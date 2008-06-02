Star Tracks - Monday, June 2, 2008
WALK THE WALK
The new business casual? Ashley Olsen hits the streets of New York City's Greenwich Village in a blazer and micro mini to attend a pre-CFDA fete on Sunday.
'PURE' POP
In her first concert appearance since giving birth, Christina Aguilera gives a "Beautiful" performance Saturday at Las Vegas's Pure Nightclub during the jewelry launch of the Stephen Webster Silver Collection.
TUMMY TOUCH
Jessica Simpson shows just how connected she is to her expectant sister Ashlee during a tender moment at the grand opening of Las Vegas's Palms Palace Saturday. The elder Simpson also raved about her sister, saying she'll be an "absolutely amazing" mom.
THE MARRYING KIND
How fitting: Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller make their first public appearance as newlyweds Saturday at the 7th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A., where the duo first stepped out as a couple two years ago. The previous day, the couple tied the knot in front of about 60 close friends and family.
'CIVIL' AFFAIR
With iPod in hand, dad-to-be Clay Aiken gets ready to perform for President Bush and the First Lady at the Ford's Theatre gala in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The American Idol star (whose baby with music producer Jaymes Foster is due in August) performed a song from the Broadway musical The Civil War at the event.
GOING BACK TO CALI
Jennifer Aniston lets John Mayer get in the driver's seat Sunday as the couple hits the road in Malibu. The pair, who were last spotted getting cozy in New York City, were reportedly en route to pal Courteney Cox Arquette's house.
SIGNING OFF
Mariah Carey strikes one of her signature poses while promoting her album E=MC2 Sunday in Tokyo. It's been a busy trip to the Far East for the singer, who also threw out the ceremonial pitch during a local baseball game and attended the MTV Video Music Awards Japan.
LEGENDARY
Anne Hathaway poses with Will Smith and his son Jaden before the MTV Movie Awards Sunday in Universal City, Calif. Jaden even accompanied dad on stage to accept the best male performance award for his role in I Am Legend. The movie is solely Will for more than an hour and he thanked fans for "seeing it anyway!"
NEED FOR SPEED
It's safety first as Brad Pitt and son Maddox wear earplugs to check out the MotoGP Italian motorcycling Grand Prix on the Mugello circuit in Italy Sunday.
GEORGE WHO?
After her recent breakup with George Clooney, Sarah Larson is back to her old stamping grounds: Las Vegas. The former cocktail waitress hits up the Palms Place grand opening party Saturday, where she laughed with former coworkers, drank Ketel One in the VIP area and sang along to Pete Wentz's deejay set.
Ciao, Bella!
Tom Cruise carries daughter Suri into a waiting car after enjoying dinner at Italian eatery E. Baldi in Beverly Hills. It's wasn't just a date with dad though – Katie Holmes, her parents, daughter Bella and son Connor were also there.
SHE'S A SURVIVOR
Shania Twain is in good spirits as she visits with family Friday in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. The singer, whose separation from husband Robert "Mutt" Lange was announced on May 15, was reportedly "devastated" by the revelation that Lange was allegedly having an affair with close friend and longtime assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
AGUA MAN
After warming up on the field, soccer star David Beckham takes a time-out to refuel during a training session at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday. Beckham's English team will take on Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly match on Sunday.
'CITY' SLICKERS
It's Anthony and Samantha! On Thursday, the night before Sex and the City hits theaters, costars Mario Cantone and Kim Cattrall pal around at a New York City dinner to celebrate the actress being a Hamptons magazine cover girl.
READY TO JET
While beau Benji Madden rocks the MTV Movie Awards Style Lounge, a demure Paris Hilton heads East, arriving at Japan's Narita International Airport on Friday.
CELEBRATION TIME
Madonna cuts a chic figure during a night out Thursday with Gwyneth Paltrow (not shown) at London's Nobu Berkeley St. restaurant. It's been a happy week for the Material Mom, whose adoption of 2-year-old David Banda was finalized.
ISLAND BEAUTY
Returning to the wild, Penélope Cruz is a standout among her surroundings Thursday as she attends the photo call for her film, Los Abrazos Rotos, on the Spanish island of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.
EARTHLY DELIGHTS
Jessica Simpson, who returned to L.A. showing off her Southern pride, grabs a bite at the Good Earth Restaurant in Studio City, Calif., on Friday.