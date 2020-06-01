Ben Affleck Sports a Happy Face in L.A., Plus Gerard Butler, Matt Damon and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 01, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 101

Good Morning

MEGA

A smiling Ben Affleck grabs his Dunkin and the mail on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. 

2 of 101

Malibu Morning

Ability Films / SplashNews.com

Gerard Butler spends his Sunday surfing off the coast of Malibu.

3 of 101

L.A. Life

MEGA

Back in Los Angeles after social distancing outside of Dublin, Matt Damon steps out with his mask on on Sunday.

4 of 101

Coupled Up

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and Liv Lo keep covered on Friday while out in Venice, California.

5 of 101

Dressed to Impress

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Palermo gets all dressed up for a Saturday walk with her dog in New York City.

6 of 101

Eat Fresh

BACKGRID

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz head to the Malibu Market in matching blues on Sunday.

7 of 101

Et Vous?

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber steps out solo on Sunday in Beverly Hills. 

8 of 101

Snack Break

BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy take-out in their trunk on Friday in Santa Monica. 

9 of 101

London Look

SplashNews.com

Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman dons a breezy summer dress for a Friday outing in London. 

10 of 101

On the Road

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller packs up her car on Sunday in New York City.

11 of 101

One Voice

Photography by Kris Rae Orlowski/MWS Group

Singer Michael W. Smith takes the mic on Saturday during his drive-in concert in Franklin, Tennessee. 

12 of 101

Taking Action

BACKGRID

Halsey and her boyfriend Yungblud join a protest over the killing of George Floyd in Los Angeles on Saturday.

13 of 101

Waverider

SPOT/BACKGRID

Jonah Hill rides a few waves in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

14 of 101

Marching for Justice

SplashNews.com

Paris Jackson carries a "Peace Love Justice" sign at a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

15 of 101

Sunny Stroll

BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes is spotted on a solo stroll in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday.

16 of 101

Staying Safe

Mega Agency

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky wear their face masks during a Saturday coffee run in Los Angeles.

17 of 101

Giving Back

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe distributes meals during the #WONDALUNCH Los Angeles drive-through meal giveaway at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, California, on Friday.

18 of 101

Monochrome Model

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber is dressed in all-black with a color coordinated mask during an outing in Beverly Hills on Friday.

19 of 101

Keeping Fit

TheImageDirect.com

Joaquin Phoenix leaves a karate class without shoes on in Beverly Hills on Friday.

20 of 101

Sharp Dressed

BACKGRID

Chris Pine shows off his stylish outfit during a Friday outing with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured) in Los Angeles. 

21 of 101

Tie-Dyed Twosome

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa share a smile — and their style — during a walk in London on Friday.

22 of 101

Head for the Hills

MEGA

Ashley Benson goes for a hike on Friday in Los Angeles. 

23 of 101

Capped Off

The Image Direct

Jason Sudeikis heads out of his home in L.A. on Friday

24 of 101

At the Red-y

The Image Direct

Brooke Shields joins the 7 p.m. cheer for healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. balcony on Thursday.

25 of 101

Sweat Sesh

BACKGRID

Nick Lachey dons a black tank and shorts for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

26 of 101

No Shirt, No Problem

Backgrid

Brad Falchuk goes shirtless on Thursday for a solo walk in Brentwood, California. 

27 of 101

Three of a Kind

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Governor Andrew Cuomo gets elbow bumps from Chris Rock and Rosie Perez on Thursday as the stars join him to promote mask use in New York before businesses reopen. 

28 of 101

Summer Whites

Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin keeps covered up on Thursday while leaving a business meeting in L.A. 

29 of 101

Pup Patrol

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Another day, another dog walk for pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in L.A.

30 of 101

Pushing It

GAC/Mega

Gavin Rossdale wears his mask to grocery shop at Ralphs in Los Angeles on Thursday.

31 of 101

Doubled Up

Mega

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry walks her dogs near her Delaware home on Thursday.

32 of 101

Puppy Parent

The Image Direct

Naomi Watts carries her new rescue dog, Izzy, while running errands in The Hamptons on Thursday.  

33 of 101

Thursday Blues

The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson grabs groceries in a monochromatic blue ensemble on Thursday in East Hampton, New York. 

34 of 101

Cutest Companions

Backgrid

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for an early-morning stroll in New York City on Thursday.

35 of 101

Summer Red-y

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk steps out in a red minidress and cropped jacket on Wednesday in New York City. 

36 of 101

Shooting Hoops

MEGA

Justin Bieber plays basketball in his neighborhood on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

37 of 101

On a Roll