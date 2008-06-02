Star Tracks - Monday, June 2, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 18

WALK THE WALK

Credit: Johns PkI / Splash News Online

The new business casual? Ashley Olsen hits the streets of New York City's Greenwich Village in a blazer and micro mini to attend a pre-CFDA fete on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

'PURE' POP

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In her first concert appearance since giving birth, Christina Aguilera gives a "Beautiful" performance Saturday at Las Vegas's Pure Nightclub during the jewelry launch of the Stephen Webster Silver Collection.

3 of 18

TUMMY TOUCH

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Jessica Simpson shows just how connected she is to her expectant sister Ashlee during a tender moment at the grand opening of Las Vegas's Palms Palace Saturday. The elder Simpson also raved about her sister, saying she'll be an "absolutely amazing" mom.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

THE MARRYING KIND

Credit: Devan/INF

How fitting: Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller make their first public appearance as newlyweds Saturday at the 7th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A., where the duo first stepped out as a couple two years ago. The previous day, the couple tied the knot in front of about 60 close friends and family.

Advertisement

5 of 18

'CIVIL' AFFAIR

Credit: Gene Young/Splash News Online

With iPod in hand, dad-to-be Clay Aiken gets ready to perform for President Bush and the First Lady at the Ford's Theatre gala in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The American Idol star (whose baby with music producer Jaymes Foster is due in August) performed a song from the Broadway musical The Civil War at the event.

6 of 18

GOING BACK TO CALI

Credit: LIMELIGHTPICS

Jennifer Aniston lets John Mayer get in the driver's seat Sunday as the couple hits the road in Malibu. The pair, who were last spotted getting cozy in New York City, were reportedly en route to pal Courteney Cox Arquette's house.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty

Mariah Carey strikes one of her signature poses while promoting her album E=MC2 Sunday in Tokyo. It's been a busy trip to the Far East for the singer, who also threw out the ceremonial pitch during a local baseball game and attended the MTV Video Music Awards Japan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

LEGENDARY

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Anne Hathaway poses with Will Smith and his son Jaden before the MTV Movie Awards Sunday in Universal City, Calif. Jaden even accompanied dad on stage to accept the best male performance award for his role in I Am Legend. The movie is solely Will for more than an hour and he thanked fans for "seeing it anyway!"

Advertisement

9 of 18

NEED FOR SPEED

Credit: Stefano Rellandini/ Reuters/Landov

It's safety first as Brad Pitt and son Maddox wear earplugs to check out the MotoGP Italian motorcycling Grand Prix on the Mugello circuit in Italy Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

GEORGE WHO?

Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty

After her recent breakup with George Clooney, Sarah Larson is back to her old stamping grounds: Las Vegas. The former cocktail waitress hits up the Palms Place grand opening party Saturday, where she laughed with former coworkers, drank Ketel One in the VIP area and sang along to Pete Wentz's deejay set.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Ciao, Bella!

Credit: GHOST/Fame Pictures

Tom Cruise carries daughter Suri into a waiting car after enjoying dinner at Italian eatery E. Baldi in Beverly Hills. It's wasn't just a date with dad though – Katie Holmes, her parents, daughter Bella and son Connor were also there.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

SHE'S A SURVIVOR

Credit: enewsbuzz/ LDP Images

Shania Twain is in good spirits as she visits with family Friday in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. The singer, whose separation from husband Robert "Mutt" Lange was announced on May 15, was reportedly "devastated" by the revelation that Lange was allegedly having an affair with close friend and longtime assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

AGUA MAN

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

After warming up on the field, soccer star David Beckham takes a time-out to refuel during a training session at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday. Beckham's English team will take on Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly match on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

'CITY' SLICKERS

Credit: Jason Kempin/WireImage

It's Anthony and Samantha! On Thursday, the night before Sex and the City hits theaters, costars Mario Cantone and Kim Cattrall pal around at a New York City dinner to celebrate the actress being a Hamptons magazine cover girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

READY TO JET

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

While beau Benji Madden rocks the MTV Movie Awards Style Lounge, a demure Paris Hilton heads East, arriving at Japan's Narita International Airport on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

CELEBRATION TIME

Credit: Flynet

Madonna cuts a chic figure during a night out Thursday with Gwyneth Paltrow (not shown) at London's Nobu Berkeley St. restaurant. It's been a happy week for the Material Mom, whose adoption of 2-year-old David Banda was finalized.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

ISLAND BEAUTY

Credit: INF

Returning to the wild, Penélope Cruz is a standout among her surroundings Thursday as she attends the photo call for her film, Los Abrazos Rotos, on the Spanish island of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

EARTHLY DELIGHTS

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Simpson, who returned to L.A. showing off her Southern pride, grabs a bite at the Good Earth Restaurant in Studio City, Calif., on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff