Loaded, opens June 24.
CLOSE COMPANY
Marc Anthony keeps a close eye on the proceedings as his wife, Jennifer Lopez, flexes her acting muscle while filming the crime-drama Bordertown with another smoldering star – Antonio Banderas – in New Mexico on Wednesday.
SCREEN SHOT
There's only once place Paris Latsis wants to be – as his T-shirt shows – and that's wherever fiancée Paris Hilton is. On Thursday, that meant a shopping trip to Fred Segal in Santa Monica.
YESTERDAY, TODAY
Hilary Duff rocks New York City's Rockefeller Center on the Today show Friday. Despite host Katie Couric's quip that she was "not sure 'So Yesterday' is an appropriate song for a Today" show," Duff played three tunes, including "Wake Up," co-written by her boyfriend, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden.
UNLEASHED
Whitney Houston totes her Yorkie in New York City on Friday. Being Bobby Brown, a reality show following the turbulent lives of Houston and her husband, singer Bobby Brown, premieres June 30 on Bravo.