Priyanka Chopra Has a Stylish Sunday, Plus Tom Hanks, Aubrey Plaza & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Sophie Dodd,
Kate Hogan
and Diane J. Cho
June 17, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Priyanka Chopra rocks black and khaki in New York City on Sunday.</p>
Stepping Out

Priyanka Chopra rocks black and khaki in New York City on Sunday.

Peter Parker/SplashNews.com
<p>Tom Hanks pals around with Woody at the European premiere of Disney and Pixar&#8217;s <em>Toy Story 4</em> in London on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
Seeing Double 

Tom Hanks pals around with Woody at the European premiere of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 in London on Sunday. 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
<p><em>Schitt&#8217;s Creek</em> stars Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy strike poses at the MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
Far from the Creek!

Schitt's Creek stars Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy strike poses at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
<p>Aubrey Plaza is all smiles at the 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
All That Glitters

Aubrey Plaza is all smiles at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
<p>Patricia Arquette attends the Italy Sardinia Festival on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
One Hand in Her Pocket

Patricia Arquette attends the Italy Sardinia Festival on Saturday. 

Maurizio D'Avanzo/IPA/Shutterstock
<p>Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls walk the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo in Italy.</p>
Fierce Fashions

Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls walk the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo in Italy.

Estrop/Getty Images
<p>Drake celebrated the Toronto Raptor&#8217;s NBA championship at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas with the Larry O&#8217;Brien NBA Championship Trophy.&nbsp;</p>
Champions!

Drake celebrated the Toronto Raptor's NBA championship at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas with the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. 

David Becker/Getty Images
<p>Taylor Swift joined Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at AEG and Stonewall Inn&rsquo;s pride celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.&nbsp;</p>
We Can't Calm Down

Taylor Swift joined Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at AEG and Stonewall Inn's pride celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
<p>Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba were all smiles at the <em>LA&#8217;s Finest</em> photocall during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo.</p>
Finest Costars

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba were all smiles at the LA's Finest photocall during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage
<p>Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the BLI Summer Jam 2019 at Jones Beach Theater in New York.</p>
Burnin' Up

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the BLI Summer Jam 2019 at Jones Beach Theater in New York.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Zendaya and Sam Levinson attend the New York screening of HBO&#8217;s <em>Euphoria</em>.</p>
Camera Ready

Zendaya and Sam Levinson attend the New York screening of HBO's Euphoria.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
<p><em>L.A.&rsquo;s Finest</em> stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union arrive in halter-neck gowns with mixed prints at the opening ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Friday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.</p>
Costar Coordination

L.A.'s Finest stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union arrive in halter-neck gowns with mixed prints at the opening ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Friday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Mahershala Ali happily greets the crowd at the Ermenegildo Zegna fashion show during Milan Men&rsquo;s Fashion Week on Friday in Milan, Italy.</p>
Think Pink

Mahershala Ali happily greets the crowd at the Ermenegildo Zegna fashion show during Milan Men's Fashion Week on Friday in Milan, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty
<p>Selena Gomez exudes confidence in her Selena Collection for Puma, which launches on Friday, in N.Y.C.</p>
Made in Texas

Selena Gomez exudes confidence in her Selena Collection for Puma, which launches on Friday, in N.Y.C.

MEGA
<p>Gina Rodriguez goes for a swim on Thursday, while out in Maui, Hawaii for the Maui Film Festival.</p>
Summer Sport

Gina Rodriguez goes for a swim on Thursday, while out in Maui, Hawaii for the Maui Film Festival.

