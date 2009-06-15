Star Tracks: Monday, June 15, 2009
BEACH BABES
It looks like they're going strong! The Hills star Audrina Patridge gets a hand from on-again BMX-rider boyfriend Corey Bohan while on vacation in Mexico on Sunday. The couple got cozy in Las Vegas last weekend, sparking rumors of a reignited romance.
ACROSS THE POND
Cheers! Britney Spears and sons Sean Preston, 3½, and Jayden James, 2½, take time out from the pop star's European tour to do some shopping at Hamleys Toy Shop in London on Monday. Spears next hits the stage Wednesday in Manchester, England, before heading to Ireland and France with her re-mixed show.
LIFE'S A BEACH
In matching green T-shirts, Matthew McConaughey and his 11-month-old son Levi spend a day in the sand and sun of Malibu on Friday.
INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY
A stunning Halle Berry (in a one-shoulder Marchesa gown) makes a glamorous arrival at the opening ceremony of the 12th annual Shanghai International Film Festival in China on Saturday.
FIT IN PRINTS
A stylish Nicole Richie enjoys one-on-one time with her little lady, 17-month-old daughter Harlow, during a shopping trip in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
GUITAR HERO
Kenny Chesney sports his signature cowboy hat while revving up the crowd at the 2009 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday. The country star – along with favorites Taylor Swift, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts – performed over the course of the four-day festival to raise money for music education.
BALANCING ACT
All eyes on her! Paris Hilton is the center of attention while hosting a party at nightclub mur.mur in Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel, Casino amp Spa on Saturday. The heiress grooved to tunes like Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believing."
GAME FACE
Chris Brown, his brother Quincy and singer Teyana Taylor get goofy with the Orlando Magic's mascot, Stuff, at game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Amway Arena in Orlando on Sunday. But their star power wasn't enough to help the hometown team: Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers beat the Magic 99-86 to take the NBA title.
PEACE OUT
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long join in the good vibrations at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., where they heard Bon Iver play on Saturday.
GOOD HUMOR
Jennifer Aniston poked fun at her movie roles and love life during Women in Film's star-studded Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
FREE WHEELIN'
Patrick Dempsey takes a backseat and enjoys the view from a parade route in Le Mans, France, on Friday. The actor is in town to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race this weekend.
CIAO, ITALIA!
After a girls' night out with pal Fergie earlier this week, hands-on mom Kate Hudson spends a leisurely day with her camera-toting tot Ryder, 5, while on vacation Friday in Italy.
PRETTY PIXIES
Fairy tales do come true! Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez enjoys a meet and greet with Tinkerbell Thursday as the duo introduced Disneyland's "Summer Nightastic!" after-dark entertainment in Anaheim, Calif. Next up for Gomez: The Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program, airing June 26.
CONSTRUCTION ZONE
Kate Gosselin celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary by helping her little builders put together their very own pint-sized playland Friday outside their home in Wernersville, Pa.
Check out our photo album of the Gosselins' decade together!
IN THE HOODIE
Taking cover under his trusty hoodie, a bearded Chris Pine keeps his kicks on hand as he makes a morning coffee run in Silver Lake, Calif., on Friday.
IN GOOD COMPANY
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen costars Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox keep each other close at hand while promoting their summer action flick at the George V Hotel in Paris. The day before, the cozy costars shared a laugh at the film's Seoul premiere.
CHIC HAPPENS
Mariah Carey cuts a stylish figure in a black top and dark denims as she arrives at London's Dorchester Hotel on Friday.