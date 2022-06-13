Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton Perform Together During L.A. Pride, Plus Cardi B, John Stamos and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated June 13, 2022 10:33 AM

An Iconic Pride Collab

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera take the stage together during L.A. Pride in the Park on June 11. 

Selfie Time

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

John Stamos snaps a selfie on the red carpet of the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards with Kelly Rizzo, who accepted The Impact Award on behalf of her husband, the late Bob Saget, in L.A. on June 12. 

Stage Presence

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cardi B performs during 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen attend the FYC "Clips + Conversation" event for Hulu's Pam & Tommy in L.A. on June 12. 

Showing Her Pride

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Paula Abdul waves from the back of a convertible during the L.A. Pride Parade on June 12. 

Getting Carrie'd Away

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Carrie Underwood performs at the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11. 

Get Up and DNCE

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

JinJoo Lee and Joe Jonas of DNCE perform at the Capital Pride concert and festival on June 12 in Washington, D.C. 

Need a Hand?

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Padma Lakshmi has her arms full after the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in L.A., where she took home awards for best competition series, best culinary show and best show host on June 12. 

Posing Pro

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Zoe Saldana arrives at the L.A. premiere of the HBO Max Original Series Gordita Chronicles on June 12. 

Dazed and Confused

Credit: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Dove Cameron, Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae attend the premiere of Vengeance during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.

Having a Ball

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Becky G. performs on stage during Governors Ball 2022 at Citi Field in N.Y.C. on June 12. 

Block Party Ready

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for CTAOP

Jeff Goldblum and Charlize Theron attend Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at the Universal Studios Backlot in L.A. on June 11. 

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Martin Short and Selena Gomez attend Hulu's Only Murders In The Building 'For Your Consideration' event in L.A. on June 11. 

Dream On

Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Peter Dinklage attends the screening of American Dreamer during the 2022 Tribeca Festival in N.Y.C. on June 11. 

In Conversation

Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Bowen Yang and Julio Torres attend a conversation at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on June 11. 

Hot in Herre

Credit: Ed Rode/Getty for Spotify

T.I. stops by to check out Nelly's late-night closing set at Spotify House during CMA Fest on June 11 at Ole Red in Nashville. 

Actors Abroad

Credit: Maurizio D'Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas get all dressed up for the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari, Italy, on June 9.

Break a Sweat

Credit: Devin Groody

Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea hosts Fitness at Fest with client Tyler Hubbard on Bridgestone Arena Plaza on June 10 at CMA Fest in Nashville. The $10 registration fee will be donated to the CMA Foundation.

Short Story

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Doja Cat goes glam for an ELLE Women in Music celebration in her honor, presented by Dolce & Gabbana, at Olivetta in West Hollywood on June 9.

Boys' Night

Credit: Ed Rode/Getty for Spotify

Dan Smyers (l) and Shay Mooney (r)  of Dan + Shay grab a drink with Dustin Lynch (c) after their late-night Spotify House sets on June 10 at Ole Red in Nashville.

Sign On

Credit: Leatal Cohen, Pic and Petal for L.E.A.F

Busy Philipps walks through the 2nd annual L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers in New York City's Meatpacking District on June 10, stopping by a Flower Flash by Lewis Miller of Lewis Miller Design.

Mic Check

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty for Spotify

Brett Eldredge performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.

With Pride

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Tyra Banks looks effortlessly cool on June 9 at the Discovery+ Pride celebration during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.

Get Carded

Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty

Chris Lane attends the My GM Rewards Card Appreciation Event at CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville on June 10. 

Beauty and the Feast

Credit: Aloisia Beauty

Sophia Culpo hosts Aloisia Beauty's new collection launch luncheon at Cielo Farms in Malibu on June 9.

Sing Thing

Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty

Luann de Lesseps performs onstage during her Countess Cabaret tour stop at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on June 9. 

Pink Lady

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Lucy Boynton sports a smile on June 9 at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon.

All Dressed Up

Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Naomi Watts turns heads in N.Y.C. on June 9 en route to The Fragrance Foundation Awards at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater.

In Your Eyes

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Machine Gun Kelly gives fiancée Megan Fox an adoring glance on June 9 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Taurus in N.Y.C.

Flipping Out

Credit: Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Dua Lipa's hair defies gravity on June 9 as she kicks off weekend two of the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona.

Turn Up the Volume

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TNT

Gwen Stefani, in a stunning gown, grabs the mic on June 9 during the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Icon Status

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Carol Burnett and honoree Julie Andrews take their seats at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 9.

