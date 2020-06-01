Ben Affleck Sports a Happy Face in L.A., Plus Gerard Butler, Matt Damon and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Good Morning
A smiling Ben Affleck grabs his Dunkin and the mail on Saturday morning in Los Angeles.
Malibu Morning
Gerard Butler spends his Sunday surfing off the coast of Malibu.
L.A. Life
Back in Los Angeles after social distancing outside of Dublin, Matt Damon steps out with his mask on on Sunday.
Coupled Up
Henry Golding and Liv Lo keep covered on Friday while out in Venice, California.
Dressed to Impress
Olivia Palermo gets all dressed up for a Saturday walk with her dog in New York City.
Eat Fresh
Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz head to the Malibu Market in matching blues on Sunday.
Et Vous?
Justin Bieber steps out solo on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Snack Break
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy take-out in their trunk on Friday in Santa Monica.
London Look
Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman dons a breezy summer dress for a Friday outing in London.
On the Road
Sienna Miller packs up her car on Sunday in New York City.
One Voice
Singer Michael W. Smith takes the mic on Saturday during his drive-in concert in Franklin, Tennessee.
Taking Action
Halsey and her boyfriend Yungblud join a protest over the killing of George Floyd in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Waverider
Jonah Hill rides a few waves in Malibu, California, on Saturday.
Marching for Justice
Paris Jackson carries a "Peace Love Justice" sign at a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Sunny Stroll
Shawn Mendes is spotted on a solo stroll in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday.
Staying Safe
Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky wear their face masks during a Saturday coffee run in Los Angeles.
Giving Back
Janelle Monáe distributes meals during the #WONDALUNCH Los Angeles drive-through meal giveaway at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, California, on Friday.
Monochrome Model
Hailey Bieber is dressed in all-black with a color coordinated mask during an outing in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Keeping Fit
Joaquin Phoenix leaves a karate class without shoes on in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Sharp Dressed
Chris Pine shows off his stylish outfit during a Friday outing with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured) in Los Angeles.
Tie-Dyed Twosome
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa share a smile — and their style — during a walk in London on Friday.
Head for the Hills
Ashley Benson goes for a hike on Friday in Los Angeles.
Capped Off
Jason Sudeikis heads out of his home in L.A. on Friday
At the Red-y
Brooke Shields joins the 7 p.m. cheer for healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. balcony on Thursday.
Sweat Sesh
Nick Lachey dons a black tank and shorts for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.
No Shirt, No Problem
Brad Falchuk goes shirtless on Thursday for a solo walk in Brentwood, California.
Three of a Kind
Governor Andrew Cuomo gets elbow bumps from Chris Rock and Rosie Perez on Thursday as the stars join him to promote mask use in New York before businesses reopen.
Summer Whites
Hailey Baldwin keeps covered up on Thursday while leaving a business meeting in L.A.
Pup Patrol
Another day, another dog walk for pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in L.A.
Pushing It
Gavin Rossdale wears his mask to grocery shop at Ralphs in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Doubled Up
Pregnant Kailyn Lowry walks her dogs near her Delaware home on Thursday.
Puppy Parent
Naomi Watts carries her new rescue dog, Izzy, while running errands in The Hamptons on Thursday.
Thursday Blues
Scarlett Johansson grabs groceries in a monochromatic blue ensemble on Thursday in East Hampton, New York.
Cutest Companions
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for an early-morning stroll in New York City on Thursday.
Summer Red-y
Irina Shayk steps out in a red minidress and cropped jacket on Wednesday in New York City.
Shooting Hoops
Justin Bieber plays basketball in his neighborhood on Wednesday in Los Angeles.