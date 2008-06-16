Star Tracks - Monday, June 16, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

GOODWILL HUNTING

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Ben Affleck puts himself in the middle of a worthy photo op at the OneXOne gala Saturday in Calgary. Affleck, who hosted the fund-raiser (which aids children's charities in Canada and around the world), told the media, "Whether it's being a father, or just feeling connected to people . . . I've been spending a lot of time trying to learn about Africa and the developing world."

MALE BONDING

Credit: Jackson Lee/Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

After a weekend together in Toronto, Lance Armstrong spends his Father's Day bonding with Kate Hudson and her other main man, 4-year-old son Ryder, during a Sunday afternoon outing with the couple's children (including Armstrong's son Luke, 8, and 6-year-old twin girls Grace and Isabelle) in New York City.

TOUGH ENOUGH

Credit: Fred Thornhill/Reuters/Landov

Rihanna ruffles up the crowd in her tough-girl getup Sunday at Toronto's MuchMusic Video Awards, where the singer nabbed two awards – for best international video artist for her hit "Don't Stop the Music" and for most watched video for "Umbrella."

DRESSING THE PART

Credit: Fame Pictures

Following her stunning appearance at Cannes, Michelle Williams steps out in period garb as she continues shooting her '50s-era thriller Shutter Island Saturday in Boston. The film, about a murderer who disappears from a mental hospital, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

BABY GIRL'S ON FIRST

Credit: Novo/Steve/Jason/ National Photo Group

Eight-month-old Valentina gets mom Salma Hayek all to herself Friday during a mommy-and-me lunch date at L.A. eatery Joan's on Third.

THE RUNAROUND

Credit: Clasos/ Splash News Online

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley cut right to the chase Sunday during a day of sunbathing on the beach in Mexico.

POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE

Credit: Kimberly White/Reuters/Landov

Oprah Winfrey is in a celebratory mood Sunday at Stanford University's commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, Calif. The talk-show maven – who topped Forbes magazine's celebrity power list for the second year in a row – told the graduating seniors: "I like money. It's good for buying things. What you want is money with meaning. Meaning is what brings real richness to your life."

RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Eva Longoria-Parker and husband Tony Parker, who were in Paris last weekend, hit the City of Light's streets Saturday for some shopping before rooting for Tony's brother T.J. in a French-league basketball game.

KISSY FACE

Credit: ST.Clair-Macpherson/Splash News Online

Heidi Klum gets in one last kiss with husband Seal before parting ways for the day in New York City on Friday afternoon.

WALKING TALL

Credit: INF

Livening up her all-white ensemble with a colorful Dolce amp Gabbana bag, a smiling Beyoncé Knowles strides out of N.Y.C. eatery Bar Pitti on Friday, where she lunched with husband Jay-Z (not pictured).

WATER BABIES

Credit: Jae Donnelly/INF

After cooling off with a couple of ice cream cones earlier in the week, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian show off their sexy swimsuits Thursday before hitting the pool at Monaco's Hotel Hermitage.

GUT INSTINCT

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX Online

Lindsay Lohan lets her prosthetic baby bump lead the way on the Encino, Calif., set of her latest flick, Labor Pains on Thursday. In the flick, Lohan plays a woman who fakes a pregnancy to avoid getting fired.

DADDY DUTIES

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Matthew McConaughey keeps pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves close Friday after a routine visit to their doctor's office in Santa Monica, Calif.

RIDING THE WAVES

Credit: Starsurf / Splash News Online

Enjoying the clear blue surf, former 007 Pierce Brosnan finds perfect balance while paddleboarding with his kids in Hawaii on Thursday.

SAY 'CHEERS!'

Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix

Solange Knowles raises her glass with friends and mother Tina Knowles (not pictured) while celebrating the upcoming release of her CD,Sol-Angel and the Hadley Sweet Dreams, at a New York City bash sponsored by Hennessy on Thursday.

By People Staff