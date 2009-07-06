Star Tracks: Monday, July 6, 2009
DROP TOP
First a rickshaw ... and now a sports car! It's all action all the time for Jennifer Aniston and costar Gerard Butler as they continue filming their movie, The Bounty, Monday in Queens, N.Y.
TAKING THE LEAD
He got a haircut! Zac Efron leads the way for girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens while grabbing a bite to eat at Panera Bread in Studio City, Calif., on Saturday.
FULLY STOCKED
Are they headed to a barbeque? Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel spend the Fourth of July holiday stocking up at a Whole Foods Market in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday.
GAME FACE
Kate Hudson gets into the game while watching her Yankee beau Alex Rodriguez and his teammates beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Friday.
FULL BLOOM
Orlando Bloom and girlfriend Miranda Kerr cozy up after enjoying a post-Fourth of July dinner together at Taverna Tony's in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.
WAX ON
She may be the star of My Life on the D-List, but Kathy Griffin is clearly touched by her A-List honor – her own wax figure! – Thursday at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.
All Right in White
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore (in a strapless Andrew Gn dress) attend the July 4th White Party hosted by Diddy and Ashton at a private residence in Beverly Hills to help raise awareness for Malaria No More.
Taking the Plunge
Kendra Wilkinson shows why it's called skin diving as she hits a Caribbean beach in a teeny bikini during her honeymoon with Hank Baskett in St. Lucia. The couple tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding at the Playboy Mansion on June 27.
WHEEL LOVE
Viva la romance! Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony Parker motor around Paris on Friday, just a few days short of their July 7 wedding anniversary. The couple married in the French capital two years ago.
FRAMED!
Outside a trailer on the Melbourne, Australia, set of her latest movie, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, a bespectacled Katie Holmes has a clear view of the action on Friday.
SUMMER BABE
Jessica Alba hits the pavement under the Beverly Hills sun Thursday, all the better to show off her blonder locks. What do you think of her do? Sound off on StyleWatch!
GOOD WILL GUYS
Buddies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up Thursday at the Rio in Las Vegas for the third annual Ante Up for Africa Poker Tournament. Damon's play strategy? To take it "fast and loose."
PEACE OUT
Rocking his signature cowboy hat, Brad Paisley heads to a taping of Live! With Regis and Kelly in New York on Thursday. The country singer is in the Big Apple to promote his latest album, American Saturday Night.
SAND BLAST
Bikini-clad mama Tori Spelling lies back, as her son Liam, 2, sprinkles sand on her belly during a fun day in the sun at the Silver Spoon Beach House in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday.
WITHOUT A RIDE
Brad Pitt needs a mechanic! The hunky movie star finds himself stranded after his custom motorcycle reportedly breaks down in Los Angeles on Thursday.
BRACE YOURSELF
Is trendsetting tween Lourdes bringing braces back? Madonna's fashion-loving daughter, 12, proudly shows off her new grill while out in London with a friend on Wednesday.
LEAN ON ME?
Twilight star Robert Pattinson seeks support from a pair of bike handles while filming a scene for his new film, Remember Me, in New York's Washington Square Park on Thursday.
BACK TO WORK
Taylor Momsen makes a stylish commute – check out the rosary around her neck – to the set of Gossip Girl in Long Island City, N.Y., on Thursday. The CW show returns Sept. 14.
CAR-POOL PARTY
Guess who's missing! The Real Housewives of New Jersey – (from left) Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline and Dina Manzo – ride in style as they pull up for an appearance on Live! With Regis and Kelly on Thursday in New York without drama-loving costar Danielle Staub.