MEGA
<p><em>Stranger Things</em>&#8216;&nbsp;Gaten Matarazzo waves hello outside the <em>Today Show</em> on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
Grand Greetings

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo waves hello outside the Today Show on Friday in N.Y.C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Bella Thorne playfully skips down the sidewalk in N.Y.C. on Friday</p>
Sidewalk Snaps

Bella Thorne playfully skips down the sidewalk in N.Y.C. on Friday

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Kate Hudson steals the spotlight at the BVLGARI High Jewelry Exhibition on Thursday in Capri, Italy.</p>
Crown Jewel

Kate Hudson steals the spotlight at the BVLGARI High Jewelry Exhibition on Thursday in Capri, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty
<p>Justin Timberlake hits high notes during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Songwriters Celebration

Justin Timberlake hits high notes during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Larry Busacca/Getty
<p>Joe Manganiello cosies up to wife Sof&iacute;a Vergara at the 2019 Maui Film Festival&rsquo;s Taste of Chocolate event in Wailea, Hawaii on Thursday.</p>
Couples Getaway

Joe Manganiello cosies up to wife Sofía Vergara at the 2019 Maui Film Festival's Taste of Chocolate event in Wailea, Hawaii on Thursday.

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>Keri and Yara Shahidi are mother-daughter goals at the 2019 Women&rsquo;s E3 Summit at the National Museum of African American History &amp; Culture on Thursday in Washington, D.C.</p>
Gorgeous Genes

Keri and Yara Shahidi are mother-daughter goals at the 2019 Women's E3 Summit at the National Museum of African American History & Culture on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Earl Gibson III/Getty
<p>Terry Crews hits the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Terry Crews at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Convos with Crews

Terry Crews hits the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Terry Crews at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty
<p>Paris Jackson walks the catwalk during the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoman show in Florence, Italy on Thursday.</p>
Strut Your Stuff

Paris Jackson walks the catwalk during the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoman show in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids August, Amaya and Andrew take a group photo backstage with the cast of <i>Beetlejuice</i> on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Family Funday

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids August, Amaya and Andrew take a group photo backstage with the cast of Beetlejuice on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Hilary Duff and husband-to-be Matthew Koma go for a sweet stroll through L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Lovers Lane

Hilary Duff and husband-to-be Matthew Koma go for a sweet stroll through L.A. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Duke George joins Erika Christensen, Cole Maness and their kids at Dan Tana&#8217;s a la Cloney Launch at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California on Thursday.</p>
Child's Play

Duke George joins Erika Christensen, Cole Maness and their kids at Dan Tana's a la Cloney Launch at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California on Thursday.

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
<p>Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors for winning the 2019 NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors with a big bottle of champagne on Thursday in Oakland, California.</p>
First-Time Champs

Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors for winning the 2019 NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors with a big bottle of champagne on Thursday in Oakland, California.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
<p>Dick Van Dyke arrives at Feinstein&rsquo;s at Vitello&rsquo;s grand opening in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Suited Up

Dick Van Dyke arrives at Feinstein's at Vitello's grand opening in L.A. on Thursday.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p>Dan Stevens poses at the <i>Legion</i> season 3 premiere after party on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Inside Look

Dan Stevens poses at the Legion season 3 premiere after party on Thursday in L.A.

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock
<p>Christina Milian enjoys an iced coffee from her new dessert truck in Studio City on Thursday.</p>
Refreshments on Wheels

Christina Milian enjoys an iced coffee from her new dessert truck in Studio City on Thursday.

MEGA
<p>Charlie Heaton plays pinball at Roger Daltery&#8217;s The Who Pop Up in London on Thursday.</p>
Aracade Action

Charlie Heaton plays pinball at Roger Daltery's The Who Pop Up in London on Thursday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Bella Thorne sports a monochrome neon pink look out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Poppin' in Pink

Bella Thorne sports a monochrome neon pink look out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Anna Chlumsky reads at the podium during The New York Public Library: 2019 Young Lions Fiction Awards on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Hooked on Books

Anna Chlumsky reads at the podium during The New York Public Library: 2019 Young Lions Fiction Awards on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
<p><em>Harry Potter</em> stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, James Phelps and twin brother Oliver snap a selfie at the Universal Orlando Resort opening celebration of Hagrid&rsquo;s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.</p>
Magical Memories

Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, James Phelps and twin brother Oliver snap a selfie at the Universal Orlando Resort opening celebration of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Tiffani Thiessen looks effortlessly chic in all-white while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Suited Up

Tiffani Thiessen looks effortlessly chic in all-white while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Models Bella and Gigi Hadid show off their sibling style while out and about in Florence, Italy on Thursday.</p>
Sister, Sister

