Star Tracks - Monday, June 19, 2006
ON THE LOOKOUT
Nicole Kidman surveys the audience for a few good women Saturday during her first trip to China as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNIFEM, a United Nations agency dedicated to women's empowerment. Kidman stopped in Shanghai while en route to Sydney, where she plans to wed Keith Urban.
BABY LOVE
Gwen Stefani gives a lift to her already fashionably attired son Kingston (born May 26) during a Sunday outing to Los Angeles's Griffith Park, where new dad Gavin Rossdale took to the tennis courts.
LOUNGE ACT
Mischa Barton takes a break from filming Closing the Ring in Toronto to hit a Malibu beach with rocker boyfriend Cisco Adler and pal Nicole Richie on Saturday.
BUSS STOP
Meanwhile Richie gets some licks in with her Pomeranian Foxxy Cleopatra while relaxing on the Malibu beach Saturday.
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Heath Ledger provides cushy seating for 7-month-old Matilda as the father-daughter pair keep an eye on the local street scene while mom Michelle Williams (not pictured) browsed inside a Brooklyn, N.Y., frame shop Thursday.
MUCH LOVE
Nick Lachey – one of PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelors – takes time out to give back to his fans as he walks the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on Sunday.
STOLEN KISS
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott play the newlywed game at Sunday's MuchMusic Video Awards, where Spelling was on hand as a presenter.
COLD WATER?
Eva Longoria has a scream of a time while visiting dolphins in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday. The actress and beau Tony Parker took a private jet from San Antonio to the resort town.
THE LIFE AQUATIC
The Desperate Housewives star and Parker share some one-on-one time with a friendly dolphin in Cabo San Lucas.
BLACK & WHITE
Penelope Cruz shows her acting range – first, her lighter side; then, dark drama – while shooting Friday on the Seville set of the biopic Manolete.
HAND IN HAND
Mischa Barton, who's been filming Closing the Ring in Toronto, gets back in touch with rocker boyfriend Cisco Adler in Hollywood before grabbing a bite Thursday.
WORKING IT OUT
Courteney Cox Arquette tops off the morning with a power walk near her Beverly Hills home Friday. Earlier in the week, she and husband David Arquette celebrated 2-year-old daughter Coco's birthday at Disneyland.
STAGE DIRECTION
Prince looks for some crowd appreciation Friday during ABC's Good Morning America summer concert series in New York City.
KEEPING IT CASUAL
A low-key Halle Berry heads to West Hollywood to check the renovations on her new home Thursday.
UNDER COVER
Despite wearing camouflage, Paris Hilton can't hide as she steps out to make an appearance at Macy's department store to unveil her new perfume Friday in New York City.