Totally Triumphant

Credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com /MEGA

Jane Seymour arrives with arms wide open on June 9 at the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Happy Face

Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

David Duchovny speaks onstage about his novel The Reservoir at Town Hall Seattle on June 9.

Scene Setters

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper go back in time on June 9 while filming scenes for Maestro in N.Y.C.

Center Stage

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Demi Lovato is the center of attention on June 9 during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Sheer Madness

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Halsey goes out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on June 9.

Round of A-Paws

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker speaks at her Kittenish fashion show during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville on June 9.

Party People

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for 2022 Tribeca Festival

Danny Pudi, Jon Hamm and Christopher Heyerdahl attend the Tribeca Festival afterparty for Corner Office in N.Y.C. on June 9.

Drink Up!

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Chandon

Joan Smalls fills her glass at The Chandon Garden Spritz Secret Garden pop-up on June 9 in Washington, D.C.

Sea Something

Credit: The Convergence / Elise Orlowski

On June 8, supermodel and activist Amber Valletta hosts United Nations World Oceans Day 2022 with the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, with the contribution of Oceanic Global, made possible by La Mer.

Tee Time

Credit: BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Dakota Johnson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 9 in a summery tee and jeans combo.

Tiffany Blue

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Gal Gadot attends the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s new exhibition, Vision & Virtuosity, at the Saatchi Gallery in London on June 9. 

Girls' Night Out

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the Tiffany & Co. event in London on June 9, Florence Pugh and Rachel Zegler. 

Think Pink

Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on June 8.

Raise a Glass

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera is the toast of the town on June 8 at the Fun Wine Los Angeles Pride pop-up at Momenti. 

That's the Key

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Presents / Resorts World Las Vegas

Katy Perry receives the key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8.

Color Up

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Keke Palmer looks out of this world on June 8 at the Los Angeles premiere of Lightyear. 

Flower Child

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lopez is thinking spring on June 8 while out in N.Y.C. 

Dressed to Impress

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Ariana DeBose and Zendaya make for a glamorous pair inside the TIME 100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 8.

All the Feels

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Taika Waititi and Simu Liu share a silly moment on the red carpet of the TIME 100 Gala at New York City's Lincoln Center on June 8.

Peace Offering

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Andrew Garfield dons a tux on June 8 at the annual TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. 

Table Talk

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Inside the gala, Tyra Banks and Amanda Seyfried hang with TIME executive editor Dan Macsai. 

Legends Only

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Julie Andrews has the seat of honor on June 8 at a private cocktail reception celebrating her American Film Institute life achievement honor at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles. 

So Happy Together

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NRDC

Veep costars Tony Hale and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunite on June 7 at the NRDC Night of Comedy benefit, honoring the actress, at Neuehouse Los Angeles. 

Fierce Photobomb

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Look out! Al Roker, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum have a scary pal lurking nearby for a segment on Today about Jurassic World: Dominion in N.Y.C. on June 8.

Old Hat

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a moment on June 8 at the Los Angeles tastemaker event for FX's The Old Man season 1 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

To the Point

Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden sits down for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on June 8 on Kimmel's eponymous talk show in L.A. 

Ride the Wave

Credit: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

A casual Gigi Hadid runs errands in N.Y.C. on June 8.

City Pretty

Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Anne Hathaway sports a smile while leaving her New York City hotel on June 7.

Music Man

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Thomas Rhett gets the crowd going on June 7 at the SiriusXM and Pandora LIVE event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. 

Serious Star

Credit: Ryan West/Getty

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley receives the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 8.

Warm Welcome

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kyra Sedgwick, Katie Holmes and Rufus Wainwright put their heads together at the jury welcome lunch during day one of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at City Winery in N.Y.C. on June 8.

Power Lunch

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Robert DeNiro and Whoopi Goldberg attend the jury welcome lunch during day one of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at City Winery in N.Y.C. on June 8.

Meeting of the Minds

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Famed directors Martin Scorsese and George Lucas attend the MoMA Party in the Garden in New York City on June 7. 

Three's Company

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Romola Garai, Alicia von Rittberg and Jessica Raine attend STARZ's Becoming Elizabeth New York City premiere event at The Plaza in N.Y.C. on June 7. 

Star Sighting

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Evans greets photographers outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 7.

Mic Check

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy and cousin Jenna Perusich talk up their new home improvement show The Great Giveback at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Colorful Couple

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take a walk through N.Y.C. on June 7.

