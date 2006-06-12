Star Tracks - Monday, June 12, 2006
MALIBU FAMILY
Britney Spears – who recently told Matt Lauer that husband Kevin Federline "helps" her – proves it by letting him take charge of 9-month-old Sean Preston near their Malibu home Sunday. It's the first time since March 25 that the on-the-go couple have been photographed together.
HOLA, NUEVA YORK!
Grand Marshal Marc Anthony shares the spotlight at New York City's Puerto Rican Day parade Sunday with wife Jennifer Lopez – who made a surprise appearance (in Roberto Cavalli). "I've never tried to hide the fact that I'm Latina," Lopez told People en Espanol recently. "With the Latino community, I am theirs. I do belong to them – that's who I am."
BOTTOMS UP
Denise Richards makes a splash Friday at the one-year anniversary celebration for the Pussycat Dolls Lounge at PURE nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday.
NEW LOVE?
Meanwhile, the following evening, soon-to-be-ex Charlie Sheen cozies up to Brook Wolofsky in Bel Air, Calif., during the Fifth Annual Butterfly Ball, a fund-raiser for the nonprofit Chrysalis, which helps the disadvantaged and homeless find jobs.
DRAMA QUEEN
Oprah Winfrey makes a scene outside the 60th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday. Winfrey's musical The Color Purple was up for 11 awards but netted only one, with the trophy for best actress in a musical going to its star, LaChanze.
CENTER STAGE
"I just want to take this opportunity to say that you people are insanely talented," Broadway freshman Julia Roberts tells the Tony crowd at Radio City Music Hall before giving the trophy for best actor to Richard Griffiths (History Boys).
IN THEIR COURT
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn are an island among the masses at the French Open in Paris, where they watched Spaniard Rafael Nadal defend his crown against Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's final.
GWEN'S LITTLE L.A.M.B.
Two weeks after giving birth, Gwen Stefani (with her stoic nanny) takes baby Kingston out for a stroll in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood on Sunday.
MY MOURNING JACKET
Despite the dreary circumstances (and weather), Tobey Maguire manages to crack a smile while filming a graveside scene for Spider-Man 3 in a Brooklyn, N.Y., cemetery on Thursday.
FASHION FORWARD
She's not walkin' on sunshine, but singer-actress Hilary Duff has a spring in her step Friday as she hits the New York City streets before heading down to Washington, D.C., for a benefit concert.
WAKE AND BAKE
Pink enjoys some fun in the sun with husband Carey Hart off the coast of Italy on Friday before heading back to the States to play a round of club dates. The singer kicks off her world tour in Europe this September.
COAST TO COAST
Jessica Simpson, who was in New York City earlier in the week, is back home, leaving West Hollywood's Il Sole after a late dinner on Thursday.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Leonardo DiCaprio, with mom and grandma by his side, takes in the action from the stands Friday at the French Open tennis grand slam championship in Paris.
MAKING DOO
Jessica Biel narrowly avoids a canine catastrophe Thursday in a Brentwood, Calif., dog park with pup Tina, whom she adopted from an animal rescuer in March.
SUN WORSHIP
Kenny Chesney has an axe to grind while performing "Life in Fast Forward" and his No. 1 country hit, "Summertime," for a record-setting crowd at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Friday in New York. "I love it," Chesney said of his favorite time of year. "I've tried to stamp out winter my whole life."
KUNG-FU HUSTLER
A costumed Christopher Walken looks the part of an Asian crime lord on the Los Angeles set of his action-comedy Balls of Fury on Thursday.