Models Bella and Gigi Hadid show off their sibling style while out and about in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Natalia Vodianova helps smooth Rita Ora&#8217;s train at The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala at Chateau de Coppet on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.&nbsp;</p>
Helping Hand

Natalia Vodianova helps smooth Rita Ora's train at The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala at Chateau de Coppet on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p><em>Men in Black: International</em> Costars Chris Hemsorth and Tessa Thompson visit <em>Sway in the Morning</em> hosted by Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
On Air

Men in Black: International Costars Chris Hemsorth and Tessa Thompson visit Sway in the Morning hosted by Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Lead actor John Malkovich strikes a pose during the photo call for David Mamet&#8217;s play <em>Bitter Wheat</em> on Thursday in London.&nbsp;</p>
Bitter-sweet

Lead actor John Malkovich strikes a pose during the photo call for David Mamet’s play Bitter Wheat on Thursday in London. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all smiles at their reception for the Elephant Family Annual Ball at Clarence House on Thursday in London.&nbsp;</p>
Masquerade Ball

Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all smiles at their reception for the Elephant Family Annual Ball at Clarence House on Thursday in London. 

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a bright orange ensemble at the launch of Bumble&#8217;s new campaign on Thursday in Mumbai, India.&nbsp;</p>
Bold & Bright

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a bright orange ensemble at the launch of Bumble’s new campaign on Thursday in Mumbai, India. 

Prodip Guha/Getty
<p>Miranda Lambert&nbsp;meets up with husband Brendan McLoughlin for a post-shopping spree lunch in downtown New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Lunch Date

Miranda Lambert meets up with husband Brendan McLoughlin for a post-shopping spree lunch in downtown New York City on Wednesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Costars Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher pose at the <em>Shaft</em> opening night party at Cecconi&rsquo;s Miami Beach on Wednesday in Miami.</p>
The Next Generation

Costars Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher pose at the Shaft opening night party at Cecconi’s Miami Beach on Wednesday in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Rihanna shows off her travel style in an all-black look and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at JFK airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Ready for Take Off 

Rihanna shows off her travel style in an all-black look and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at JFK airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

BACKGRID
<p><em>Real Housewives of New York</em>&rsquo;s Tinsley Mortimer celebrates her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux Launch at the Marmara Park Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Cocktails in the City

Real Housewives of New York’s Tinsley Mortimer celebrates her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux Launch at the Marmara Park Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Khalid visits the Nintendo booth at the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Game On

Khalid visits the Nintendo booth at the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

John Sciulli/Getty
<p>Kate Beckinsale leaves an early morning gym session in workout apparel and knee-high boots on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Work it Out

Kate Beckinsale leaves an early morning gym session in workout apparel and knee-high boots on Wednesday in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>TODAY hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly stop by Brooklyn&#8217;s Kick Axe Throwing to bond over beers, barbecue and axe throwing in celebration of Father&#8217;s Day. &#8220;We had a lot of cutting edge humor, but it was a close shave!&#8221; Roker jokes to PEOPLE of the segment, which airs on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Getting "Close"

TODAY hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly stop by Brooklyn’s Kick Axe Throwing to bond over beers, barbecue and axe throwing in celebration of Father’s Day. “We had a lot of cutting edge humor, but it was a close shave!” Roker jokes to PEOPLE of the segment, which airs on Friday. 

Nate Congleton/NBC
<p>Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel catch up with Jermaine Dupri at a dinner in celebration of Dallas Austin being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at Sadelle&rsquo;s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Happy Hello

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel catch up with Jermaine Dupri at a dinner in celebration of Dallas Austin being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at Sadelle’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Julia Stiles looks chic in a red button-down dress after stopping by <em>Today</em> to discuss her show <em>Riviera</em> on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Stylish Stiles

Julia Stiles looks chic in a red button-down dress after stopping by Today to discuss her show Riviera on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Former<em> The Office </em>costars David Denman and John Krasinski watch the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston.&nbsp;</p>
Out of Office 

Former The Office costars David Denman and John Krasinski watch the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston. 

