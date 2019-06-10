Angelina Jolie Speaks at a Refugee Camp in Colombia, Plus Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Humanitarian
Angelina Jolie delivered a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.
Final Bow
Céline Dion ended her 16-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum and celebrated with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace.
Late Night Talks
Mindy Kaling spoke at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.
Belles of the Ball
Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attended the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria.
Old Town Road
Keith Urban and Lil Nas X performed with Billy Ray Cryus on stage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville.
Solitary Men
Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas had a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.
Showtime
Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attended the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries Les Miserables in Los Angeles.
Housewife No More
Lisa Vanderpump made her first red carpet appearance at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood, after announcing her departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Girl Better Have My Luggage
Rihanna touched down in New York City in an all-white casual ensemble.
Gang's All Here!
Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visited Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.
City of Stars
Olivia Wilde and Selena Gomez buddied up in Kansas City during the Big Slick Celebrity gathering.
Who's There?
Suki Waterhouse attended the Moschino Spring/Summer 20 Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection at Universal Studios Hollywood.
VIP Visitor
Selena Gomez greets children on Friday during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Hospital Visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Quiet on the Set
Marc Anthony makes his way to the New York City set of In the Heights on Friday.
Little Chat
Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town visit a special CMA Fest edition of the Storme Warren Show at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.
Drink It In
Lucy Hale goes casual during a walk around New York City on Friday.
Stay Civil
Joshua Jackson smiles big while arriving to the ACLU SoCal’s 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott L.A. Live on Friday.
Workout Wear
Karlie Kloss is gym-ready in New York City on Friday.
Toy Land
Megan Hilty, who voices K.C. the koala in Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series T.O.T.S., poses with the new Disney store|shopDisney plush at a blogger event in Burbank, California, on Friday.
Park Place
Neil Patrick Harris and culinary chair David Burtka suit up on Wednesday for the Central Park Conservancy’s Taste of Summer benefit, which raised $900,000 for improvements to Central Park, in N.Y.C.
Space Ranger
Robert Downey Jr. gives a speech celebrating Amazon re:MARS in the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Country Crew
Keith Urban and Billboard‘s Melinda Newman attend the 2019 Billboard Country Power Players at Stateside Kitchen at The Dream Hotel in Nashville ahead of the CMT Awards.
Front Row Fashion
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus coordinate looks at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 show in L.A. on Thursday.
Famous Friends
Julia Roberts poses with Jamie Foxx at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Denzel Washington on Thursday in Hollywood.
Country Cool
Kelsea Ballerini wows the crowd on day one of the CMA Music Festival on Thursday in Nashville.
This Is Cute
This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia share a look at the show’s For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Thursday.
Puppy Pose
Tessa Thompson attends the Men in Black: International photo call at Kalina Bar on Thursday in Moscow.
Filled with Pride
Trailblazer Award recipient Lily Tomlin and Hollywood Legacy Award recipient Lisa Vanderpump join each other on the 7th annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ’s in Hollywood exhibit red carpet at the Hollywood Museum on Thursday.
Down for the Count
Guest star Mindy Kaling cracks up host Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Bon Appétit!
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder arrive at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood preview dinner hosted by Starwood Capital Group CEO Barry Sternlicht on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Pointing Fingers
Nigel Barker and Kenan Thompson shake hands at the 2019 Make-A-Wish Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Shante, You Stay
RuPaul stops by Build Series to discuss his new self-titled daytime talk show on Fox on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
House Hunters
Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg and Tracy Tudor Maltas celebrate the property premier of #Warhol90210 in Beverly Hills, California.
Broadway Buffs
Matt Bomer and Ellen Burstyn pose backstage at the hit musical The Prom at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Getting Weird
Weird Al Yankovic takes the stage at The Broward Center during his Strings Attached tour on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.
Costar Catchup
Stumptown’s Michael Ealy and Cobie Smulders reunite at the CTV Upfront 2019, held at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on Thursday in Toronto.
Twist and Shout
Jessica Alba shows off her flouncy off-the-shoulder dress at the Shani Darden Studio opening on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Swank-y Soirée
Hilary Swank poses with costar Clara Rugaard at Netflix’s I Am Mother special screening afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood.
Tip of the Hat
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus visit the Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on Thursday in Nashville.
Casual Chic
Elle Fanning heads out for a meal in L.A. on Thursday wearing a yellow floral blouse, ripped jeans and Gucci heels.
Fun Fair
Ashley Graham strikes a fun pose at Spotify’s Carnival of Happiness for the Jonas Brothers and their top listeners to celebrate the launch of the band’s new album Happiness Begins on Thursday in N.Y.C.
New York Minute
Katie Holmes dons a floral-print skirt and white tee to grab coffee in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Family Funday
Expecting parents Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards enjoy a walk out in L.A. on Thursday.
Keeping the Peace
Jessie J. kicks off The Voice Kids U.K. season three in London on Thursday.
Island Vibes
A breezy Rihanna steps out with boyfriend Hassan Jameel during a Thursday getaway to Capri.
Party People
Noomi Rapace and Miguel attend the N.C.P Olfactives fragrances VIP launch party on Thursday night in London.
On the Dot
Gwyneth Paltrow keeps it black and white for Thursday’s A Goop Morning in Celebration of First International Campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water at the SmogShoppe in L.A.
Fresh Faced
A smiling Kaia Gerber keeps it moving in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Chill Pill
Jordin Sparks kicks back at the More SHAFT Than You Can Handle event in L.A. on Thursday.
Nailed It
Irina Shayk stays cool on Thursday during a visit to a nail salon in Pacific Palisades, California.
Two of a Kind
Sienna Miller and Christina Hendricks stun at the premiere of American Woman at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.
JoBros Takeover
The Jonas Brothers pose for an epic photo with fans at their Happiness Begins listening party presented by American Airlines Mastercard at the Dream Downtown Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Big Man on Campus
Leonardo DiCaprio suits up for his L.A. premiere of HBO’s Ice on Fire at LACMA on Wednesday.
King & Queen of Comedy
Costars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish crack each other up at the Australian premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2 during the Sydney Film Festival on Thursday.
Playful Pete
Pete Davidson gives two thumbs up while on set for his untitled project with Judd Apatow on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Ray of Sunshine
Elisabeth Moss shines in a neon yellow Kate Spade dress as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in New York City.
Loving Life
Costars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal pose together at the photo call for their play Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway at FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Statement Piece
Jada Pinkett Smith dresses up a black top and ripped blue jeans with a gilded jacket as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Bursting with Pride
Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa Etheridge celebrate their Entertainment Weekly LGBTQ Issue at the Stonewall Inn in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Good Friends
Jessica Seinfeld holds hands with pal Ali Wentworth at the Good + Foundation Bash at Victoria Gardens in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Wednesday.
Best Dressed
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo get glammed up at the Fragrance Foundation Awards on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Rad Reception
Ewan McGregor and daughter Jamyan celebrate the Mae McKagan Capsule Collection launch at Jimmy Webb’s I NEED MORE rock ‘n’ roll clothing store in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Supportive Spouse
Eric Decker wears a T-shirt featuring wife Jessie James Decker’s face to show his support before she heads inside to present at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday.
Television Trifecta
Costars Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano reunite at the For Your Consideration event for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora at NeueHouse Hollywood in L.A. on Wednesday.
A-list Achievement
American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award honoree Denzel Washington poses with Morgan Freeman, who won the award in 2011, at the reception held at Spago on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.