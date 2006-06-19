Star Tracks - Monday, June 19, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 15

ON THE LOOKOUT

Credit: AFP/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman surveys the audience for a few good women Saturday during her first trip to China as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNIFEM, a United Nations agency dedicated to women's empowerment. Kidman stopped in Shanghai while en route to Sydney, where she plans to wed Keith Urban.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

BABY LOVE

Gwen Stefani gives a lift to her already fashionably attired son Kingston (born May 26) during a Sunday outing to Los Angeles's Griffith Park, where new dad Gavin Rossdale took to the tennis courts.

3 of 15

LOUNGE ACT

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Mischa Barton takes a break from filming Closing the Ring in Toronto to hit a Malibu beach with rocker boyfriend Cisco Adler and pal Nicole Richie on Saturday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BUSS STOP

Credit: RAMEY

Meanwhile Richie gets some licks in with her Pomeranian Foxxy Cleopatra while relaxing on the Malibu beach Saturday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Credit: ALECSEY BOLDESKUL

Heath Ledger provides cushy seating for 7-month-old Matilda as the father-daughter pair keep an eye on the local street scene while mom Michelle Williams (not pictured) browsed inside a Brooklyn, N.Y., frame shop Thursday.

6 of 15

MUCH LOVE

Credit: Theresa Suzuki/iPhoto.ca

Nick Lachey – one of PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelors – takes time out to give back to his fans as he walks the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

STOLEN KISS

Credit: LDP IMAGES

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott play the newlywed game at Sunday's MuchMusic Video Awards, where Spelling was on hand as a presenter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

COLD WATER?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Eva Longoria has a scream of a time while visiting dolphins in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday. The actress and beau Tony Parker took a private jet from San Antonio to the resort town.

Advertisement

9 of 15

THE LIFE AQUATIC

Credit: Baure-Griffin

The Desperate Housewives star and Parker share some one-on-one time with a friendly dolphin in Cabo San Lucas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

BLACK & WHITE

Penelope Cruz shows her acting range – first, her lighter side; then, dark drama – while shooting Friday on the Seville set of the biopic Manolete.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HAND IN HAND

Credit: X17

Mischa Barton, who's been filming Closing the Ring in Toronto, gets back in touch with rocker boyfriend Cisco Adler in Hollywood before grabbing a bite Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

WORKING IT OUT

Credit: Andrew Shawaf, David Buchan/Pacific Coast News

Courteney Cox Arquette tops off the morning with a power walk near her Beverly Hills home Friday. Earlier in the week, she and husband David Arquette celebrated 2-year-old daughter Coco's birthday at Disneyland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

STAGE DIRECTION

Credit: Jeff Christensen/AP

Prince looks for some crowd appreciation Friday during ABC's Good Morning America summer concert series in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

KEEPING IT CASUAL

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash

A low-key Halle Berry heads to West Hollywood to check the renovations on her new home Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

UNDER COVER

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Despite wearing camouflage, Paris Hilton can't hide as she steps out to make an appearance at Macy's department store to unveil her new perfume Friday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff