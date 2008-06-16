Star Tracks - Monday, June 16, 2008
GOODWILL HUNTING
Ben Affleck puts himself in the middle of a worthy photo op at the OneXOne gala Saturday in Calgary. Affleck, who hosted the fund-raiser (which aids children's charities in Canada and around the world), told the media, "Whether it's being a father, or just feeling connected to people . . . I've been spending a lot of time trying to learn about Africa and the developing world."
MALE BONDING
After a weekend together in Toronto, Lance Armstrong spends his Father's Day bonding with Kate Hudson and her other main man, 4-year-old son Ryder, during a Sunday afternoon outing with the couple's children (including Armstrong's son Luke, 8, and 6-year-old twin girls Grace and Isabelle) in New York City.
TOUGH ENOUGH
Rihanna ruffles up the crowd in her tough-girl getup Sunday at Toronto's MuchMusic Video Awards, where the singer nabbed two awards – for best international video artist for her hit "Don't Stop the Music" and for most watched video for "Umbrella."
DRESSING THE PART
Following her stunning appearance at Cannes, Michelle Williams steps out in period garb as she continues shooting her '50s-era thriller Shutter Island Saturday in Boston. The film, about a murderer who disappears from a mental hospital, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.
BABY GIRL'S ON FIRST
Eight-month-old Valentina gets mom Salma Hayek all to herself Friday during a mommy-and-me lunch date at L.A. eatery Joan's on Third.
THE RUNAROUND
Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley cut right to the chase Sunday during a day of sunbathing on the beach in Mexico.
POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE
Oprah Winfrey is in a celebratory mood Sunday at Stanford University's commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, Calif. The talk-show maven – who topped Forbes magazine's celebrity power list for the second year in a row – told the graduating seniors: "I like money. It's good for buying things. What you want is money with meaning. Meaning is what brings real richness to your life."
RETURN ENGAGEMENT
Eva Longoria-Parker and husband Tony Parker, who were in Paris last weekend, hit the City of Light's streets Saturday for some shopping before rooting for Tony's brother T.J. in a French-league basketball game.
KISSY FACE
Heidi Klum gets in one last kiss with husband Seal before parting ways for the day in New York City on Friday afternoon.
WALKING TALL
Livening up her all-white ensemble with a colorful Dolce amp Gabbana bag, a smiling Beyoncé Knowles strides out of N.Y.C. eatery Bar Pitti on Friday, where she lunched with husband Jay-Z (not pictured).
WATER BABIES
After cooling off with a couple of ice cream cones earlier in the week, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian show off their sexy swimsuits Thursday before hitting the pool at Monaco's Hotel Hermitage.
GUT INSTINCT
Lindsay Lohan lets her prosthetic baby bump lead the way on the Encino, Calif., set of her latest flick, Labor Pains on Thursday. In the flick, Lohan plays a woman who fakes a pregnancy to avoid getting fired.
DADDY DUTIES
Matthew McConaughey keeps pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves close Friday after a routine visit to their doctor's office in Santa Monica, Calif.
RIDING THE WAVES
Enjoying the clear blue surf, former 007 Pierce Brosnan finds perfect balance while paddleboarding with his kids in Hawaii on Thursday.
SAY 'CHEERS!'
Solange Knowles raises her glass with friends and mother Tina Knowles (not pictured) while celebrating the upcoming release of her CD,Sol-Angel and the Hadley Sweet Dreams, at a New York City bash sponsored by Hennessy on Thursday.