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty
<p>Jamie Chung lights a candle at Ira and Bill DeWitt&rsquo;s Saint Candle launch benefiting St. Jude Children&rsquo;s Research Hospital at Mr. Chow on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Candles for a Cause

Jamie Chung lights a candle at Ira and Bill DeWitt’s Saint Candle launch benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Mr. Chow on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

 

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Haley Joel Osment and sister Emily Osment pose together at the 5th Anniversary Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Sibling Smiles

Haley Joel Osment and sister Emily Osment pose together at the 5th Anniversary Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in L.A.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Gina Rodriguez and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the 2019 Maui Film Festival&rsquo;s Taste of Summer event on Wednesday in Wailea, Hawaii.</p>
Pals in Paradise

Gina Rodriguez and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Summer event on Wednesday in Wailea, Hawaii.

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>French Montana rocks loud colors and bold prints during his night out at LIV Nightclub on Wednesday in Miami.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Low-Key Lavish

French Montana rocks loud colors and bold prints during his night out at LIV Nightclub on Wednesday in Miami.

 

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
<p>Matt Damon and close pal Chris Hemsworth enjoy a night out with their wives at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.</p>
Double Date

Matt Damon and close pal Chris Hemsworth enjoy a night out with their wives at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Billy Porter guest stars on <i>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert </i>on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Fashion Phenom

Billy Porter guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Awkwafina shares a laugh with Amy Heckerling at the New York premiere of A24&rsquo;s <em>The Farewell</em> after party during opening night of the 11th Annual BAMCinemaFest on Wednesday in Brooklyn.&nbsp;</p>
Cracking Up

Awkwafina shares a laugh with Amy Heckerling at the New York premiere of A24’s The Farewell after party during opening night of the 11th Annual BAMCinemaFest on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Aubrey Plaza arrives at The Marc Jacobs SoHo block party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Making Her 'Marc'

Aubrey Plaza arrives at The Marc Jacobs SoHo block party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com
<p>Former <em>Parks and Recreation</em> costars Amy Poehler and Retta reunite at the 2019 Women in Film annual gala presented by Max Mara, with additional support from Delta Air Lines and Lexus, at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Wonder Women

Former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Retta reunite at the 2019 Women in Film annual gala presented by Max Mara, with additional support from Delta Air Lines and Lexus, at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. to promote&nbsp;<em>Stranger Things</em> on Wednesday.</p>
Wink and a Smile

Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. to promote Stranger Things on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Also there on Wednesday: Brown&#8217;s costar, Sadie Sink.</p>
Connect the Dots

Also there on Wednesday: Brown’s costar, Sadie Sink.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
Newlywed Glow

Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.</p>
Irish Eyes

Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.

Debbie Hickey/Getty
<p>St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Got the Blues?

St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
To a Tee

Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

Splash News Online
<p>Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
Wednesday Workout

Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon&#8217;s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.</p>
Baby, Baby

Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand&#8217;s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.</p>
Swing Thing

Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.

Courtesy of FabFitFun
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Money Moves

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.

Ilya Savenok
<p>Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Toy Story 4</em>&nbsp;at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Warm Welcome

Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of &#8220;Hot Ones&#8221; during an episode of <em>The Tonight Show</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Too Hot to Handle?

Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of “Hot Ones” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew&#8217;s Summer Soir&eacute;e in Celebration of the Brand&#8217;s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Stop and Smell the Roses

Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew’s Summer Soirée in Celebration of the Brand’s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com
<p>Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of <em>Men in Black: International</em> at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Summer Sequel

Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of Men in Black: International at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater&#8217;s <em>Much Ado About Nothing</em> in New York City&#8217;s Central Park on Tuesday.</p>
Stage Right

Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Andy Samberg speaks at the <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em> For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Sitcom Stories

Andy Samberg speaks at the Brooklyn Nine-Nine For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p><em>Riverdale</em>&rsquo;s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the<em> InStyle</em> and MaxMara Women in Film event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Adventures of Cheryl & Veronica

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the InStyle and MaxMara Women in Film event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Jon Watts goof off during their <em>Spider-Man: Far from Home</em> press conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.</p>
Three Amigos

Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Jon Watts goof off during their Spider-Man: Far from Home press conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.

