Sir Ian McKellen Marches at London Pride, Plus Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
July 08, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 98

Lord of Pride

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Pride in London

Sir Ian McKellen was all smiles walking through Piccadilly Circus during Pride in London parade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

Electric Lady

Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Janelle Monáe performed on Day 8 of Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

3 of 98

One Nation One Team

Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe led the U.S. Women’s National Team to their second consecutive World Cup Victory 2-0 against the Netherlands.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Celebrations

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and her brother Evan Ross rang in Kevin Hart’s birthday in Hollywood together.

Advertisement

5 of 98

Politics and Personal Stories

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Michelle Obama spoke with Gayle King during the Essence Festival at Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

6 of 98

Orange You Glad

Splashnews.com

Kim Kardashian West stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills, wearing a bright orange skirt and color-coordinated sheer top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Across the Pond

Samir Hussein/Redfern

Celine Dion performed live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

Comedians (Not in Cars) Throwing Baseballs

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld threw the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies game in New York City.

Advertisement

9 of 98

Get the Party Started

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Pink performed on stage during the Beautiful Trauma World Tour in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

Best Friend

Splashnews.com

Emily Ratajkowski was all smiles in New York City with her dog Colombo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

Curtain Close

Jo Hale/Redferns

Carrie Underwood wraps up the UK leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with one last performance at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

Courtside Couple

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Geri and Christian Horner joins Alastair Cook at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, during day five, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Fashion Family Outing

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Fendi

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa and their daughter Lola Iolani sit among the stars at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 show on Thursday in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

Philly Festival

Bill McCay/Getty Images for Welcome America

Jennifer Hudson hypes up the crowd during the Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Vacation Mode

GTres / SplashNews.com

Melanie Griffith goes for a swim while on holiday in Formentera, Spain on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

High Honors

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Richard Madden stands on the steps of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland after having received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to drama on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

Fashion Icon

Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com

Rihanna steps off her private jet flight in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, wearing her newly launched Fenty eyewear.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

Season 3 Debut

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Actors Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things at Le Grand Rex on Thursday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

Beautiful Trauma World Tour

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Pink lights up the stage in Nanterre, France at the U Arena on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

Double Trouble

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Stella Maxwell and Winnie Harlow match in baby blue at the HUGO launch party at Wriezener Karree on Wednesday in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

Legs for Days

Brian Dowling/Getty

Rita Ora stuns on the blue carpet at the Thomas Sabo x Rita Ora press cocktail event at Stadtbad Oderberger on Wednesday in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

Sizzling Summer

MEGA

Rachel McCord poses in a red hot swimsuit for July 4th at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

French Finds

Francois Durand/Getty

Mandy Moore arrives in Paris to celebrate Net-A-Porter’s collection of high end jewelry on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

All American

HGL/Getty

Lil Nas X wears red, white and blue to visit Country Hits Radio studios on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

On the Move

MEGA

Justin Bieber grabs two drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

Stars and Stripes

Paul Morigi/Getty

John Stamos and Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie hit the podium during A Capitol Fourth rehearsals on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Hair with Flair

Splash News Online

Halsey dons a blue wig for her MTV Miaw performance in São Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Mid-Week Mood

The Image Direct

Andrew Garfield is all smiles as he steps out in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

Her Heart Will Go On

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Getty

Céline Dion sports a lookalike version of the iconic Titanic necklace while leaving her Paris hotel on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

Style Eyes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Designer Valentino Garavani and Gwyneth Paltrow share a moment backstage at Valentino’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

Catwalk Queen

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty

Coco Rocha strikes a pose on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

Family in France

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also in Paris, Chanel Iman, husband Sterling Shepard and their daughter Cali Clay attend the Bonpoint show on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

(Hot) Dog Days

Courtesy

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo light the Empire State Building on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Bigger the Better

Christina Aguilera reps Jean Paul Gaultier at his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

