Star Tracks - Monday, July 7, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

MOVIE NIGHT

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFXonline

While husband Pete Wentz had a boys' night out watching the Ultimate Fighting Championship 86 in Las Vegas, expectant mom Ashlee Simpson keeps things low-key by combing the aisles for the perfect movie rental Saturday at a Blockbuster store in Studio City, Calif.

INTELLIGENT DESIGN

Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

It's a red letter day for a gorgeous Anne Hathaway, who continues to look smart while promoting Get Smart during a photo call Monday at the Grand Hotel Hassler in Rome.

SURF'S UP

Credit: Jennifer Buhl/Pacific Coast News

What better way to ring in the Fourth of July than by hitting the waves? After a couple of hours boarding in Malibu, Matthew McConaughey enjoys a stroll on the beach with very pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves.

FATHER'S DAY

Credit: Ron Asadorian / Splash News Online

After attending Kabbalah service with wife Madonna and their children, Guy Ritchie focuses on some father-son bonding Saturday with David, 2, and Rocco, 7, in New York's Central Park.

LIL' STARS IN STRIPES

Credit: Ramey(2)

Violet Affleck, 2, out shopping Sunday with mom Jennifer Garner in Brentwood, Calif., and Tobey Maguire's 19-month-old daughter Ruby, getting a lift from Dad the same day in West Hollywood, share the same taste in fashion! The little fashionistas sported similar dresses from the Splendid line of kids' clothes.

SHOW STOPPERS

Credit: Jackson Lee-Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo are headed to Broadway – sort of! The happy couple caught a Saturday performance of Spamalot, which stars the singer's younger brother Drew.

FLOAT THEIR BOAT

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Yep, they're cruisin' on a Sunday afternoon: Eva Longoria and husband Tony Parker return to Italy, this time touring northern city of La Spezia by boat.

KICK IT UP

Credit: Flynet

She's earned some downtime! After filming a guest role on Chuck, Nicole Richie sits back and relaxes while attending a friend's Malibu beach party on Friday.

HE WEARS IT WELL!

Credit: Calabrese/Cowan/PacificCoastNews

Talk about a haltered state! Jim Carrey and girlfriend Jenny McCarthy hit the Malibu beach Friday for an Independence Day stroll. Later, the couple reemerged, with Carrey donning McCarthy's sexy low-cut swimsuit for the awaiting paparazzi.

INDIE SPIRIT

Credit: Clint Brewer/Marc Raishbrook/Splash News Online

Tom Cruise, who turned 46 the day before, hits the streets of Telluride, Colo., Friday with his two favorite gals, daughter Suri and wife Katie Holmes, to show off their Independence Day spirit.

ALOHA, MAMA!

Credit: Matt Symons/PacificCoastNews

Halle Berry unveils her post-baby bikini body Thursday during a photo shoot in Hawaii. The actress was reportedly shooting a commercial for a new fragrance for Coty.

SWIM MEET

Credit: INF

Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony, who are continuing their European tour, heat up the waters of Portofino, Italy, during their getaway on Friday.

SPRINKLER ACTION

Credit: Doug Meszler / Splash News Online

Let there be water! Gossip Girl costars Taylor Momsen and Penn Badgley get in the summer swing of things during a photo shoot Thursday at a New York City playground.

AXE MAN

Credit: DIRK WAEM/AFP/Getty

Lenny Kravitz – who has denied reports of an affair with Yankee star Alex Rodriguez's wife Cynthia – lets his guitar do the talking Thursday at the Rock Werchter music festival in Werchter, Belgium.

HER CHARIOT AWAITS

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

With son Kingston (not pictured) frolicking nearby, expectant mom Gwen Stefani lets his stroller double as her personal carrier while out and about Thursday in London.

STAYING THE COURSE

Credit: Venturini/Bauer-Griffin

Have paddle, will travel! It's smooth sailing for Ellen DeGeneres and fiancée Portia de Rossi during a day of kayaking Thursday on the island of Capri. The happy couple, who have been living la dolce vita in Italy, also rode jet skis and snorkeled.

See what other stars have been vacationing in Italy!

SHOP WALK

Credit: Jackson Lee-Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

Mandy Moore has one thing on her agenda: shopping! The singer-actress hit up Jeffrey and Scoop during her stroll through New York's Meatpacking District on Thursday.

BROWN BAGGING IT

Credit: Revolutionpix/INF

Just days after celebrating her third wedding anniversary on a double date with the Damons, a solo Jennifer Garner takes her baked goods to go after leaving Le Pain Quotidien in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.

GET THE MESSAGE

Credit: Mullen/ JFXonline

Is anybody listening? Kim Kardashian let's her T-shirt do the talking while shopping along Los Angeles's trendy Robertson Boulevard on Wednesday.