Tule/ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock
<p>Felicity Blunt holds hands with husband Stanley Tucci at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo on Tuesday in Florence, Italy.</p>
That's Amore

Felicity Blunt holds hands with husband Stanley Tucci at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo on Tuesday in Florence, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty
<p>Inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Josh Lucas walks the runway on Tuesday in Florence&rsquo;s Piazza della Signoria.</p>
Model Moves

Inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Josh Lucas walks the runway on Tuesday in Florence’s Piazza della Signoria.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty
<p>Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd during his concert at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.</p>
World Tour, Turn Up

Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd during his concert at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.

Luca Piergiovanni/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Kim Kardashian West wears a vintage Dior newspaper-print skirt to Wardrobe.NYC&rsquo;s forthcoming collaboration with Levi&rsquo;s and latest collection release event at Levi&rsquo;s Haus in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Read All About It

Kim Kardashian West wears a vintage Dior newspaper-print skirt to Wardrobe.NYC’s forthcoming collaboration with Levi’s and latest collection release event at Levi’s Haus in L.A. on Tuesday.

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Bieber wears a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line as he takes his new motorcycle for a spin on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
New Ride

Justin Bieber wears a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line as he takes his new motorcycle for a spin on Tuesday in L.A.

Rachpoot/MEGA
<p>Giancarlo Esposito and costar Carla Gugino pose together at the New York City screening of&nbsp;<em>Jett</em>&nbsp;at The Roxy Hotel on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Screen Time

Giancarlo Esposito and costar Carla Gugino pose together at the New York City screening of Jett at The Roxy Hotel on Tuesday. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Billy Crudup enjoys the sunshine while on his phone in N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
Quick Break

Billy Crudup enjoys the sunshine while on his phone in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Cynthia Erivo, in a gown by Chris Gelinas, performs &ldquo;Can You Feel the Love Tonight&rdquo; during the 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
Spreading 'Love'

Cynthia Erivo, in a gown by Chris Gelinas, performs “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” during the 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.</p>
A Royal Welcome

Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the&nbsp;2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.</p>
Prince Charming

New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the 2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.

Andrew Matthews/PA Images
<p>Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.</p>
Sweet Ride

Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow&#8217;s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Set Dressing

Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow’s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Bobby Bank/GC Images
<p><em>Younger</em>&#8216;s Sutton Foster makes her way into&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America&nbsp;</em>in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress.&nbsp;</p>
Flower Power

Younger‘s Sutton Foster makes her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.</p>
Dog Days

Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Mic Drop

Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as <em>Elite Daily</em> and YouTube TV celebrate the new series <em>Grand Hotel</em> with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.</p>
Isn't It Grand?

Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as Elite Daily and YouTube TV celebrate the new series Grand Hotel with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

Matt Petit/ABC
<p>Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater&#8217;s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night.&nbsp;</p>
Theater Lover

Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater’s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night. 

Shahar Azran
<p>Mischa Barton checked out the designer finds while celebrating the launch at What Goes Around Comes Around&#8217;s partnership with eBay at the retailer&#8217;s Soho store.</p>
Vintage Vixen

Mischa Barton checked out the designer finds while celebrating the launch at What Goes Around Comes Around’s partnership with eBay at the retailer’s Soho store.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
<p>Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix&rsquo;s <em>Murder Mystery</em> at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.</p>
Partners in Crime

Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty
<p>Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the <em>Shaft</em> premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.</p>
Classic Beauty

Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the Shaft premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
<p>Drake chats with TV personality Doris Burke before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday in Toronto.</p>
Basketball Banter

Drake chats with TV personality Doris Burke before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty
<p>Jessica Biel steps out in a black crop top and trendy leopard-print skirt in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Leopard Lover

Jessica Biel steps out in a black crop top and trendy leopard-print skirt in L.A. on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>The stars of <em>The Dead Don&rsquo;t Die &mdash; </em>Chlo&euml; Sevigny, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez &mdash; pose for a group photo at the N.Y.C. premiere on Monday.</p>
Zombie Zone

The stars of The Dead Don’t Die — Chloë Sevigny, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez — pose for a group photo at the N.Y.C. premiere on Monday.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock
<p>David Arquette brings son Charlie West as his date to the&nbsp;<em>Saving Flora</em>&nbsp;premiere in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Father-Son Outing

David Arquette brings son Charlie West as his date to the Saving Flora premiere in L.A. on Monday.