Couture Queen

Splash News Online

Céline Dion makes a showstopping entrance at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show on Tuesday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

Beachy Keen

Splash News Online

Iskra Lawrence looks radiant in a blue bikini while playing frisbee with friends at the Jersey Shore on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

Lasting Legacy

Prince Harry poses with a group of mentors while honoring his mother’s legacy during The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit at The Banking Hall on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 98

Out of Office

BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend go for a romantic stroll after a dinner date in Portofino, Italy, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 98

Color Coordinated Crew

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Alexander Skarsgard sits beside Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 98

Cowgirl Chic

Sara Sampaio gives off country-meets-city vibes backstage after the Giorgio Armani Privé show on Tuesday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 98

Turn About

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Zendaya attends the Giorgio Armani Privé show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 98

Made in the Shade(s)

Sam Claflin and Tess Daly attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 98

California Cool

Splash News Online

Sharon Stone steps out in sunny L.A. on Tuesday, dressed in a gray long-sleeve top, summery skirt and combat boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 98

A Good Sign

Patti LaBelle proudly shows off the street sign for Philadelphia’s Broad Street during the ceremony honoring her by renaming the section between Spruce and Locust Street “Patti LaBelle Way” on Tuesday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 98

Long Locks

Kate Bosworth shows off her sleek ponytail at the Veuve Clicquot Woman Awards at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 98

Beauty and Brains

Splash News Online

Future lawyer Kim Kardashian West carries an armful of books while heading to a Los Angeles law office on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 98

Set Life

Splash News Online

Katy Perry dons a yellow one-piece swimsuit while filming a music video in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 98

Model Siblings

Anwar Hadid and sister Gigi pose together at a Vogue dinner during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 98

Stars in Stripes

MEGA

Bill Murray films his latest movie, On the Rocks, directed by Sofia Coppola, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 98

Excellent!

MEGA

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves suit up to film their new Bill and Ted movie in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 98

Walk the Walk

Splash News Online

Newlywed Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps it moving on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 98

Patterns on Patterns

Splash News Online

Thomas Jane and Anne Heche visit the Klambt Style Cocktail party during Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 at Canteen in Germany on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 98

You Go Girls

Rachel Murray/Getty

Whitney Cummings and Maria Menounos attend the 2019 Girlboss Rally at UCLA over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 98

Shoulder On

Austin Chow

Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers host the Baha Mar Showdown, a celebrity golf showcase by Turner Sports and CAA Sports, at Royal Blue Golf Course in The Bahamas over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 98

Face Off

WWD/Shutterstock

Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder cozy up for a photo at the Giambattista Valli dinner during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 98

Caped Couture

Foc Kan/WireImage

Shailene Woodley steps out in a chic blazer dress with a pleated cape at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 98

Draped in Dior

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Gal Gadot waves to the crowd outside of the Christian Dior show on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 98

Game, Set, Match

David M. Benett/Getty

Janelle Monáe is a hit at the Evian Live Young suite at Wimbledon on Monday in England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 98

Man of the Hour

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty

Honoree Ralph Fiennes poses for photographers at the CineMerit Gala during the Munich Film Festival at Gasteig on Monday in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 98

Fashion Files

Laurent Zabulon/ABACA/INSTARimages

Mandy Moore, Coco Rocha and Pixie Lott sit front row during Paris Fashion Week’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 98

Party in Paradise

Splash News Online

Anne Heche and boyfriend Thomas Jane couple up at the 7 Pines Resort in Ibiza on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 98

Beach Babe

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sofia Richie poses in a LBD and snakeskin boots to celebrate her campaign with Frankies Bikinis at Nobu Malibu on Monday in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 98

Cozy Couple

David M. Benett/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham smiles with girlfriend Hana Cross at the launch of Wonderland Magazine’s Summer 2019 issue at Sexy Fish on Monday in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 98

Musical Moves

The Image Direct

Rachel McAdams wheels a suitcase and guitar through Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 98

Darling Details