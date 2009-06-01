Star Tracks: Monday, June 1, 2009
FREE RIDE
Forget that toy car! 16-month-old Harlow Madden finds a cozier ride in mom Nicole Riche's arms while out for a lunch at the Cheesecake Factory with dad Joel Madden on Sunday in Pasadena, Calif.
'SWEET' MOMENT
Melissa Joan Hart – who recently revealed her bikini body on the cover of PEOPLE – gives the scoop Saturday at the grand opening of her SweetHarts candy store in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Among the celebs joining the actress for the celebration were pals Jaime Pressly and Soleil Moon Frye.
CALL OF THE WILD
He's fierce! Bruno – a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen – works his best angle Sunday at the MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif. But Cohen definitely didn't make a friend in Eminem, who stormed out of the show after the comedian – dressed as his flamboyant Austrian character in angel wings and a thong – descended on wires and landed face down in the rapper's lap.
THAT'S THE SPIRIT!
Look who's having a royally good time! Kate Hudson cheers from the sidelines during the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic Saturday on New York's Governor's Island, where Prince Harry played for charity.
ALL REVVED UP
Pink and husband Carey Hart take their rekindled romance Down Under on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, where she supported her motocross-racer man at a Hart and Huntington Freestyle Tour stop at the Rod Laver Arena. The pair have been coordinating their schedules as the singer is on the Aussie leg of her "Funhouse" tour.
KISS OFF
Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart get this close to reenacting their characters' sultry smooch while accepting the MTV Movie award for best kiss. But the costars stopped short of locking lips at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.
DYNAMIC DUO
After accepting an award for his film Fight Club (and reading bad reviews of the movie onstage), Brad Pitt poses backstage with Halle Berry, the night's Decade of Hotness award winner, at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday. The show airs June 21.
HORSING AROUND
After visiting Ground Zero and the Harlem Children's Zone in New York City, Prince Harry hits the field Saturday, taking a swing at the ball during the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on Governor's Island. The prince assisted on the final goal, pushing his charity Sentebale's team to a 6-5 victory against team Black Watch at the last minute.
HEY MICKEY!
American Idol champ Kris Allen checks out the view on the parade route alongside new pal Mickey Mouse during a celebratory ride Friday through the Walt Disney World theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
GET IN GEAR
Bluetooth, check! Duffle bag, check! Pen, check! Star Trek's Chris Pine gets all geared up for his day out in Los Angeles on Thursday. Next up, the hunky actor is expected to be a presenter at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards.
TABLE SERVICE
She's back in the Big Apple! Whitney Port catches up with a pal and gets a caffeine boost to boot while filming her reality show, The City, on Friday in New York.
PICTURE PERFECT
Say cheese! Eva Longoria Parker cuddles up to hubby Tony Parker for a sweet snapshot Friday during the French Open in Paris. The star pair watched four-time defending champion Rafael Nadal defeat Australia's Lleyton Hewitt in straight sets.
TENNIS LOVERS
Also on hand at the French Open are Rachel Bilson and fiancé Hayden Christensen, who strolled hand-in-hand on the grounds of Paris's Roland Garros stadium.
SHE'S GOT THE LOOK
Sporting a well-worn white tee, Ashley Tisdale brings out her inner rock star for the red carpet Friday, attending the VIVA 2009 Comet Awards in Oberhausen, Germany.
GREEN THUMB
On his first official U.S. visit, Prince Harry digs in and helps plant a magnolia tree Friday in the newly dedicated British Garden at New York City's Hanover Square. Earlier, the red-headed royal's first stop was Ground Zero, where he left a handwritten note at the World Trade Center site.