Action Press/MediaPunch
<p>Ashley Tisdale finishes up a workout in Studio City, California, on Monday.</p>
Work It

Ashley Tisdale finishes up a workout in Studio City, California, on Monday.

BACKGRID
<p>Aidy Bryant joins Fred Armisen at the HBO&rsquo;s <em>Los Espookys</em>&rsquo; N.Y.C. special screening on Monday.</p>
Comedy Comrades

Aidy Bryant joins Fred Armisen at the HBO’s Los Espookys’ N.Y.C. special screening on Monday.

Andrew H. Walker/HBO/Shutterstock
<p>David Burtka chats with husband Neil Patrick Harris on <em>Mash Up</em> at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City.</p>
Loving Look

David Burtka chats with husband Neil Patrick Harris on Mash Up at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Kelly Sawyer, Nicole Richie, Jamie Mizrahi and Rachel Zoe snap a selfie on Monday at the F&ecirc;te Maisonette and Yumi event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
Picture It

Kelly Sawyer, Nicole Richie, Jamie Mizrahi and Rachel Zoe snap a selfie on Monday at the Fête Maisonette and Yumi event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. 

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
<p>Michael Sheen tests his trivia skills during an episode of <em>The Chase for Soccer Aid</em>, which will air in London on Friday.</p>
Quiz Show Scaries

Michael Sheen tests his trivia skills during an episode of The Chase for Soccer Aid, which will air in London on Friday.

ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Miles Teller poses with costar Jena Malone at the&nbsp;<em>Too Old to Die Young</em>&nbsp;TV show screening afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Young Crowd

Miles Teller poses with costar Jena Malone at the Too Old to Die Young TV show screening afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
<p>Julianna Margulies, Carla Gugino, Connie Britton and Malin Akerman arrive at the African Children&rsquo;s Choir&rsquo;s 10th anniversary ChangeMakers gala on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Fundraiser Favorites

Julianna Margulies, Carla Gugino, Connie Britton and Malin Akerman arrive at the African Children’s Choir’s 10th anniversary ChangeMakers gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty
<p>Arturo Castro takes the mic at the <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> and Comedy Central screening of <em>Alternatino with Arturo Castro</em> at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Panel Talk

Arturo Castro takes the mic at the Entertainment Weekly and Comedy Central screening of Alternatino with Arturo Castro at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Hilaria Baldwin gazes at husband Alec at the 23rd&nbsp;Annual Ace Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Foot Pop

Hilaria Baldwin gazes at husband Alec at the 23rd Annual Ace Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Brian Tyree Henry stops by Monday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em>&nbsp;in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Great Guest

Brian Tyree Henry stops by Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
<p>Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union get all dressed up for a photo call for their show <em>L.A.&#8217;s Finest </em>at Villa Magna hotel in Madrid on Monday.</p>
Dressed to Impress

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union get all dressed up for a photo call for their show L.A.’s Finest at Villa Magna hotel in Madrid on Monday.

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
<p>Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson crack up at SiriusXM&#8217;s Town Hall with the cast of <em>Shaft,</em> hosted by Sway Calloway, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Laugh In

Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson crack up at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Shaft, hosted by Sway Calloway, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Bella Thorne celebrated TAO Group CMO Pavan Pardasani&rsquo;s birthday at The Highlight Room in Hollywood.</p>
Party People

Bella Thorne celebrated TAO Group CMO Pavan Pardasani’s birthday at The Highlight Room in Hollywood.

