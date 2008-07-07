Star Tracks - Monday, July 7, 2008
MOVIE NIGHT
While husband Pete Wentz had a boys' night out watching the Ultimate Fighting Championship 86 in Las Vegas, expectant mom Ashlee Simpson keeps things low-key by combing the aisles for the perfect movie rental Saturday at a Blockbuster store in Studio City, Calif.
INTELLIGENT DESIGN
It's a red letter day for a gorgeous Anne Hathaway, who continues to look smart while promoting Get Smart during a photo call Monday at the Grand Hotel Hassler in Rome.
SURF'S UP
What better way to ring in the Fourth of July than by hitting the waves? After a couple of hours boarding in Malibu, Matthew McConaughey enjoys a stroll on the beach with very pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves.
FATHER'S DAY
After attending Kabbalah service with wife Madonna and their children, Guy Ritchie focuses on some father-son bonding Saturday with David, 2, and Rocco, 7, in New York's Central Park.
LIL' STARS IN STRIPES
Violet Affleck, 2, out shopping Sunday with mom Jennifer Garner in Brentwood, Calif., and Tobey Maguire's 19-month-old daughter Ruby, getting a lift from Dad the same day in West Hollywood, share the same taste in fashion! The little fashionistas sported similar dresses from the Splendid line of kids' clothes.
SHOW STOPPERS
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo are headed to Broadway – sort of! The happy couple caught a Saturday performance of Spamalot, which stars the singer's younger brother Drew.
FLOAT THEIR BOAT
Yep, they're cruisin' on a Sunday afternoon: Eva Longoria and husband Tony Parker return to Italy, this time touring northern city of La Spezia by boat.
KICK IT UP
She's earned some downtime! After filming a guest role on Chuck, Nicole Richie sits back and relaxes while attending a friend's Malibu beach party on Friday.
HE WEARS IT WELL!
Talk about a haltered state! Jim Carrey and girlfriend Jenny McCarthy hit the Malibu beach Friday for an Independence Day stroll. Later, the couple reemerged, with Carrey donning McCarthy's sexy low-cut swimsuit for the awaiting paparazzi.
INDIE SPIRIT
Tom Cruise, who turned 46 the day before, hits the streets of Telluride, Colo., Friday with his two favorite gals, daughter Suri and wife Katie Holmes, to show off their Independence Day spirit.
ALOHA, MAMA!
Halle Berry unveils her post-baby bikini body Thursday during a photo shoot in Hawaii. The actress was reportedly shooting a commercial for a new fragrance for Coty.
SWIM MEET
Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony, who are continuing their European tour, heat up the waters of Portofino, Italy, during their getaway on Friday.
SPRINKLER ACTION
Let there be water! Gossip Girl costars Taylor Momsen and Penn Badgley get in the summer swing of things during a photo shoot Thursday at a New York City playground.
AXE MAN
Lenny Kravitz – who has denied reports of an affair with Yankee star Alex Rodriguez's wife Cynthia – lets his guitar do the talking Thursday at the Rock Werchter music festival in Werchter, Belgium.
HER CHARIOT AWAITS
With son Kingston (not pictured) frolicking nearby, expectant mom Gwen Stefani lets his stroller double as her personal carrier while out and about Thursday in London.
STAYING THE COURSE
Have paddle, will travel! It's smooth sailing for Ellen DeGeneres and fiancée Portia de Rossi during a day of kayaking Thursday on the island of Capri. The happy couple, who have been living la dolce vita in Italy, also rode jet skis and snorkeled.
SHOP WALK
Mandy Moore has one thing on her agenda: shopping! The singer-actress hit up Jeffrey and Scoop during her stroll through New York's Meatpacking District on Thursday.
BROWN BAGGING IT
Just days after celebrating her third wedding anniversary on a double date with the Damons, a solo Jennifer Garner takes her baked goods to go after leaving Le Pain Quotidien in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
GET THE MESSAGE
Is anybody listening? Kim Kardashian let's her T-shirt do the talking while shopping along Los Angeles's trendy Robertson Boulevard on Wednesday.