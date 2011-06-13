Star Tracks: Monday, June 13, 2011
MAESTRA MALA
Cameron Diaz shows off her stylish lesson plan Monday while promoting Bad Teacher (which costars ex Justin Timberlake) in Madrid, Spain.
SHORTS STOP
Who wears short shorts? Peter Sarsgaard, who books a running date with famous brother-in-law Jake Gyllenhaal in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
SWEET EMOTION
She may miss , but Kendra Wilkinson celebrates her 26th birthday in over-the-top style Saturday at PURE nightclub in Las Vegas.
A TONY NIGHT
Daniel Radcliffe and Matthew Broderick join forces backstage at Sunday night's Tony Awards in New York City, where the musical comedy The Book of Mormon maintained its holy domination.
SUIT HIM UP
Robert Pattinson gets all polished up for his new movie Cosmopolis, which continues to shoot in Toronto on Sunday.
SOCIAL 'BUTTERFLIES'
Jennifer Garner attends the 10th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball alongside newly engaged pal Molly Sims in L.A. on Saturday.
FLIGHT JACKET
Beyoncé Knowles arrives in a functional black-and-white ensemble at the airport in Nice, France, on Sunday. Accompanied by her mother Tina Knowles (not pictured), the singer waved to fans before climbing into a waiting car.
PUP STARS
The dog days of summer never looked so good! Kim Kardashian joins her new fiancé, budding reality star Kris Humphries, and a pair of pooches at a park in Los Angeles on Saturday.
FAB HATTERS
She's a busy woman! After celebrating the Queen's official birthday in London, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets up with her sister Pippa Middleton for the wedding of friends Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin in Berkshire, England, on Saturday.
CITY WALK
Katie Holmes plays it cool in sunglasses as she steps out for another lunch date Friday in Beverly Hills.
BEACH BABES
Leaving wife Pink at home, new dad Carey Hart spends some quality time with week-old daughter Willow Sage in Malibu on Friday.
LET'S GET PHYSICAL
Jennifer Lopez sports a comfy set of sweats as she arrives to a dance studio in London on Friday, in advance of her performance at Sunday's Summertime Ball.
WELL READ
Las Vegas's newest show girl Shania Twain gets back to the books Friday, signing copies of her memoir From This Moment On at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
ON THE DOT
Newly engaged Nikki Reed dons a flirty polka-dot frock on Friday for the 8th annual Inspiration Awards at the Beverly Hills Hilton, which honored Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke.
MEALS ON WHEELS
Hope you're hungry! With her new locks, Whitney Port stops by the Schnitzel amp Things food truck for some street eats and a bottle of Snapple in New York City on Friday.
GAME FACES
The eyes have it! Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn sport sleek 3D specs on Thursday while test-driving the new PlayStation Vita at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.