Jennifer Johnson
<p>Cindy Crawford stays shielded from the rain during a Monday walk with her family in New York City.</p>
Taking Cover

Cindy Crawford stays shielded from the rain during a Monday walk with her family in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen get together on Monday at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena.</p>
Four of a Kind

Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen get together on Monday at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Host Liam Payne attends the <em>British GQ</em> London Fashion Week Men&#8217;s dinner with HUGO during at Berners Tavern on Monday evening.</p>
Style-eyes

Host Liam Payne attends the British GQ London Fashion Week Men’s dinner with HUGO during at Berners Tavern on Monday evening.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Diddy mans the mic on Saturday during a baseball game with son Quincy Brown at a private school in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Play Ball!

Diddy mans the mic on Saturday during a baseball game with son Quincy Brown at a private school in Los Angeles. 

Christian Arias
<p>Malin &Aring;kerman attends The Official National Ros&eacute; Day celebration on Saturday hosted by Bodv&aacute;r House of Ros&eacute; at Marina Del Rey Hotel in California.</p>
Raise a Glass

Malin Åkerman attends The Official National Rosé Day celebration on Saturday hosted by Bodvár House of Rosé at Marina Del Rey Hotel in California.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bodvár - House of Rosés
<p>Ryan Seacrest takes the mic to host his Polished by Dr. Lancer panel at QVC&rsquo;s Beauty Bash in Philadelphia on Friday.</p>
Talk to Me

Ryan Seacrest takes the mic to host his Polished by Dr. Lancer panel at QVC’s Beauty Bash in Philadelphia on Friday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for QVC
<p>&ldquo;Cry Pretty&rdquo; singer Carrie Underwood performs on day 2 of the CMA Music Festival on Friday in Nashville.</p>
Sing 'Pretty'

“Cry Pretty” singer Carrie Underwood performs on day 2 of the CMA Music Festival on Friday in Nashville.

Andrew Wendowski for imageSPACE/MediaPunch
<p>Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley leg pop while posing for photos at the Women in Conservation event dinner at Milk Studios in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
Gala Gals

Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley leg pop while posing for photos at the Women in Conservation event dinner at Milk Studios in L.A. on Saturday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde show love at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend party and show on Saturday at the Spring Center in Kansas City.</p>
Cute Couple

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde show love at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend party and show on Saturday at the Spring Center in Kansas City.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Mandy Moore proudly poses next to her cover at the <em>L.A.</em> <em>Confidential </em>Impact Awards at the Line Hotel on Sunday in L.A.</p>
Cover Girl

Mandy Moore proudly poses next to her cover at the L.A. Confidential Impact Awards at the Line Hotel on Sunday in L.A.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>Keanu Reeves surprises fans by announcing his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday in Los Angeles.</p>
Good Gamer

Keanu Reeves surprises fans by announcing his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Christian Petersen/Getty
<p>Grand Marshal Ricky Martin waves a flag at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Puerto Rican Pride

Grand Marshal Ricky Martin waves a flag at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday in New York City. 

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Molly Sims and her children Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas celebrate the Nordstrom x Maisonette Pop-In launch at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday</p>
Kids and Crafts

Molly Sims and her children Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas celebrate the Nordstrom x Maisonette Pop-In launch at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday

MOVI Inc
<p><em>Network</em> star Bryan Cranston &mdash; winner of the award for lead actor in a play &mdash; gets goofy during the opening number at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
Winning Stance

Network star Bryan Cranston — winner of the award for lead actor in a play — gets goofy during the opening number at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan look chic at a Tony Awards afterparty for <em>What the Constitution Means to Me</em> and the Tony-winning revival of<em>&nbsp;Oklahoma!</em> at 48 Lounge on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
Broadway Bash

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan look chic at a Tony Awards afterparty for What the Constitution Means to Me and the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! at 48 Lounge on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Marion Cotillard snacks on ice cream at the 2019 Roland Garros men&rsquo;s international tennis finals in Paris on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
Sweet Treat

Marion Cotillard snacks on ice cream at the 2019 Roland Garros men’s international tennis finals in Paris on Sunday. 

BACKGRID
<p>Justin Theroux walks through N.Y.C.&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday wearing a vintage Alicia Keys concert tee with distressed jeans and black boots.</p>
Leisure Look

Justin Theroux walks through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday wearing a vintage Alicia Keys concert tee with distressed jeans and black boots.

The Image Direct
<p>Kate Beckinsale wears a full Moschino look for the brand&#8217;s Spring/Summer &#8217;20 Menswear and Women&#8217;s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.</p>
Fashion Statement

Kate Beckinsale wears a full Moschino look for the brand’s Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Suki Waterhouse seemingly channels Drew Barrymore&#8217;s <em>Scream</em> character at the Moschino Spring/Summer &#8217;20 Menswear and Women&#8217;s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.</p>
Who's There?

Suki Waterhouse seemingly channels Drew Barrymore’s Scream character at the Moschino Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
<p>Kel Mitchell is all smiles at Nickelodeon&rsquo;s screening of&nbsp;<em>All That</em>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<em>Good Burger</em>&nbsp;at the Chop Shop on Saturday in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
Good Stuff

Kel Mitchell is all smiles at Nickelodeon’s screening of All That and Good Burger at the Chop Shop on Saturday in Chicago. 

Timothy Hiatt/Getty
<p>Kevin Bacon rocks a pair of shades on the <em>City on a Hill </em>screening carpet during the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday.</p>
Cool, Calm, Collected

Kevin Bacon rocks a pair of shades on the City on a Hill screening carpet during the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
<p>Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate Ros&eacute; Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu.&nbsp;</p>
Rosé All Day

Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate Rosé Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. 

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
<p>Original&nbsp;<em>Beetlejuice</em>&nbsp;star Catherine O&rsquo;Hara poses with Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical adaptation of the movie on Broadway on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
Colliding Casts

Original Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara poses with Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical adaptation of the movie on Broadway on Saturday. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Halsey strikes a pose at A Capital&rsquo;s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.</p>
Back at It

Halsey strikes a pose at A Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Matrix/MediaPunch
<p>Costars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin arrive at the N.Y.C. ATAS screening for Netflix&rsquo;s <em>GLOW</em> on Friday.</p>
Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Costars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin arrive at the N.Y.C. ATAS screening for Netflix’s GLOW on Friday.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock
<p>Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp on Saturday in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.</p>
Humanitarian with Heart

Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp on Saturday in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images
<p>C&eacute;line Dion <a href="https://people.com/music/celine-dion-ends-her-16-year-vegas-residency-with-emotional-last-show-debuts-new-song/">ends her 16-year Las Vegas residency</a> at The Colosseum and celebrates with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.</p>
Final Bow

Céline Dion ends her 16-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum and celebrates with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
<p><em>Late Night</em>&#8216;s Mindy Kaling speaks at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.</p>
Late Night Talks

Late Night‘s Mindy Kaling speaks at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images
<p>Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attend the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
Belles of the Ball

Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attend the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday. 

Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images
<p>Keith Urban and Lil Nas X <a href="https://people.com/country/keith-urban-lil-nas-x-billy-ray-cyrus-old-town-road-cma-fest/">perform</a> with Billy Ray Cyrus during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday.</p>
Old Town Road

Keith Urban and Lil Nas X perform with Billy Ray Cyrus during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday.

John Shearer/Getty Images
<p>Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas have a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.</p>
Solitary Men

Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas have a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images
<p>Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attend the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries <em>Les Mis&eacute;rables</em> in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Showtime

Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attend the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries Les Misérables in Los Angeles on Saturday.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Lisa Vanderpump makes her first red carpet appearance since announcing her departure from&nbsp;<em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,&nbsp;</em>stepping out at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood over the weekend.</p>
Housewife No More

Lisa Vanderpump makes her first red carpet appearance since announcing her departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stepping out at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
<p>Rihanna touches down in New York City on Saturday in an all-white ensemble.</p>
Girl Better Have My Luggage

Rihanna touches down in New York City on Saturday in an all-white ensemble.

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com
<p>Ahead of <em>Toy Story 4</em>&#8216;s release, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visit Toy Story Land at Disney&#8217;s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.</p>
Gang's All Here!

Ahead of Toy Story 4‘s release, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visit Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

John Parra/Getty Images
